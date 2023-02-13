DTP Vaccines Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the DTP vaccines market are Merck & Co, Sanofi, GSK, Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Seqirus, AJ Vaccines, and Bionet-Asia.

The global DTP vaccines market will grow from $6.02 billion in 2022 to $6.39 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The DTP vaccines market is expected to grow from $7.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

The DTP vaccines market consists of sales of daptacel, infanrix, kinrix, pediarix, pentacel, quadracel, and vaxelis vaccines.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

DTP vaccines refer to a combination vaccine given intramuscularly to protect children under the age of 7 from the illnesses diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough. It aids kids in acquiring resistance to the three bacterial illnesses diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, which are all fatal.

The main types of products in DTP vaccines are DTaP, TD, and Tdap.Diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough (DTaP) vaccine help children under the age of seven build protection against three lethal bacteria-borne diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough (pertussis).

The different types of diseases include diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus and involve various sectors such as hospitals, clinics, and vaccination centers.

Governments across the world are encouraging the R&D of DTP vaccines to disallow the spread of the diseases.Countries such as India have the Universal Immunisation Programme that aims to provide recommended vaccines against tuberculosis, polio, and other diseases including diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough for all Indian children.

The country regularly conducts vaccination drives, which is expected to positively impact the growth of the market. These initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The inadequate access to vaccines in under-developed countries is expected to limit the growth of the DTP vaccines global market. According to the World Health Organization's global estimates, around 19.4 million infants did not have access to DTP vaccines and around 60% of these children live in under-developed and developing countries. Countries such as the Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Samoa, Somalia, South Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, and Ukraine have less than 50% coverage of DTP vaccination. Lack of access to vaccines in under-developed countries is expected to hamper market growth.

Companies in the DTP vaccines market are increasingly investing in manufacturing DTP combination vaccines, which reduces multiple vaccination shots for immunization against infectious diseases. DTP combination vaccines such as tetravalent (DTP-HepB), pentavalent (DTP-HepB-Hib), and hexavalent vaccine (DTP-Hib-HepB-IPV) are available to provide the same protection as individual vaccine shots given separately.

In May 2020, Merck acquired Thermis, a company focused on vaccines and immuno-modulation therapies for infectious diseases, for an undisclosed amount.Thermis is involved in the discovery, development, and production of vaccines with a sophisticated and versatile technology platform.

Merck is expected to leverage the vaccine technology enhanced by Thermis and the company will become a fully-owned subsidiary of Merck after the completion of this deal.

The regions covered in the DTP vaccines market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the DTP vaccines market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The DTP vaccines market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides DTP vaccines market statistics, including DTP vaccines industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a DTP vaccines market share, detailed DTP vaccines market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the DTP vaccines industry. This DTP vaccines market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

