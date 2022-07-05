U.S. markets close in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,810.86
    -14.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,796.50
    -300.76 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,260.24
    +132.39 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.22
    -2.53 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.18
    -9.25 (-8.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.60
    -33.90 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    19.04
    -0.56 (-2.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0264
    -0.0160 (-1.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    -0.0710 (-2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1946
    -0.0158 (-1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7010
    +0.0410 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,945.61
    +76.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.60
    -8.42 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Dubai Investment Fund (DIF) Announces the Creation of ESG Investment Department

·3 min read

DIF will be monitoring global and local ESG markets to find out promising investment opportunities and stay on top of this new trend.

DUBAI, UAE, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Investment Fund (DIF), one of world's largest global independent investment funds and asset manager, that effectively manages financial resources through diversification into new asset classes, today announced the creation of ESG Investment Department.

Dubai Investment Fund (DIF)
Dubai Investment Fund (DIF)

"Investing in areas, that will bring not only profits, but also long-term benefits for the whole community is one of our main principles. Today we are taking it one step further, announcing the creation of a new department, specifically dedicated to the ESG Investment. The term ESG gained popularity during the last two years, and now represents one of the major trends in the financial and corporate world.", - said Eustace Osborn, the Head of the new ESG Investment department and added: "ESG is usually understood as "ethical investing strategy." The core values, denoted in this abbreviation, are Environment, Sustainability, and Governance. In fact, this means that profit is not the most important metric anymore. There are other things to consider: environmental and social impact, work culture, accounting, and decision-making transparency. We were always using similar criteria while choosing the next investment area or building partnerships, but now we will do it on a more systematic basis. This area of investment develops rapidly. We can already see several ESG funds on the market, which focus their strategy not on a specific industry or technology, but on companies from multiple areas, that follow ESG principles. Such strategy is ethical and practical at the same time: without doubt, sustainable and transparent companies have more chance to develop steadily in a long-term timeframe, providing more value for their investors."

The ESG Investment Department will fulfill several functions, including:

  • Elaborating accurate and reliable methods of estimating ESG rating, based on existing guidelines and our own research and expertise.

  • Researching related areas, such as "green investment" and "ethical investment" in general, and using the data to improve and update our strategy.

  • Incorporating ESG investing principles as a part of our long-term strategy.

  • Monitoring global and local ESG markets to find out promising investment opportunities and stay on top of this new trend.

  • Consulting our clients on the topics of ethical investment and giving them advice tailored to their approach.

"We believe, that paying attention to the factors mentioned above is essential for any business strategy, that attempts to be sustainable and future-proof. Our new ESG Investment Department will provide us with all the data, that is necessary to implement this approach in a practical strategy that will provide stable profit for our clients." - added Eustace Osborn.

About Dubai Investment Fund (DIF)

Established in 2001, the Dubai Investment Fund (DIF) is one of the world's largest global independent investment funds founded to effectively manage financial resources through diversification into new asset classes and growth oriented investments.

DIF engages in private equity and asset management for 7,200+ private and institutional investors in 61 countries with $300+ billion in assets under management.

The DIF's structure is designed to operate at the highest levels of global investment. As a world-class investor and asset manager, DIF adheres to the strictest financial and commercial disciplines and has extensive experience investing in a range of economic sectors and various asset classes, including retail, manufacturing, energy, financial services, healthcare, technology, media, real estate, listed securities, alternative assets and private equity in all major global markets. DIF seeks socially, economically and environmentally attractive investment opportunities and goes beyond short-term returns as DIF seeks balanced and sustainable growth to maximize long-term returns.

Media Contacts:
Jonathan Roberts
Head of Communications and Public Relations
Tel.: 80006512020
339849@email4pr.com
www.dif.ae

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dubai-investment-fund-dif-announces-the-creation-of-esg-investment-department-301580767.html

SOURCE Dubai Investment Fund (DIF)

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates just won legal approval to buy 2,100 acres of North Dakota farmland worth $13.5M — and people are ‘livid’ about it all across the state

    The tech billionaire keeps plowing millions into this asset class.

