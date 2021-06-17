Dua Lipa headlines Deezer's playlist of live tracks in Sony's 360 Reality Audio

Deezer has tapped Dua Lipa to deliver some much needed live jams in Sony's 360 Reality Audio format. Those subscribed to the music streamer's lossless HiFi tier can listen to a 28-track playlist that features live performances captured using Sony's spatial audio tech, which promises sound from all directions.

Theoretically, that should make the 360-degree format ideal for concerts. The end result, according to Deezer, makes it sound like you're hearing the players (including vocalists and band members) and the crowd from different positions. Alongside Lipa, the "360 Sessions" set list includes performances from Annie-Marie, Circa Waves, Fireboy Dml, Lolo Zouai and Barrie, among others.

At last count, Sony's spatial audio format was limited to just 4,000 tracks, including albums and songs from Bob Dylan, Alicia Keys, Miles Davis, Britney Spears, Harry Styles, Outkast, Elvis and Doja Cat, to name a few artists. Compatible tracks can be found on Tidal, Amazon Music HD, live music streaming service nugs.net and, of course, Deezer.

The playlist arrives on the heels of Sony's dedicated 360 Reality Audio speakers, the $700 SRS-RA5000, which we deemed an all-round solid audio device that delivers on the promise of surround sound, but lacks some thump in the bass department.