DSV – Q3 2022 analyst conference call

DSV A/S

We expect to release the Q3 2022 results of DSV A/S in the morning of 25 October 2022. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 am CEST.



At the call, Group CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen, Group COO Jens Lund and Group CFO Michael Ebbe will present the Q3 2022 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: 25 October 2022

Time: 11:00 am CEST

To attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast





Go to investor.dsv.com or https://dsv-events.eventcdn.net/events/interim-financial-report-third-quarter-2022

b. Conference call





Participant dial-in telephone numbers:

DK: +45 78 15 01 10

UK: +44 (0) 333 300 9032

US: +1 646 722 4903

No prior registration is required to attend the teleconference, but we recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com

Media

Christian Krogslund, tel. +45 43 20 41 28, christian.krogslund@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment



