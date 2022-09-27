U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

DSV, 983 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

DSV A/S
·1 min read
DSV A/S
DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 983

On 26 July 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 973. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 26 July 2022 until 24 October 2022 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 7,000 million, and no more than 14,000,000 shares, corresponding to 5.98% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

 

Number of shares bought back

 

Average transaction price

 

Amount DKK

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated trading for days 1-39

2,732,169

 

1,146.48

 

3,132,367,566

40:

19 September 2022

77,000

 

969.93

 

74,684,610

41:

20 September 2022

77,000

 

962.66

 

74,124,820

42:

21 September 2022

78,000

 

926.82

 

72,291,960

43:

22 September 2022

81,000

 

907.56

 

73,512,360

44:

23 September 2022

83,000

 

874.25

 

72,562,750

Accumulated trading for days 1-44

3,128,169

 

1,118.72

 

3,499,544,066

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 10,102,502 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 4.32% of the total number of issued shares of 234,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


