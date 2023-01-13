U.S. markets closed

DTE Energy schedules full year 2022 earnings release, conference call

DTE Energy
·2 min read

Detroit, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Jan. 13, 2023 – DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce its full year 2022 earnings before the market opens Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

The company will conduct a conference call to discuss earnings results at 9 a.m. ET the same day.

Investors, the news media and the public may listen to a live internet broadcast of the call at dteenergy.com/investors. The telephone dial-in number in the U.S. and Canada toll free is: (888) 510-2008 or international toll: (646) 960-0306. The passcode is 4987588. The webcast will be archived on the DTE Energy website at dteenergy.com/investors.

About DTE Energy 
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. Through our commitment to cleaner energy, DTE Electric plans to reduce CO2 emissions by 90% and DTE Gas will plan to reduce methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

For further information, members of the media may call:
Pete Ternes, DTE Energy, 313.235.5555              

For further information, analysts may call:
Barbara Tuckfield, DTE Energy, 313.235.1018
John Dermody, DTE Energy, 313.235.8750

CONTACT: Pete Ternes DTE Energy 313.235.5555 peter.ternes@dteenergy.com


