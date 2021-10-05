U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,310.25
    +19.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,031.00
    +161.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,520.00
    +57.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.10
    +10.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.54
    +0.92 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.00
    -9.60 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.16
    +1.01 (+4.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1810
    +0.2630 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,865.66
    +2,165.13 (+4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,233.16
    +990.48 (+408.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,061.90
    +50.89 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Duality nabs $30M for its privacy-focused data collaboration tools, built using homomorphic encryption

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

Duality, a startup founded by groundbreaking cryptographers and data scientists that is building tools to make it easier for companies to share data and collaborate with each other without compromising sensitive information, has raised some funding on the back of some significant early deals, including a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense.

The startup, which uses homomorphic encryption -- a relatively new technique that lets companies analyze and use encrypted data without needing to decrypt it -- to build more privacy-centric, secure collaboration tools, has raised $30 million, in a Series B that includes a number of strategic investors. LG Technology Ventures is leading the round, with Euclidean Capital and the National Bank of Canada's corporate venture capital arm NAventures also participating, along with previous backers Intel Capital (which led Duality's Series A), Hearst Ventures and Team8. Duality is not disclosing its valuation.

CEO Alon Kaufman -- who co-founded the company with a team of other data scientists, mathematicians and engineers including Shafi Goldwasser (who won a Turing Award for her groundbreaking work in the cryptographic algorithms that form the basis of homomorphic encryption), Rina Shainski, Vinod Vaikuntanathan and Kurt Rohloff -- said in an interview that the plan will be to continue in its efforts to build more secure collaboration tools.

When it comes to commercialization, homomorphic encryption (HE) is still in its early days, and so the startup will be using the funds to further work on how to scale and productize the technology, to make it something more usable by all kinds of enterprise customers, as well as to continue with its R&D efforts, both independently and in partnership with other vendors, which include its strategic backers, but also others like Oracle.

"It’s clear to us that we can't expect customers using our product to be experts in homomorphic encryption," Kaufman said. This is one reason why it's working on deals to integrate the technology into other systems that the customers might typically use, such as products like Oracle's or IBM's. "That means that any fraud analyst can click a mouse buttons and not care what runs behind the scenes. The heavy lifting is done by Duality."

There are a number of other companies also working on ways to apply homomorphic encryption: they include Enveil, backed by the CIA's investment arm; IBM and Paris-based Zama.

One important piece of traction for Duality is that it's already found some interesting customers. Earlier this year, Duality announced a $14.5 million deal with DARPA to work on new hardware, in collaboration with third parties, that can better handle the resource-intensive demands of homomorphic encryption processes.

Alongside the DARPA deal, Duality is building and selling tools that blend HE with other data science techniques -- which it sells under the name Duality SecurePlus -- the idea being that HE is used for the most sensitive data, while other tools are applied in other places. Other customers of the startup include organizations in areas like financial services, healthcare and government.

Duality's technology addresses a fundamental paradox in the world of big data.

On the positive side, data collaboration holds a lot of promise for the enterprise world. Used intelligently, having as wide a pool of data as possible from multiple sources can help organizations with breakthrough medical insights, training artificial intelligence models, tracking fraud or security issues, gaining a better understanding of consumer behavior, and more. And in some cases, it's an essential component of how things work: not a business choice, but a must.

But on the negative side, all that silver lining also comes with a big cloud. Organizations run the risk of unintended or malicious data leaks; and in proprietary situations, a business might like the net products of sharing data with would-be competitors, but not the idea of sharing its IP or valuable customer information.

Data breaches and other cybersecurity issues are occurring these days with increasing frequency while data protection regulations and consumer expectations are getting ever stricter, and so grows the need for better tools to handle how data is used.

That is one reason why Duality has attracted the attention of so many strategic backers.

LG is an interesting investor in this regard. Duality is headquartered in New Jersey, but it has its roots in Israel, a country where LG has been getting increasingly active as it ramps up its presence in cybersecurity and applications of it in specific markets like automotive. Just the other week, it made its first acquisition in Israel, buying Cybellum, a specialist in connected-car cybersecurity.

