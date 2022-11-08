U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

DSV, 995 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

DSV A/S
·2 min read
DSV A/S
DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 995

On 25 October 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 992. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 25 October 2022 until 14 November 2022 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 3,000 million, and no more than 5,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.14% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5).

Trading day

 

Number of shares bought back

 

Average transaction price

 

Amount DKK

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated trading for days 1-4

 

930,000

 

1,010.35

 

939,621,850

5:

31 October 2022

 

212,000

 

1,020.43

 

216,331,160

6:

1 November 2022

 

220,000

 

1,026.60

 

225,852,000

7:

2 November 2022

 

170,000

 

1,010.60

 

171,802,000

8:

3 November 2022

 

298,000

 

1,001.86

 

298,554,280

9:

4 November 2022

 

170,000

 

1,024.56

 

174,175,200

Accumulated trading for days 1-9

 

2,000,000

 

1,013.17

 

2,026,336,490

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 13,840,533 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 5.91% of the total number of issued shares of 234,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


