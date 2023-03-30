U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

DSV – Q1 2023 analyst conference call

DSV A/S
·1 min read
DSV A/S
DSV A/S

We expect to release the Q1 2023 results of DSV A/S in the morning of 27 April 2023. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 am CEST.

At the call, Group CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen, Group COO Jens Lund and Group CFO Michael Ebbe will present the Q1 2023 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date:                 27 April 2023
Time:                 11:00 am CEST

To attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:
      a.   Webcast

Go to investor.dsv.com or https://dsv-events.eventcdn.net/events/interim-report-first-quarter-2023

b.   Conference call

Participant dial-in telephone numbers:

DK: +45 78 76 84 90
UK: +44 (0) 203 769 6819
US: +1 646 787 0157
(PIN 882 686)

We recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com

Media
Christian Krogslund, tel. +45 43 20 41 28, christian.krogslund@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

 

