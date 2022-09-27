U.S. markets open in 4 hours 34 minutes

DSV, 984 - FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023

DSV A/S
·1 min read
DSV A/S
DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 984

This financial calendar lists the expected dates of publication of financial announcements and the Annual General Meeting in the 2023 financial year for DSV A/S:

2 February 2023

Annual Report 2022

16 March 2023

Annual General Meeting 2023. Any proposals for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be received no later than 01 February 2023.

27 April 2023

Interim Financial Report, First Quarter 2023

25 July 2023

Interim Financial Report, H1 2023

24 October 2023

Interim Financial Report, Third Quarter 2023

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S


Attachment


