DSV – Q3 2022 analyst conference call
We expect to release the Q3 2022 results of DSV A/S in the morning of 25 October 2022. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 am CEST.
At the call, Group CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen, Group COO Jens Lund and Group CFO Michael Ebbe will present the Q3 2022 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
Date: 25 October 2022
Time: 11:00 am CEST
To attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:
a. Webcast
Go to investor.dsv.com or https://dsv-events.eventcdn.net/events/interim-financial-report-third-quarter-2022
b. Conference call
Participant dial-in telephone numbers:
DK: +45 78 15 01 10
UK: +44 (0) 333 300 9032
US: +1 646 722 4903
No prior registration is required to attend the teleconference, but we recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com
Media
Christian Krogslund, tel. +45 43 20 41 28, christian.krogslund@dsv.com
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
Attachment