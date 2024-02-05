DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $1.02

The board of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of April, with investors receiving $1.02 per share. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.9%.

DTE Energy's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, DTE Energy's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 27.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 54% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $2.48 total annually to $4.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.1% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

DTE Energy May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. DTE Energy has seen earnings per share falling at 2.2% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

DTE Energy's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think DTE Energy's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for DTE Energy you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Is DTE Energy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

