U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,793.88
    -7.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,654.87
    -117.92 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,267.18
    +19.60 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,704.10
    -21.93 (-1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.43
    +0.13 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.30
    -27.20 (-1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    18.35
    -0.84 (-4.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0026
    -0.0034 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0560 (+1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1826
    -0.0068 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.9210
    +1.5090 (+1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,664.75
    +895.96 (+4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.22
    +14.42 (+3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.81
    -116.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,643.39
    +164.62 (+0.62%)
     

Dual Diagnosis Disorder: Circle of Hope Treatment Program Director Raises Awareness

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dual diagnosis disorders are mental health conditions that occur alongside substance abuse disorders. Drug and alcohol rehab centers that offer dual diagnosis treatment can provide more comprehensive care to patients struggling with both addiction and mental illness.

Mental health disorders are often undiagnosed in people struggling with addiction.

Mental health disorders are often undiagnosed in people struggling with addiction. As a result, these individuals may not receive the treatment they need to overcome their illness. Dual diagnosis treatment programs can help patients receive an accurate diagnosis and get the proper care for both their addiction and mental health disorder.

Kristina Sharava, Program Director at Circle of Hope Treatment, states that dual diagnosis disorders are often misunderstood, and patients may not receive the proper care they need. She said that dual diagnosis patients have very complex symptoms and behaviors, and without proper treatment, they are at risk for a multitude of negative outcomes.

Kristina explains that drug and alcohol addiction can co-occur with a variety of mental illnesses, including anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), ADHD, bipolar disorder, and more. She continued to say that the symptoms of co-occurring disorders will vary depending on which mental illness is diagnosed as well as the drug used. For example, the signs of marijuana abuse and schizophrenia are quite distinct from the symptoms of a meth addict who has bipolar disorder living with crystal meth addiction.

Sharava says that the goal of dual diagnosis treatment is to address both the addiction and the underlying mental health condition. This can be done through a variety of methods, including individual therapy, group therapy, medication management, and holistic approaches.

Treating dual diagnosis disorders is typically more successful than treating addiction or mental disease separately, as it targets the root cause of the issue. Kristina believes that patients can achieve long-term sobriety and live happier lives by addressing both addiction and mental illness simultaneously.

"Dual diagnosis disorders are often difficult to treat, but with correct treatment, people may recover and lead healthy lives," says Kristina. "Circle of Hope specializes in treating dual diagnosis disorders. We are raising public awareness of this issue so that individuals receive the proper care they need."

Circle of Hope Treatment
18770 Strathern St,
Reseda, CA 91335
(855) 572-0950
admissions@circleofhopetreatment.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dual-diagnosis-disorder-circle-of-hope-treatment-program-director-raises-awareness-301587039.html

SOURCE Circle of Hope Treatment

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Tanks On New Troubles For Its Newly Authorized Covid Vaccine

    The FDA authorized Novavax's Covid vaccine for emergency use, but NVAX stock tumbled on Thursday on warnings facing the two-dose regimen.

  • Novavax’s Covid vaccine got its green light — and the stock is tumbling. Here’s why.

    Novavax Inc. can finally celebrate after earning a long-awaited green light for its Covid-19 vaccine. The Gaithersburg vaccine maker saw its share price plummet more than 28% Thursday, an unexpected reaction after the Food and Drug Administration granted the company’s product emergency use authorization for primary immunization in adults. About 250,000 doses of Novavax’s vaccine had been administered in Europe since December, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

  • Martin Shkreli's onetime company loses 80% of value as Covid drug trial fails

    The company, whose history includes pharma bad-boy Martin Shkreli and a trip into Chapter 11 bankruptcy, had hoped the National Institutes of Health-sponsored study would help it win FDA emergency use authorization.

  • Fatal rattlesnake bite of Colorado boy prompts warnings of what to do if bitten

    The 6-year-old was bitten while at the Bluestem Prairie Open Space near Colorado Springs on July 5 and died Monday.

