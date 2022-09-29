U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,703.50
    -28.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,552.00
    -198.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,444.25
    -111.50 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,706.00
    -14.80 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.41
    +0.26 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.60
    -14.40 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9689
    -0.0050 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.41
    -1.19 (-3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0857
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7430
    +0.6210 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,469.34
    +788.45 (+4.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.71
    +15.93 (+3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,930.59
    -74.80 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

DSV – Q3 2022 analyst conference call

DSV A/S
·1 min read
DSV A/S
DSV A/S

We expect to release the Q3 2022 results of DSV A/S in the morning of 25 October 2022. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 am CEST.

At the call, Group CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen, Group COO Jens Lund and Group CFO Michael Ebbe will present the Q3 2022 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date:                 25 October 2022

Time:                 11:00 am CEST

To attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:

a.   Webcast

Go to investor.dsv.com or https://dsv-events.eventcdn.net/events/interim-financial-report-third-quarter-2022

b.   Conference call

Participant dial-in telephone numbers:

DK: +45 78 15 01 10

UK: +44 (0) 333 300 9032

US: +1 646 722 4903

No prior registration is required to attend the teleconference, but we recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com

Media

Christian Krogslund, tel. +45 43 20 41 28, christian.krogslund@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon’s Latest Devices Push It Deeper Into Wellness, Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s annual device event Wednesday showed the e-commerce giant pushing further into wellness, security and the auto industry, underscoring an effort to weave its technology into every part of consumers’ lives. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Mar

  • Amazon Urges Call Center Staff to Work From Home, Plans Closings

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is encouraging customer service employees at some US call centers to work from home, signaling the company’s preference for remote work in certain roles that would help save money on real estate, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Porsche makes market debut in Germany’s biggest IPO in over 25 years

    Oliver Blume, the company’s chief executive, called the IPO a 'historic moment' as it looks to shift toward electric vehicles.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $17.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, Starbucks and Vail Resorts

    Top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

  • 10 Stocks Are Screaming Buys As Monster Rally Nears, Analysts Say

    Analysts are either optimistic or delusional. But either way, they see a big S&P 500 29% rally coming — and have picked favorite stocks.

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwords

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Netflix's shares after Atlantic Equities upgrades the company's stock to "Neutral" and the streaming platform announces plans to limit password sharing.

  • Cathie Wood just called out the Fed's biggest blind spot and warns of significant 'price deflation in the pipeline' — here are the top 3 stocks she likes right now

    The super investor isn't thrilled with the Fed. But she's still bullish.

  • Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Powell Speech; 10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 4%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Wednesday, ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech, struggling to avoid a seventh straight decline.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • Risk-Off Sentiment Returns With Focus on Inflation: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Risk-off sentiment returned to markets on Thursday as concern about inflation and the risk of global recession overshadowed the Bank of England’s move to restore calm.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge:

  • Senators Propose Letting Americans Buy $30,000 in I Bonds

    The current cap on yearly buys of I bonds is $10,000 per person plus $5,000 through federal tax refunds. Two senators propose raising that limit to $30,000 in total.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond set to report second-quarter earnings before Thursday's open

    Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday morning.

  • 11 Best Dividend Paying Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend-paying stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks To Buy Now. Dividend companies are gaining ground among investors this year as they navigate the rocky market. In times of financial […]

  • Alphabet (GOOG) Reported Strong Quarterly Result Despite the Tough Macroeconomic Conditions

    Lakehouse Capital, an investment management company, released its “Lakehouse Global Growth Fund” July 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. July was an eventful month, and the fund returned 11.1% net of fees and expenses compared to 5.4% for its benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings […]

  • Tesla bear sees a 50% plunge in the stock

    One of the biggest Tesla bears on Wall Street is sticking with his views as rising global recession risks place potential pressure on the EV maker's top and bottom lines.

  • Why Fintech Stocks Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Were Flying Today

    Shares of fintech firms Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) were rallying today, up 6.1%, 3.7%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 3:36 p.m. ET. Today's rally appears to be all about interest rates.