U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,514.00
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,048.00
    -43.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,660.25
    -14.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,269.60
    -5.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.25
    +0.90 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.00
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3500
    -0.0200 (-1.46%)
     

  • Vix

    18.82
    +2.41 (+14.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1980
    -0.0610 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,568.07
    -4,383.52 (-8.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,191.03
    -172.92 (-12.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,100.33
    -49.04 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Dubai International Financial Centre achieves 2024 Strategy targets ahead of schedule with record 3,292 companies registered in first half 2021

·2 min read

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading international financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, has delivered continued strong growth in H1 2021, with the result that it has achieved its 2024 Strategy growth targets three years ahead of schedule.

Dubai International Financial Centre achieves 2024 Strategy targets
Dubai International Financial Centre achieves 2024 Strategy targets

The performance reaffirms DIFC's global status as a financial and innovation centre of choice. Active registered companies reached 3,292, an increase of 27% year-on-year (H1 2020: 2,584). New companies registered during H1 totaled to 492, up 59% year-on-year (H1 2020: 310).

This growth represents a tripling in size since 2014 when the 2024 Strategy was initiated and reflects DIFC's significant efforts to build on its market-leading status in MEASA by continually enhancing its operating environment, legal and regulatory frameworks, innovation offering and depth of its ecosystem. Overall, DIFC is now home to 1,025 financial and innovation related companies in total, up 25% on last year (H1 2020: 820).

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said: "DIFC has successfully built a global reputation as the leading financial centre in the MEASA region and the achievement of our 2024 Strategy targets to triple in size three years ahead of schedule is testament to the appeal of our proposition. DIFC will continue to build on our success to date to play a key role in accelerating not only our own growth but also the economic diversification of Dubai."

DIFC made strong progress in H1 with realising its vision to drive the future of finance and nurture innovation. The recently launched Innovation Hub has already reached full capacity, with over 140 new start-ups and FinTechs joining this market-leading innovation ecosystem during the first six months of this year. These include companies at all stages of development, from early-stage start-ups such as Rentd Technology Ltd, Crayfish Labs Technologies Ltd, PALFusion Technology Holdings and StashAway Management (DIFC) Ltd, growth stage ventures including Ebury and Adyen, unicorns including as SoFi (UAE) Ltd and established big tech players like Amazon and Huawei.

DIFC is also building its offering as part of its overall vision to connect business, arts, culture and lifestyle.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1610817/Dubai_International_Financial_Centre.jpg

SOURCE Dubai International Financial Centre

Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Force Majeure at Top Fertilizer Plant Has Prices Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are soaring after the world’s largest nitrogen facility had to declare a force majeure.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said on Sept. 3 that it can’t fill orders from its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, nitrogen complex, which was closed ahead of Hurricane Ida, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg. That’s stoking fears of production losses at a time when supplies are already tight.Fertilizer prices are already high, and that’s adding to increasing costs for farmers, who

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s meltdown, Dogecoin would need to break back through to $0.30 levels to restore confidence…

  • 401(k) vs. Pension Plan: What’s the Difference?

    A 401(k) plan and pension are both employer-sponsored retirement plans. The biggest difference between the two is that a 401(k) is a defined-contribution plan and a pension is a defined-benefit plan. A defined-contribution plan allows employees and employers (if they choose) to contribute and invest funds to save for retirement, while a defined-benefit plan provides a specified payment amount in retirement.

  • Here's Why PepsiCo Is More Recession-Proof Than Coca-Cola

    According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point. Again, according to NBER, the most recent recession in the U.S. was between February and April of 2020. Interestingly, some companies are better prepared to deal with recessions.

  • California settles climate lawsuit with fossil fuel giant SoCalGas

    The Sempra Energy subsidiary is a powerful opponent of efforts to eliminate natural gas.

