Dubai Poised to Benefit From Growth of Crypto, Says Bittrex CEO

Recent efforts in Dubai by the DMCC and the Dubai Airport Free Zone, and the Securities and Commodities Exchange have paved the way for Dubai to become an attractive destination for crypto-based asset trading.

Dubai – Middle East Crypto Panacea

Bittrex Global’s chief executive officer is hailing Dubai as a well-positioned beneficiary of the growing cryptocurrency market in the Middle East, as Dubai’s regulators are pushing toward an acceptance of blockchain-based technologies.

According to the Bittrex CEO, Stephen Stonberg, the UAE and Dubai are becoming great places to “set up your token project, or run a cryptocurrency exchange.”

