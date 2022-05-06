U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5600
    +0.3800 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,058.54
    -353.65 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

DT Midstream Announces Quarterly Dividend

DT Midstream, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • DTM
DT Midstream, Inc.
DT Midstream, Inc.

DETROIT, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM) has declared a $0.64 per share dividend on its common stock payable July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business June 20, 2022.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment and surface facilities. The Company transports clean natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a target of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction in the next decade. For more information, please visit the DT Midstream website at www.dtmidstream.com.

Investor Relations

Todd Lohrmann, DT Midstream, 313.774.2424
investor_relations@dtmidstream.com