  • 3 Reasons Target Stock May Crush the Market Again

    Target (NYSE: TGT) delivered more than items to your door or to you at the curb last year. Target's investment in contactless delivery and pickup options and online sales had paid off. After that, the big concern was that Target's sales would stagnate once consumers returned to their usual routines.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Intel to invest up to 80 billion euros in boosting EU chip capacity-CEO

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp on Tuesday said it could invest as much as 80 billion euros in Europe over the next decade to boost the region's chip capacity and will open up its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, speaking at Munich's IAA auto show, also said the company would announce the locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by the end of the year. There is speculation about possible production sites, with Germany and France seen as leading contenders while Poland, where Intel also has a presence, also in the picture.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • TopBuild to acquire Distribution International for $1 billion in cash

    TopBuild Corp. , an installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry, said Wednesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Distribution International (DI) for $1.0 billion in cash. The deal "is highly strategic for TopBuild," Chief Executive Robert Buck said in a statement. "DI provides us with a direct entry and immediate leadership position in the $5 billion mechanical insulation market which is a highly attractive and complementary new

  • Major Milestone Achieved in the HolyGrail 2.0, the Digital Watermarks Initiative Aimed at Revolutionizing the Recycling of Plastic Packaging

    Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) announces today it has entered semi-industrial trials, the next stage of development for intelligent waste sorting as part of the Digital Watermarks Initiative HolyGrail 2.0., driven by AIM, the European Brands Association, and powered by the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.

  • Mandating Employee Vaccinations? Think it Through!

    The process by which vaccination policies are made is as important as the policies themselves, writes the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.

  • Oil climbs on low U.S. output, disruptions in Libyan ports

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose more than 1% on Wednesday as U.S. Gulf of Mexico producers made slow progress in restoring output after Hurricane Ida and protesters blocked exports from two Libyan ports. "Oil prices are continuing to find support from the ongoing high production outages in the Gulf of Mexico," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. Producers in the Gulf are still struggling to restart operations nine days after Hurricane Ida swept through the region with powerful winds and drenching rain.

  • Ford Hires Away Apple's Top Car Chief

    Sep.07 -- &nbsp;Ford Motor Co.&nbsp;is hiring the head of&nbsp;Apple Inc.’s car project away from the iPhone maker. Doug Field will become the chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer. Ed Ludlow reports.

  • Enbridge in $3 Billion Deal to Add U.S. Oil Export Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Enbridge Inc., the Canadian pipeline giant, agreed to acquire a smaller U.S. rival to add export capacity on the Gulf Coast. The company is buying Moda Midstream Operating LLC for $3 billion in cash from EnCap Flatrock Midstream, Enbridge said Tuesday in a statement. Enbridge’s stock price rose as much as 50 cents to C$50.62 in Toronto, the highest since March 2020, before erasing gains.The deal marks a shift in focus toward the U.S. market for Enbridge as it wraps up construction

  • George Soros ups the ante in war of words with BlackRock over China, exposing contrast of bets on world's second-biggest market

    One of America's earliest investors in China fired an opening salvo in a potential war of words with the biggest global asset manager this week, as two of Wall Street's best-known investors spar over the investment potential of the world's second-largest economy. In one corner is George Soros, the billionaire founder of the Quantum Fund and an early investor in Hainan Airlines. Soros warned in an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal that bullish calls by BlackRock to invest in China could co

  • enCore Energy and Azarga Uranium To Combine To Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company

    enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga") (TSX: AZZ) (OTCQB: AZZUF) (FRA: P8AA) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") whereby enCore will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"). The Transaction consolidates an industry leading pipeline of exploration and development staged in-situ reco

  • India's edible oil imports seen at lowest in six years, hit by COVID-19, high prices

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's imports of edible oil could fall to their lowest in six years, contracting for a second straight year because of the coronavirus outbreak and demand squeezed by record prices, a senior industry official said on Wednesday. Lower purchases by the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils could weigh on benchmark Malaysian palm oil, U.S. soyoil and sunflower oil prices. India's consumption, which had grown every year before the coronavirus outbreak hit last year, fell to 21 million tonnes in the marketing year that ended last Oct 31, from 22.5 million a year ago, an official of a trade body said.