Dual-Chamber Dispensing Systems Market - 41% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Driven by Rising Demand for Convenient Packaging from the Cosmetics Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Dual Chamber Dispensing Systems Market by End-user (Personal care, Homecare, and Other end-users) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the dual-chamber dispensing systems market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Rapid urbanization will facilitate the dual-chamber dispensing systems market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dual Chamber Dispensing Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the dual chamber dispensing systems market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 256.74 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The rising demand for convenient packaging from the cosmetics industry is one of the key drivers supporting the dual-chamber dispensing systems market growth. Personal care product manufacturers are seeking to introduce more appealing packaging designs to attract various customer segments. Convenience is also a key criterion for purchasing, as customers prefer convenient packaging that facilitates the easy use of the product. Therefore, manufacturers are increasingly implementing changes in packaging formats to meet consumer demands. Many cosmetic manufacturers are also planning to introduce innovative packaging for their products to catch the attention of consumers. Dual-chamber dispensing systems offer high potential for the packaging of cosmetic products as they offer both visual appeal and convenience of application. Such convenient packaging provided to customers will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenges - Challenges faced in the disposal of the packaging hinder the dual-chamber dispensing systems market growth. Dual-chamber dispensing systems are commonly made of rigid plastic substances such as HDPE and PET. The disposal of these substances is harmful to the environment, and hence, the disposal process incurs certain additional costs. In addition, when plastic substances are disposed of in landfills, they release poisonous gases, which further pollute the environment. Depending on the type of resin used in manufacturing them, the physical properties of dual-chamber dispensing systems may vary. Therefore, the manufacturers must maintain effective reverse logistics operations to ensure the proper and correct disposal of dual-chamber dispensing systems. However, the process of reverse logistics operations is expensive and results in high operating costs for the manufacturers. Such high costs are hampering market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Download our Sample Report right now!

Story continues

Segmentation Analysis:

The dual-chamber dispensing systems market report is segmented by End-user (Personal care, Homecare, and Other end-users) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The dual-chamber dispensing systems market share growth in the personal care segment will be significant for revenue generation. The personal care industry includes cosmetics and hygiene care products. Rising consumer spending on personal care products and the adoption of new marketing strategies by personal care product manufacturers are the key drivers triggering the growth of the global personal care packaging market. In addition, the global male grooming industry is expected to reach $70.5 billion in 2021. Thus, in turn, the market in focus will witness a positive impact in the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned

The dual-chamber dispensing systems market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Dual chamber Dispensing Systems Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The contract packaging market size has the potential to grow by USD 31.02 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.80%. Download a sample now!

The consumer shopping cart market has the potential to grow by USD 84.91 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2%. Download a sample now!

Dual-Chamber Dispensing Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 256.74 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.86 Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Berlin Packaging UK Ltd, Bettix Ltd, Cospack America Corp., Hangzhou Luzern Packaging Trading Co. Ltd, Matsa Group Ltd., Ningbo Gidea Packaging Co. Ltd, O.Berk Co. LLC, Quadpack Industries SA, Shanghai Hopeck Packaging Co. Ltd., and Shijiazhuang Xinfuda Medical Packaging Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Homecare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Berlin Packaging UK Ltd

10.4 Bettix Ltd

10.5 Cospack America Corp.

10.6 Hangzhou Luzern Packaging Trading Co. Ltd

10.7 Matsa Group Ltd.

10.8 Ningbo Gidea Packaging Co. Ltd

10.9 O.Berk Co. LLC

10.10 Quadpack Industries SA

10.11 Shanghai Hopeck Packaging Co. Ltd.

10.12 Shijiazhuang Xinfuda Medical Packaging Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dual-chamber-dispensing-systems-market---41-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-driven-by-rising-demand-for-convenient-packaging-from-the-cosmetics-industry--technavio-301542539.html

SOURCE Technavio