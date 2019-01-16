Dubai's Biggest Bank Boosts 2018 Profit 20%, Beats Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- Emirates NBD PJSC reported a better-than-expected increase in full-year profit as lending rose and loan loss charges fell at Dubai’s biggest bank.

The state-controlled lender recommended a dividend of 40 fils a share, unchanged from a year ago.

Highlights

FY net income 10.04 billion dirhams ($2.73 billion) vs 8.35 billion dirhamsMean estimate 9.9 billion dirhams (range 9.57 billion - 10.2 billion; Bloomberg data)Total income 17.4 billion dirhams vs 15.5 billion dirhamsMean estimate 17.4 billion dirhams (range 17 billion dirhams - 17.6 billion dirhams)Net interest income 12.9 billion dirhams vs 10.8 billion dirhamsNon-interest income 4.51 billion dirhams vs 4.67 billion dirhamsGeneral & administrative expenses 5.62 billion dirhams 4.84 billion dirhamsImpairment allowances 1.75 billion dirhams vs 2.23 billion dirhamsLoans 327.9 billion dirhams vs 304.1 billion dirhamsDeposits 347.9 billion dirhams vs 326.5 billion dirhamsNet interest margin 2.82 percent vs 2.47 percentImpaired loan ratio 5.9 percent vs 6.2 percent

"Margins widened 35 bps in 2018 as rate rises flowed through to the loan book which more than offset a rise in funding costs," Group Chief Executive Officer Shayne Nelson said. "The group’s balance sheet remains healthy with a further strengthening in capital coupled with strong liquidity and stable credit quality."

In Depth

Emirates NBD is the United Arab Emirates’ second-biggest bank with assets of $136 billion; top lender is First Abu Dhabi Bank The bank agreed to buy Turkey’s Denizbank AS last year, for which it is now seeking regulatory approvalIt is said to have held off from selling a dollar bond in November as interest rates climbedThe bank is rated A3 at Moody’s; A+ at Fitch. All have stable outlooks.Click here for credit rating profile: EMIRATES UH Equity CRPREmirates NBD is the third big regional lender to report results after Qatar National Bank and Bank Muscat, both of which beat estimates for full-year earnings.Qatar National Bank Profit Climbs 5% as Interest Income ClimbsBank Muscat Full Year Net Income 1.3% Above Estimates

Dig Deeper

For financial statement, click here.

Read more

Cracks Start to Show for U.A.E. Banks as Bad Loans Set to Rise

Shares

Emirates NBD shares dropped 2.1 percent at close in Dubai on TuesdayStock advanced 8.4 percent in the past 52 weeks. The Dubai Stock Index lost 29 percent.The shares are down 1 percent in the past 5 days and rose 1.1 percent in the past 30 days.Emirates NBD trades at 5.2 times its estimated earnings per share for the coming year.The company’s dividend yield is 4.4 percent on a trailing 12-month basis and 4.4 percent based on Bloomberg Dividend Forecasts for the next 12 months.The analyst consensus one-year price target for the company is AED14.78, for a potential return of 64 percent. Analysts raised the target by 6.7 percent in the past three months.

To contact the reporter on this story: Arif Sharif in Dubai at asharif2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dana El Baltaji at delbaltaji@bloomberg.net, Shaji Mathew, Stefania Bianchi

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.