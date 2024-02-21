DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.735

DT Midstream, Inc.'s (NYSE:DTM) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.735 on 15th of April. The payment will take the dividend yield to 5.3%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

DT Midstream's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, DT Midstream's dividend was only 70% of earnings, however it was paying out 1,097% of free cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 18.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 60% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

DT Midstream Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. Since 2021, the dividend has gone from $2.40 total annually to $2.94. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.0% per annum over that time. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

DT Midstream Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that DT Midstream has grown earnings per share at 7.1% per year over the past three years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

Our Thoughts On DT Midstream's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think DT Midstream will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for DT Midstream that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

