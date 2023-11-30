DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of £0.0125

DSW Capital plc's (LON:DSW) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.0125 per share on 12th of January. The dividend yield will be 7.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

DSW Capital Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Even in the absence of profits, DSW Capital is paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

Recent, EPS has fallen by 63.4%, so this could continue over the next year. This will push the company into unprofitability, which means the managers will have to choose between suspending the dividend, or paying it out of cash reserves.

DSW Capital Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long at all, so we can't really make a judgement on how stable the dividend has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. DSW Capital's EPS has fallen by approximately 63% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

DSW Capital's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, DSW Capital has 4 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. Is DSW Capital not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