“As privacy challenges mount in our data-driven world, Duality has established itself as a market leader in the swiftly developing privacy tech space,” said Taejoon Park, Managing Director, LG Technology Ventures, in a statement. “Demand for collaborative and secure computing techniques is skyrocketing – including privacy-preserving AI and Machine Learning analytics – and will continue to do so as businesses look to unlock their treasure chests of data while staying on the right side of increasingly complex privacy regulations. Duality is ideally positioned to lead the applications of privacy-enhanced computing in numerous industries through this period of rapid change, and I am excited to see the company expand its highly innovative solutions to even more fields.”

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Got Bit Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock slid 2.8% by 3:30 p.m. EDT trading Monday. Granted, the whole stock market has been having a rather bad day. Calling Apple "the hottest player in gaming," the Journal proceeded to explain how Apple's App Store has been racking up eye-popping operating profit margins on in-game purchases facilitated by its software.

  • Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Last week, all three major U.S. indices took a hit, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell further than the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For instance, Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock is now down about 70% from its all-time high. Its edge cloud platform accelerates and secures the delivery of content (e.g.

  • Apple’s new iPhone 13 Pro using Texas Instruments products, report shows

    It’s a higher-end device for the new lineup that Apple unveiled last month during its closely watched annual event marking the latest in its handheld devices. TI is getting more traction from personal electronics even as it gets much of its sales from industrials and automotive. The semiconductor company has benefitted as a global shortage has bolstered demand.

  • Why Apple Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices,

  • Why did Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp go down?

    Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have all gone down in a major outage. Such problems – especially after they have been ongoing for hours – likely indicates there is a major problem with the technology underpinning Facebook’s services. In 2019, when it suffered from its biggest ever outage, it was more than 24 hours from the beginnings of the problem until Facebook said it was resolved.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's September-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • WhatsApp rival Signal gets ‘millions’ of new users in the wake of Facebook’s dramatic six-hour outage

    ‘Signal is WhatsUp’, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey quipped

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – October 4th, 2021

    Following a bullish week, steering clear of the week’s pivot levels would be key to supporting another bullish week ahead.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After iPhone 13 Launch?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Facebook outage: What happened, who is to blame and will it happen again?

    Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were all down for nearly six hours on Monday after they were was hit by a major outage.

  • How and when to upgrade to Windows 11

    It might be months before you can install the OS through Windows Update, though.

  • Indians had a glimpse of life without WhatsApp

    The 400 million users in India—the app's biggest market by far—were unable to connect for six hours.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 4th, 2021

    Following a broadly bullish end to the week for crypto majors on Sunday, a Bitcoin move through to $50,000 would signal a breakout…

  • Does Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Hate Ethereum?

    Twitter's Jack Dorsey is a well known Bitcoin (BTC) maximalist, someone who favors Bitcoin over all other cryptos. Dorsey sees Bitcoin as the future native currency for the internet, and believes the leading cryptocurrency will play an important role in Twitter's future.

  • Take 15% off This Pro Grade Digital SD Card (PHOBLOGRAPHER EXCLUSIVE)

    We’ve got a special FLASH SALE EXCLUSIVELY FOR PHOBLOGRAPHER READERS. We’re partnering with ProGrade Digital to give you the ProGrade Digital 64GB V60 SDXC memory card for 15% off! This is exclusively for Phoblographer readers. Personally speaking, a few of us have been using these cards for a while. And they’re always incredible for photography.

  • Windows 11 review: Microsoft’s most pleasant OS—until it isn't

    Windows 11 is a solid step forward aesthetically from Windows 10, though some of the changes may annoy long-time Windows users.

  • Windows 11 Releases This Week – Here’s How to Upgrade for Free

    Microsoft has officially announced that Windows 11 is arriving on October 5th. The long-awaited update to Windows 10 will be available as a free update for certain existing systems, although several products are on the way that are tailor-made for the new OS. While many users will gain instant access on October 5th, Microsoft will be …

  • AirPods Pro drop back down to $179 on Amazon

    Amazon knocked up to 35 percent off Apple AirPods in a limited-time sale.

  • After a Hot Early-2021 IPO, Is Qualtrics Stock a Buy Right Now?

    After a hot start early in the year, shares of Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM) are currently sitting on a 4% decline since making their publicly traded debut in January 2021, compared to a 14% gain for the S&P 500 over that same span of time. Such underperformance isn't out of the ordinary for IPO stocks, but it is hiding a noteworthy growth story at Qualtrics. The digital experience management software firm is riding a wave of activity as organizations scramble to get their operations upgraded for the cloud era.

  • 13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas

    Treat the tech-head in your life to something special from our round-up packed with the latest launches