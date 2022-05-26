U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,057.84
    +79.11 (+1.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,637.19
    +516.91 (+1.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,740.65
    +305.91 (+2.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.24
    +39.07 (+2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.26
    +3.93 (+3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.50
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    +0.15 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0733
    +0.0048 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7560
    +0.0070 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2606
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0650
    -0.1760 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,557.30
    -237.33 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    642.36
    -18.78 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.92
    +42.17 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,604.84
    -72.96 (-0.27%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

DT Midstream Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DT Midstream, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DTM
DT Midstream, Inc.
DT Midstream, Inc.

DETROIT, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM) announced today that it has published its inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report which covers the Company's approach and strategy to health and safety, environmental, philanthropy, and corporate governance. The report can be found at DTMidstream.com/sustainability and will be published annually.  

David Slater, President and CEO, stated: "Our team is proud of our ongoing sustainability work. It embodies our desire to be a good corporate steward, a good neighbor, and a safe place to work.”

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment, and surface facilities. The Company transports clean natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers, and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a plan of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction in the next decade.

Media Contact:

 

Steven Rawlings, DT Midstream, 313.774.0690

 

 

steven.rawlings@dtmidstream.com



Recommended Stories

  • The Charts Map a Route to Phillips 66

    The energy sector remains strong and Phillips 66 has recently broken out on the upside from a base pattern. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of PSX, below, we can see that the current advance started back in September.

  • The Trouble With Lithium

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk wants to mine it, China is scouring Tibet for it, battery makers are crying out for it. Lithium, the wonder metal at the heart of the global shift to electric cars, is in a full-blown crisis. Demand has outstripped supply, pushing prices up almost 500% in a year and hindering the world’s most successful effort yet to halt global warming.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Te

  • 3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch As Permian Ramps Up Gas Output

    The Permian Basin is preparing to unleash a torrent of gas to meet exploding LNG demand, and the pipeline industry could benefit in a big way

  • Magellan Midstream Partners Is Close to Discovering a Major Upside Breakout

    Magellan Midstream Partners is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes petroleum products. The stock was raised to an "overweight" rating with a $57 price target by a major sell-side firm Wednesday. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline into February followed by a modest rise.

  • Costco Beats Q3 Sales Forecast, Membership Revenues Near $1 Billion

    Costco took in $984 million in new membership fee in its fiscal third quarter, helping the bulk retailer top Street forecasts for topline revenues.

  • Biden Might Limit Oil Exports to Lower U.S. Gasoline Prices

    Curbs would be controversial, since exports have been helping Europe reduce it's dependence on Russian oil. How U.S. refiners could be hurt.

  • These 3 Oil Companies Are Gaining From Rising Prices. They Also Have Attractive Dividends.

    Shares of TotalEnergies, Repsol, and Equinor are up sharply as markets slump. They could be worth holding at current prices because of their dividends.

  • US Shale Is Holding Back While World Clamors for More Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- In a world crying out for more oil, a dusty stretch of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico is one of the only places that can deliver. But even with crude above $100 a barrel, producers in the Permian and other US shale basins are riding the brakes. Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearWhy So Few Big

  • Gas prices: U.S. hasn't built a major refinery 'in 60 years,' expert points out

    Gas for cars is priced as though crude oil is much higher than $110 per barrel, says one energy expert.

  • Teekay Tankers Breaks Out of a Large Base Formation

    Teekay Tankers Ltd. is one of the world's largest marine energy transportation and storage companies and its charts tell me a very bullish story for the months ahead. Let's take a look. In this daily bar chart of TNK, below, we can see an impressive base pattern and an upside breakout in April from a neckline around $15.

  • Analysis-Schroeder throws in towel as German industry clings on to Russian gas

    Gerhard Schroeder has backed off from taking a top role at Russian energy giant Gazprom, dealing a setback to Germany's gas lobby as it seeks to keep the energy lifeline from Russia open. The former German chancellor played a critical role in establishing the energy bond between the countries and defending it over two decades. Earlier this month, following a barrage of criticism, Russia's state-owned oil company Rosneft said Schroeder was stepping down from its board.

  • 'Hard to ignore': Which oil stocks to buy if crude prices keep rising

    Scotiabank analysts see "significant value in the energy space," according to a new report.

  • What Correction? These 3 Stocks Have Doubled in 2022

    A broader market correction is having no impact on the stocks of an oil and gas producer, a refiner, and an oilfield services company.

  • Oil Rises With Broader Rally as US Fuel Stockpiles Tighten

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil, bolstered by a broad-based market rally, rose for a second day as US crude and gasoline stockpiles showed signs of continuing decline ahead of the summer driving season.Most Read from BloombergRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaStocks Buoyed by Retail Earnings in Risk-On Day: Markets WrapTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourUkraine Latest: Putin Ties Grain Exports to Dropping SanctionsThese Are the Best — and Wo

  • Delta to trim some summer flights to improve operations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines on Thursday said it will cut flights through August to improve operational reliability amid soaring travel demand as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic recedes. The U.S. airline said in a statement that from July 1 through Aug 7 it will cut about 100 daily departures, primarily in U.S. and Latin America markets. Ahead of what could be a record holiday travel weekend, Delta said in an email to employees seen by Reuters it will also work to "relieve pressure by proactively thinning the schedule over Memorial Day and through the balance of June."

  • Lyft halts hiring, McDonald’s poised to win proxy fight with Icahn, NFL renews Pepsi deal

    Notable business headlines include transport company Lyft announcing that it will halt hiring as it looks to cut costs, new details from American financier Carl Icahn’s legal battle with McDonald’s, and the NFL renewing its nearly four-decade-long sponsorship deal with Pepsi.

  • Top Tech Stocks for June 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • New U.S. Gas-Export Plant Gets Green Light as Europe Thirsts for LNG

    Natural-gas exporter Venture Global LNG said it would build a new, multibillion-dollar liquefied natural gas export facility in Louisiana, as demand for U.S. gas exports surges in Europe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Global LNG markets sail into the unknown ahead of winter

    Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyers and sellers are bracing for more uncertainty over Russian supplies and an unclear demand outlook from Europe and top importer China in the run-up to the peak winter season, industry executives said. Western sanctions on Russia due to the Ukraine invasion have disrupted Russian gas supply to Europe, sending global gas prices to all-time highs earlier this year and raising energy security concerns. In addition to unpredictable weather, it remains unclear whether there will be further cuts in Russian supplies to Europe, the executives said.

  • Victoria's Secret to highlight women-, minority-owned brands through VS&Co-Lab

    Victoria’s Secret & Co. is bringing more outside brands in house. The Columbus-based retailer Thursday launched VS&Co-Lab, a new section on its website that highlights those intimates, lifestyle and swimwear brands and their stories – right alongside the core Victoria’s Secret, Beauty and Pink businesses. "In addition to the growth we are driving through our core business, we see important growth potential through partnerships with innovative, relevant brands that can help us extend our reach into category and consumer segments where we have historically been underrepresented,” CEO Martin Waters said in a release.