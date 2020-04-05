Dubai’s DIB Slumps After Disclosing $541 Million of NMC Exposure

(Bloomberg) -- Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC’s shares fell the maximum allowed on Sunday after the lender said it had $541 million of exposure to troubled hospital operator NMC Health Plc. They lost 4.8% to trade at 3.19 dirhams shortly after Dubai’s market opened.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC dropped 4.3%, extending its losing streak to a seventh day. The company announced exposure to NMC of nearly $1 billion last week. It asked a U.K. court over the weekend for put the health firm into administration.

The main equity indexes in Dubai and Abu Dhabi weakened 1.7% and 0.3%, respectively.

