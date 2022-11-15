U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

Dual Draft is the Latest Cannabis Company to Join Sweet Leaf Madison Capital’s Preferred Vendor Program

Sweet Leaf Madison Capital Services, LLC.
·2 min read
Sweet Leaf Madison Capital Services, LLC.

Program offers vendor participants substantial opportunities for sales growth by utilizing Sweet Leaf Madison as an “in-house” financier

Dual Draft Integrated Airflow System

The Dual Draft Integrated Airflow System features a revolutionary tray design that integrates an advanced airflow duct system directly into the tray. The system can be configured to direct airflow through the plant canopy from below, down on plants from above, or both.
DENVER, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of tailored debt financing solutions for the middle-market compliant cannabis industry, has just added Dual Draft to its preferred vendor program. A division of Integrated Hydro Solutions (IHS), Dual Draft focuses on innovative and proprietary airflow and drainage systems for controlled environment agriculture and cannabis cultivation operations.

Through SLMC’s lending platform, preferred vendors are able to provide their customers with a source of competitive, non-dilutive financing to fund expensive purchases of equipment or facilities, allowing those clients to spread their capital across a broader range of business needs. SLMC’s preferred vendor program helps participating vendors gain a competitive advantage by increasing the velocity of their sales.

“SLMC is pleased to be working with Dual Draft, an innovative cultivation technology company, to support their growth in the cannabis market”, said Andrew Kaye, Chief Marketing Officer. ” Our vendor program is a win-win-win proposition for the vendor, who gets increased sales, the borrower, who gets a lower cost of capital, and Sweet Leaf Madison that can originate additional loan volume to targeted equipment buyers.”

By joining the preferred vendor program, the Dual Draft team has the opportunity to deepen their relationships with their clients and expand the scope of their own operations. “This relationship comes at a pivotal point for Dual Draft and the Industry as a whole,” said Mark Doherty, COO of Dual Draft. “Working with SLMC allows us to offer the equipment and capital necessary for cultivators to improve efficiency and economic outcomes in a time of severe price compression – just when it is needed most.”

About Sweet Leaf Madison Capital
Sweet Leaf Madison Capital provides customized, “seed-to-sale”, asset-based lending solutions to the underserved middle-market of the cannabis industry by originating equipment financing, real estate loans, and senior secured term loans. The company is based in Denver and has offices in New York City and West Palm Beach. To learn more visit Sweet Leaf Madison Capital online or continue the conversation on LinkedIn.

About Integrated Hydro Solutions
Integrated Hydro Solutions (IHS) is a product development company specializing in system improvement for the vertical cannabis industry. IHS leverages its experience in industrial manufacturing, large-scale commercial agriculture, control systems modeling, and mechanical, electrical, and software engineering to design better systems and solutions for the vertical cannabis space.

Contact: Jim Dissett
The 9th Block
303-532-7392
jim@the9thblock.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96bdd980-0854-474e-8854-cd0f18103c61


