DT Midstream Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

DETROIT, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM) announced today that it has published its inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report which covers the Company's approach and strategy to health and safety, environmental, philanthropy, and corporate governance. The report can be found at DTMidstream.com/sustainability and will be published annually.



David Slater, President and CEO, stated: "Our team is proud of our ongoing sustainability work. It embodies our desire to be a good corporate steward, a good neighbor, and a safe place to work.”

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment, and surface facilities. The Company transports clean natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers, and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a plan of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction in the next decade.

