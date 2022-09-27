DSV, 984 - FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023
Company Announcement No. 984
This financial calendar lists the expected dates of publication of financial announcements and the Annual General Meeting in the 2023 financial year for DSV A/S:
2 February 2023
Annual Report 2022
16 March 2023
Annual General Meeting 2023. Any proposals for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be received no later than 01 February 2023.
27 April 2023
Interim Financial Report, First Quarter 2023
25 July 2023
Interim Financial Report, H1 2023
24 October 2023
Interim Financial Report, Third Quarter 2023
Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
Attachment