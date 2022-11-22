U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

DSV, 998 - Extraordinary General Meeting of DSV A/S 22 November 2022

DSV A/S
·1 min read
DSV A/S
DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 998

An Extraordinary General Meeting of DSV A/S was held today.

Agenda and resolutions

1. Reduction of the share capital and amendment of Article 3 of the Articles of Association
The proposed reduction of the share capital by a nominal value of DKK 15,000,000 and the related amendment of Article 3 of the Articles of Association were approved.

2. Authorisation to acquire treasury shares
The Board of Directors was granted authority to procure that the company acquires treasury shares of a nominal value of up to DKK 21,900,000 during the next five years, corresponding to 10 per cent of the share capital provided that the Company's portfolio of treasury shares does not exceed 10 per cent of the Company’s share capital at any time.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


