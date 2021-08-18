U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,438.75
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,178.00
    -81.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,000.50
    +3.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,174.50
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.15
    +0.56 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.20
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.94
    +1.82 (+11.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7310
    +0.1560 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,845.93
    -2,181.11 (-4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,118.30
    -63.06 (-5.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,158.11
    -23.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

DTS will integrate TV speakers into WiFi surround sound setups

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

DTS has found a way to integrate TV speakers into a surround sound setup. The Play-Fi Home Theater system connects TVs to external speakers over WiFi. The first compatible TVs should arrive in the third quarter of 2021 (in other words, by the end of October).

The company says Play-Fi Home Theater won't require manufacturers or customers to add any additional hardware to their TVs. If you'd rather not use the TV's built-in speakers, you can still wirelessly output the center channel audio to a compatible soundbar or front speakers. The system can automatically adapt to the number of speakers you connect to the TV, and you can build out your setup with more speakers later.

The system, which builds on DTS' long-standing Play-Fi protocol, can connect several other speakers, including up to two subwoofers, for surround sound. You can also play audio from your TV elsewhere in your home if you have a multiroom setup. In addition, you can listen to audio from your TV through headphones via an app. 

The Play-Fi Home Theater approach isn't entirely new. Sony has enabled customers to use compatible TVs' built-in speakers as their surround sound setup's center channel for a while. Competition is almost always a good thing, though, and if DTS can lower the cost barrier for multi-channel audio with its system, so much the better.

Recommended Stories

  • Sea Earnings Thrill Investors With Booming Sales Growth, Raised Guidance

    Singapore-based Sea Limited reported second-quarter results that beat revenue estimates as the e-commerce company raised guidance.

  • 'Fortnite' adds a limited-time Among Us-like mode

    The action takes place in a new interior map called The Bridge. The agents need to complete various tasks so that they can safely get to the end of the match.

  • Team MAGA Goes Full Nativist on Afghan Refugees

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyAfter a few days of road-testing scattered messages, major players in the GOP and conservative media have started to coalesce around a unified message to Afghans seeking refuge in the United States: Stay the hell out of my country.As President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the war in Afghanistan has unfolded with the Taliban quickly retaking power and an exploding refugee and humanitarian crisis, immigration advocates and human-rights groups have b

  • Website mapping DC’s tunnel network warned FBI of suspicious traffic ahead of Capitol riot

    The owner of the Washington Tunnels website tipped off the FBI about suspicious traffic on his mapping site ahead of the Capitol riot.

  • Caitríona Balfe Welcomes Son with Husband Tony McGill: 'So Grateful for This Little Soul'

    "I'm in awe of him already and can't help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become," Balfe wrote on Instagram

  • The Biggest Reason to Buy Apple Stock Right Now

    The success of Apple's biggest product line in the 5G smartphone era is going to be a big catalyst for the stock.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 18th, 2021

    Following a bearish Tuesday, the majors will need to move through the day’s pivot levels and yesterday’s highs to avoid another day in the red.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Over the last 15 years, growth investors have done quite well for themselves. In fact, according to S&P Global, growth stocks have generated an annualized return of 13.4% over that time period, significantly beating the 8% and 10.

  • Why Apple Is A 'Top Tech Name' To Own Right Now

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares raced back to all-time highs Monday amid optimism concerning its imminent hardware releases. The Apple Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $185 price target on Apple shares. The Apple Thesis: Wedbush's Asia supply chain checks for the second half indicates iPhone builds between 130 million and 150 million, with the iPhone 13 accounting for 35%-45% of iPhone builds in the third quarter, analyst Ives said in a note. The positive

  • iOS 15: Apple gives users option to reverse controversial new Safari redesign entirely

    Apple has reversed a controversial part of its new iOS 15 update yet further, almost entirely reversing it. When the company introduced the new iPhone and iPad software in June, one of the chief features was a new design for Safari. It changed how tabs work and moved the address bar to the bottom of the screen.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy in August

    Cloud computing services started to proliferate in the 2010s, and with the tech now accepted as an essential part of business, it's completely disrupting the very fabric of the global economy. Across all industries, those companies making best use of the cloud are winning and leaving their peers in the dust.

  • Solana Surges Into Top 10 Market Cap Following All-Time High

    With a gain of more than 20% over the past day, Solana has surged into the top 10 cryptocurrencies in market capitalization

  • T-Mobile says hackers steal about 7.8 million postpaid customers' personal data

    The company was made aware of the attack late last week, it said in a statement, after an online forum claimed that personal data of its users were leaked. Data from about 850,000 prepaid customers and more than 40 million records of former or prospective customers were also stolen, T-Mobile said. The telecom operator had acknowledged the data breach on Monday and said that it was confident the entry point used to access the data had been closed.

  • Microsoft Invests in Rubrik, Partners to Protect Customers from Ransomware

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is investing in software startup Rubrik Inc. and the two companies will combine on products that will help customers hit by ransomware recover their critical data without paying hackers.The companies declined to specify the size of the investment. The funding totaled in the low tens of millions and valued Rubrik at about $4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private terms. Rubrik was started with the i

  • This Is the Only Video Game Stock You Need

    The video game business has changed a lot in the last decade as consoles have given way to mobile games and the number of developers has exploded. Companies like Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) used to spend years developing and testing games before releasing them to the public. The company makes the most popular game engine in the world and is expanding its presence in VR, AR, animation, and much more.

  • Why Appian Is Buying a Process Mining Company

    Despite strong results, shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) slipped following the company's second-quarter earnings on Aug. 6. The cloud-based low-code software company reported a 24% increase in overall revenue to $83 million, ahead of estimates at $79.1 million. Cloud-based subscription revenue -- the part of the business the company is most focused on -- jumped 44% to $42.5 million, its fastest growth in that category in several quarters.

  • Apple to Increase Covid Testing of Staff as Delta Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., confronting the rapid spread of Covid-19’s delta variant, will increase testing of both corporate and retail employees and has reversed course on rebooting in-store classes in the U.S. this month.This week, the iPhone maker informed staff participating in the company’s at-home testing program with Quest Diagnostics Inc. that they will now receive testing kits twice per week instead of weekly. The company told employees in the program that they are expected to get teste

  • 3 Great Stocks for Your IRA

    An individual retirement account (IRA) can be an important piece of your retirement plan, but you need to invest in the right stocks to make the most of the account. A few different factors about your personal situation will determine which stocks are perfect for your IRA. Your age and risk tolerance dictate how you should balance growth, stability, and dividend income.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Move Back through to $47,500 Would Bring $49,000 into Play

    It’s a bullish morning for the majors. The Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing $49,000 levels…

  • Reports of Huge Customer Data Breach Send T-Mobile Stock Falling

    It would be the third time in little over a year that the wireless operator has been hacked.