DSW Capital Insider Purchases Yet To Pay Off Regardless Of Recent Strength

Insiders who bought UK£148k worth of DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 16% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still UK£20k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DSW Capital

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director James Alexander Dow for UK£82k worth of shares, at about UK£0.92 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.75 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. James Alexander Dow was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

James Alexander Dow purchased 170.67k shares over the year. The average price per share was UK£0.87. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does DSW Capital Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. DSW Capital insiders own about UK£9.1m worth of shares (which is 55% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At DSW Capital Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded DSW Capital shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, DSW Capital insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for DSW Capital (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

