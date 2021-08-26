U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

DTC Home Furnishing Brand, Dims., Raises $600k In Investment Crowdfunding Campaign

·3 min read

Contemporary design brand successfully closes fundraising efforts on investing platform, Republic

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching on leading investing platform, Republic, in June of this year, Dims. has closed their investment crowdfunding campaign earlier than anticipated after raising over half a million dollars. Since initially launching in 2018, the DTC design brand has been collaborating with the world's top emerging designers to bring their customers distinctive, timeless furniture without paying for the typical 13x markups. With investments from the campaign Dims. will continue their goal to democratize design, making it more accessible for all.

Dims.
Dims. (PRNewsfoto/Dims.)

"Our initial goal with launching the campaign was to allow our supporters the opportunity to invest in our growth and mission within the design community, and we feel that we reached that goal and then some" says Dims. Founder, Eugene Kim. "We are incredibly thankful for all of those who invested to own a stake in Dims., and as a result of their support, we decided to close the funding early due to an influx of inquiries from institutional investors. We are ready to grow into our next phase as a brand and excited to have over 1,000 investors sharing in this journey."

After hitting the minimum goal of $25,000 in one day, Dims. continued to receive a steady flow of investments throughout the campaign. The brand achieved a number of milestones, including a steady stream of new product launches and securing their first physical showroom space in Los Angeles starting in September. Recent launches include the Eave Table by MSDS Studio, a counterpart to their best-selling Eave Desk, and the Shapely Suite by Objects of Common Interest.

Despite the challenges faced by the retail industry as a result of COVID-19, Dims. saw not only an explosive increase in customer demand but was also able to maintain a stable and resilient supply chain. As a result, the brand saw an increase in both annual revenue and monthly revenue between 2019 and 2020. Heading into the end of 2021, Dims. will continue to introduce new products, extensions on existing collections, and collaborations with brands such as Dusen Dusen, Pretty Shitty Cakes, Nünchi, Studio Word, and more.

For more information on Dims. and its offerings, please visit www.dims.world or follow along on Instagram, @dims.

About Dims.
Dims. is a contemporary furnishings brand headquartered in Los Angeles and partnering with a diverse roster of the world's top emerging designers. Dims. views design as a vehicle for culture, and the objects it produces as a form of cultural dialogue. The company is committed to the highest quality in every facet of its business, from the originality of its designs, to the sustainability of its manufacturing, to the experience it delivers to its customers. The company's core offering comprises flexible furniture and objects for use in domestic, work and public environments.

Contact:
dims@theconsultancypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dtc-home-furnishing-brand-dims-raises-600k-in-investment-crowdfunding-campaign-301363201.html

SOURCE Dims.