  • FDA authorizes Novavax COVID vaccine for adults

    The FDA has given the green light to Novavax's COVID vaccine for adults, making it the fourth vaccine available for the coronavirus.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • Coronavirus tally: FDA approves Novavax vaccine at time when uptake of shots and boosters is low

    U.S. health regulators authorized the use of Novavax Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine, providing a new option that works differently than the two leading vaccines, but at a time when overall demand for vaccines and boosters is low, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Food and Drug Administration said adults 18 and older may receive Novavax's vaccine, once the shots have been approved by the CDC, expected in the coming days. The news comes as the daily average for new cases is ticking higher and stood a

  • Morningstar: 2 Health-Care Stocks With Dip-Buying Potential

    Morningstar has identified two health-care companies it likes that are now trading around fair value and are close to buying range.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Concerning New Warning to Anyone Who's Had COVID

    The coronavirus has worked its way around to a majority of Americans over the last two-and-a-half years. In 2020, it was shocking enough to find out someone you knew had been exposed to COVID, much less that they'd tested positive. But at this point in the pandemic, catching COVID has become so common that many of us know people who have been infected two or even three times. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been more than 88 total million reported ca

  • Merck Is Now The No. 1 Pharmaceutical Stock — But Is It A Buy?

    Is Merck stock a buy as reports suggest it could put up $40 billion to acquire Seagen? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Siga Technologies Extends Its Monkeypox-Tied Run On Fresh $28 Million In Deals

    Siga Technologies said Wednesday it won government contracts worth roughly $28 million for its monkeypox treatment, and Siga stock rocketed.

  • Could The Next CRISPR From Verve, Beam Signal The End To High Cholesterol?

    Verve Therapeutics said Tuesday it edited the genes of someone with high cholesterol. The first-ever move could push VERV stock higher.

  • Regeneron-Sanofi's Dupixent Hits Primary Goal In Esophagitis Patients Below 11 Years

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi SA's (NASDAQ: SNY) Phase 3 trial of Dupixent (dupilumab) in children aged 1 to 11 years with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) met its primary endpoint of histological disease remission at 16 weeks. EoE is a chronic inflammatory disease that damages the esophagus and prevents it from working correctly. 68% of children on a higher dose and 58% of patients on a lower dose of Dupixent achieved histological disease remission compared to 3% of chil

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax COVID vaccine for adults

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, clearing the way for a shot whose more traditional technology has raised hopes of wider acceptance among vaccine skeptics. Shares of Novavax rose 1.3% to $70.89 after its two-dose vaccine became the fourth COVID shot to be authorized for use in adults in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still needs to sign off on the use of the vaccine before it can be made available to people.

  • Medtronic LABS' Road to Reimagining Global Healthcare

    From grassroots effort to over 40,000 lives improved – and growing

  • Why You Shouldn't Wait for Updated COVID-19 Boosters

    With BA.5 circulating, it makes sense to get boosted now

  • Republican AG says he'll investigate Indiana doctor who provided care to 10-year-old rape victim

    The account about the girl has sparked intense dialogue in Washington, with some questioning its validity.

  • BA.5 Variant: How Much Do Vaccines, Previous Infection Protect You?

    The new BA.5 variant is circulating widely across the U.S. and causing an uptick in cases. How well do our vaccines protect against the BA.5 omicron subvariant?

  • Sanofi Offloads 17 Products To Neuraxpharm

    Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) has entered a deal to hand over 17 products to central nervous system (CNS) specialist Neuraxpharm for an undisclosed sum. The drugs comprise two product portfolios for CNS disorders, pain, and vascular diseases, Neuraxpharm said in a release. The first portfolio consists of 15 medicines for CNS disorders across psychiatry and neurology, Neuraxpharm explained. The roster includes drugs such as Nozinan, Tranxene, Tiapridal, Dogmatil and Largactil, which address diseases li

  • Merck to pay Orion $290 million upfront to develop, commercialize prostate cancer treatment

    Merck & Co. Inc. said Wednesday it will make a $290 million upfront payment to Orion Corp. as part of an agreement to develop and commercialize Orion's prostate cancer treatment ODM-208. Merck said the payment will be included in its third-quarter earnings report. ODM-208 is an oral treatment currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial. Merck said the agreement provides both companies with an option to covert the initial agreement into a global exclusive license to Merck. If the option