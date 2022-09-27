DSV, 983 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S
Company Announcement No. 983
On 26 July 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 973. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 26 July 2022 until 24 October 2022 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 7,000 million, and no more than 14,000,000 shares, corresponding to 5.98% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of shares bought back
Average transaction price
Amount DKK
Accumulated trading for days 1-39
2,732,169
1,146.48
3,132,367,566
40:
19 September 2022
77,000
969.93
74,684,610
41:
20 September 2022
77,000
962.66
74,124,820
42:
21 September 2022
78,000
926.82
72,291,960
43:
22 September 2022
81,000
907.56
73,512,360
44:
23 September 2022
83,000
874.25
72,562,750
Accumulated trading for days 1-44
3,128,169
1,118.72
3,499,544,066
After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 10,102,502 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 4.32% of the total number of issued shares of 234,000,000.
The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.
Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.