  • Should You Buy 2 of the Worst-Performing Nasdaq Stocks in 2022?

    These two technology stocks are each trading down over 90%. Is it time to buy shares at a steep discount?

  • 15 Best Utility Stocks To Invest In

    In this piece we will take a look at the fifteen best utility stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Utility Stocks To Invest In. The ongoing worrisome state of the […]

  • U.S. dollar hits multi-decade high as stocks fall

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré and Jared Blikre break down the moves in the U.S. dollar index and what it means for long stock positions.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The first half ended last week, and the S&P 500 is now firmly stuck in a bear. The rapid change from record high levels at the end of last year, to a 20%+ drop in these past six months has pummeled investors, who have had to cope with shrinking share values, increased volatility, and an unpredictable and risky equity environment. The most serious issue facing economists and traders right now is the possibility of recession in the near term. The US GDP contracted by 1.6% in Q1, and preliminary da

  • Micron, Intel warnings signal slowdown for chip makers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the chipmaker slowdown as consumer demand for PCs continues to decline.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

    This is not the time to let fear pull you away from the stock market. Inflation fears and less consumer spending might have dragged down these stocks for now. If you have $1,000 to spare, you might want to consider these three excellent growth stocks.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones

    In this article, we talk about the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Paul Tudor Jones. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Jones’ investment philosophy and views on the current market situation, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones. Paul Tudor […]

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best monthly dividend stocks to buy in July. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their past performance and go directly to the 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in July. The emergence of dividend investing opened new avenues for income and corporate investors […]

  • Dow 30 Stocks Listed and Ranked By 2022 Hedge Fund Bullishness Index

    In this article, we discuss the Dow 30 stocks and their rank according to the 2022 hedge fund bullishness index. If you want to skip our review of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to 15 Dow Stocks Listed and Ranked By 2022 Hedge Fund Bullishness Index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, […]

  • 10 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip consumer stocks to consider. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider. Consumer stocks have lost about $1.8 trillion in market value so far in 2022, according to a recent Bloomberg report. This comes in light […]

  • Is Freeport- McMoRan (FCX) a Smart Investment Choice?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio continues to be invested in a balance of companies that should do well in a cyclical recovery as well as in companies it believes to […]

  • Is Mosaic (MOS) a Great Investment Choice?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio continues to be invested in a balance of companies that should do well in a cyclical recovery as well as in companies it believes to […]

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be even worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • Tesla stock: It's important 'to look forward,’ analyst says

    Deutsche Bank U.S. Auto Technology Analyst Emmanuel Rosner joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss second-quarter deliveries for Tesla as EV production reaches a new high, production, raising prices, recessionary risks, and the outlook for growth.

  • Billionaire Nelson Peltz’s Latest Portfolio: Top 7 Stock Picks

    In this article, we take a look at billionaire Nelson Peltz’s top 7 stock picks as of the end of the first quarter of 2022. You can skip our discussion on the latest developments surrounding Peltz’s hedge fund and go to Billionaire Nelson Peltz’s Latest Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Nelson Peltz is a renowned […]

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in July

    For well over a century, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been the most-watched stock index in the world. Originally comprised of 12 mostly industrial companies when it debuted in 1896, the Dow Jones has, today, grown to a 30-stock index packed with profitable, time-tested, and diverse multinational businesses. The maturity of the 30 components that comprise the Dow makes these stocks especially popular with the broader market undergoing its steepest downturn since March 2020, and closing out its worst start to a year since 1970.

  • Shopify Stock Has Tumbled. It’s Still No Bargain, Analyst Warns.

    E-commerce software firm Shopify is spending heavily to build out a fulfillment network, which will weigh on earnings growth, notes JMP Securities analyst Andew Boone.

  • Be Wary Of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) And Its Returns On Capital

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Morgan Stanley Says US Growth Slowdown Worse Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- The US economy is firmly in the middle of a slowdown that’s turning out to be worse than expected amid the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid Zero policy, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold