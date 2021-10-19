U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,493.00
    +15.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,233.00
    +100.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,329.50
    +39.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,277.10
    +12.40 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.48
    +1.04 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.70
    +14.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    +0.52 (+2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1666
    +0.0047 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.05
    -0.25 (-1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3827
    +0.0100 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1100
    -0.2020 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,262.75
    +1,371.46 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,452.64
    +1.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,210.18
    +6.35 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

DTEN Announces Strategic Investment By Zoom

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Investment demonstrates long-term partnership between Zoom and DTEN, shared commitment to innovate for the hybrid workplace.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN today announced an investment made in the company by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), the leader in modern enterprise video communications. The investment allows DTEN, recognized for its all-in-one collaboration technology, to accelerate new product and services innovations.

DTEN (PRNewsfoto/DTEN)
DTEN (PRNewsfoto/DTEN)

"Zoom and DTEN are both dedicated to future-forward technology, seamless user experiences and a relentless pursuit of customer happiness," said Wei Liu, DTEN founder and CEO. "With this investment, DTEN is able to innovate even faster to support and advance the Zoom-connected world."

The relationship between DTEN and Zoom is ongoing; from its inception, DTEN has ensured its solutions deliver optimal Zoom Rooms experiences. The recent Zoom investment, providing both financial and engineering support, further solidifies the partnership and reconfirms DTEN's commitment to the Zoom ecosystem.

"Zoom is committed to empowering people to decide where, when, and how they work," said Kelly Steckelberg, Zoom CFO. "Zoom's investment recognizes that DTEN shares our same goals to always make video-first communications frictionless, reliable, secure and productive."

Liu cited the success of DTEN ME, the first all-in-one video collaboration device designed for individual use, as an example of the ongoing working alliance between Zoom and DTEN. Product design was closely aligned with Zoom's engineering team, with focus on delivering a big video conference display experience right at the desktop. The result: a fully immersive Zoom-enabled device, combining video communications, content sharing and interactive whiteboarding, popular for home use and at individual workstations alike.

Long-term customer Medallia confirms the value of the partnership. "The combination of Zoom and DTEN accelerated our speed of deployment," says Robert Vicario, IT Collaboration Service Manager at Medallia. "And it enhanced our ability to manage a global program at a world-class level."

Liu notes the relationship with Zoom has helped DTEN establish a comprehensive portfolio of products, ranging from large boardroom-sized displays, in conference rooms and huddle spaces, and to individual desktops. "Zoom and DTEN were invaluable for businesses, schools, healthcare facilities and more during the pandemic," he says. "In the new normal of hybrid work and school, we continue to help people connect safely and collaborate productively."

Along with the investment announcement, Liu shared updates on other DTEN news, including:

  • The successful release of two new products, DTEN ME Pro and DTEN GO with DTEN Mate, further expanding DTEN's portfolio of all-in-one video conference solutions.

  • DTEN's recent rollout of DTEN as a Service, a new subscription service that fully integrates device, support and service.

  • Initiatives to address the "new normal" combining in-person with remote learning for schools and hybrid workplaces for businesses.

  • Expansion of the channel network with new distribution agreements with SYNNEX in the United States and Nuvias UC in Europe.

  • Recent international product recognition with awards received from RedDot, Chicago Atheneum's GOOD DESIGN and International Design Awards (IDA).

About DTEN
DTEN is changing the way people connect and collaborate through immersive, video-first devices and subscription services. Our solutions are found in businesses, schools, homes and hybrid environments worldwide, delivering intuitive, high-quality and real-life video conference experiences for every meeting space. As recipient of multiple international awards, DTEN is recognized for plug-and-play simplicity, superior audiovisual clarity, and fluent, elegant designs. DTEN was founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, California; Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is an investor. Find more at www.DTEN.com.

For more information, please contact smckenzie@tropospheremarketing.com or pr@dten.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dten-announces-strategic-investment-by-zoom-301399755.html

SOURCE DTEN

Recommended Stories

  • Spotify to hire hundreds to drive ad sales in Europe, Australia, Canada

    Spotify is planning to hire hundreds of staff to boost its advertising sales in Europe and elsewhere, as the music streaming service looks to increase revenue from customers who don't pay a monthly fee but make up the bulk of its user base. "We are increasing our ads business marketing workforce by over 70% in Europe, Australia and Canada ... and that's off a pretty sizable base," Lee Brown, Spotify's head of advertising business, said in an interview. Spotify has also hired an ad industry executive with 25 years of international experience to lead international sales, Brown said, though he did not give a name.

  • Creating an Organizational 'Ecosystem' for Effective Asset Management

    Five key elements can lay the foundation for building a robust asset management organizational strategy that garners internal support and delivers impactful results.

  • As Saks’ E-Commerce Arm Reportedly Looks to Launch IPO, Retail Shares Spike

    In the wake of the news, shares of rival companies such as Macy’s, Nordstrom and Kohl’s were up on Monday morning.

  • CubicFarm Systems Names Sandy Gerber Chief Marketing Officer

    CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), a local chain agricultural technology company, today announced the appointment of Sandy Gerber as Chief Marketing Officer ("CMO"), effective immediately.

  • Turn The Internet Into Your Money Maker

    Seize this opportunity to create an additional form of income and purchase The Complete Online Business Bundle today while it’s available at this limited-time price.

  • Ivanhoé Cambridge to Open First Flexible Office Solution at Campus PVM in Montreal

    Ivanhoé Cambridge is proud to announce that starting Spring 2022, Place Ville Marie (PVM), one of Montreal's most iconic and prestigious real estate complexes, will offer an innovative flexible workspace solution to its tenants. Located on the 29th floor of 1 PVM, the 11,000-square-foot space will provide a high-quality hospitality experience within a user-centric and connected environment designed to foster collaboration and creativity within its community. The solution will be powered by globa

  • Playing digital defence: Small businesses are stepping up their cyber security efforts - but gap in preparedness remains: RBC poll

    As the economy becomes increasingly digitized, cyber security concerns are rising to the top of business risks as ranked by Canadian small business owners – and for good reason. In a recent survey commissioned by RBC1, nearly half of Canada's small business owners report that they anticipate becoming a victim of a cybercrime in the next 12 months – a percentage significantly higher than seen among the general population (34%). Forty per cent of small businesses identified that having devices inf

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As SEC Approves First Bitcoin Futures ETF? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • ProShares Launching Bitcoin Futures ETF on NYSE Tuesday

    "The Hash" team reacts to ProShares' bitcoin futures ETF beginning trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Tuesday, following the SEC's approval of a bitcoin futures ETFs Friday. What does this mean for the crypto industry and for the prospective investors getting access to the price movements of bitcoin?

  • U.S. industrial output dropped sharply in September

    The numbers: Industrial production fell a sharp 1.3% in September, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. The gain was below Wall Street expectations of a 0.2% gain, according to a survey by the Wall Street Journal. Adding to the sense of weakness in the data, industrial output in August was revised to a fall of 0.1% versus the prior estimate of a 0.4% gain.

  • Asian shares under pressure after China growth falls short of expectations

    Chinese growth is under pressure from government controls meant to curb energy use and reduce financial risks from reliance on debt-fueled property developments.

  • Informatica Chases Near $9 Billion Valuation in Return to Public Market

    The deal marks a return to the public market for the data-management company, which was taken private in 2015.

  • UniCredit's New CEO Wants to Bring On More Investment Bankers

    (Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel intends to hire as many as 50 investment bankers to capture more business from medium-sized corporate clients, pushing the lender further into a hotly-contested market. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhy Bu

  • Analysts See Upto 34% Upside In Sovos Brands

    Goldman Sachs analyst Jason English initiated coverage of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SOVO) with a Buy rating and $19 price target, suggesting a 34% upside. The analyst sees a "compelling distribution and product-cycle fueled growth story" from the company over the next three years. Jason expects "top-tier organic revenue growth" of 10% and EBITDA growth of 15% through fiscal 2024, adding that the growth is underappreciated by the market at the stock's current valuation level. Telsey Advisory init

  • Evergrande Unit Has Remit Funds to Pay Yuan Bond Coupon, Reuters Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s main onshore unit has paid interest due Tuesday on a yuan bond, Reuters reported, citing four people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismThe coupon on

  • Spotify to hire hundreds to drive ad sales in Europe, Australia, Canada

    Spotify is planning to hire hundreds of staff to boost its advertising sales in Europe and elsewhere, as the music streaming service looks to increase revenue from customers who don't pay a monthly fee but make up the bulk of its user base. "We are increasing our ads business marketing workforce by over 70% in Europe, Australia and Canada ... and that's off a pretty sizable base," Lee Brown, Spotify's head of advertising business, said in an interview. Spotify has also hired an ad industry executive with 25 years of international experience to lead international sales, Brown said, though he did not give a name.

  • Volkswagen's Skoda Auto halts production for two weeks

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -Skoda Auto started a two-week outage on Monday as the carmaker contends with the global shortage of chips and other components, the Vokswagen-owned company said. Skoda wants to complete 10,000 unfinished cars during the outage, which will leave only one production line running, a spokesman said. "Skoda Auto has been struggling with a big shortage of critical components, which has forced it to limit production significantly in the past weeks," spokesman Tomas Kotera said.

  • The ‘Risk-Free’ Crypto Trade Is Back In a Big Way

    (Bloomberg) -- The closest thing to a risk-free bet has reemerged in the cryptocurrency market as traders -- awaiting the launch of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund -- bid up the price of futures. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confro