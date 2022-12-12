U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,946.25
    +10.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,544.00
    +46.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,605.50
    +35.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.40
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.45
    -0.57 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.30
    -4.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0569
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.21
    +1.92 (+8.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2282
    +0.0032 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8100
    +0.2600 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,989.66
    -180.21 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.50
    -7.74 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.01
    -9.62 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Dubai Property Tycoon’s Bet on Fast Food Cements Billionaire Status

Nicolas Parasie and Zainab Fattah
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Mohamed Alabbar is best known as the founder of a Dubai real estate firm that built the world’s tallest skyscraper, but it’s an investment in fast food that propelled him into the leagues of the region’s richest businessmen.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Americana Restaurants, the Middle East operator of KFC and Pizza Hut, is now worth $6.24 billion — well above the $3.5 billion it was valued at when it was taken private in 2017 — after pulling off the region’s first dual listing. Investors flocked to the IPO with $105 billion of orders, and the stock surged 13% in Abu Dhabi on Monday before paring gains.

Alabbar is set to net $900 million from Americana’s IPO and his remaining stake is now valued at $1.98 billion, based on the offer price. That makes the tycoon one of the UAE’s richest private residents with a fortune of $1.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after accounting for prior transactions including his initial purchase of Americana. There’s a chance Alabbar was a billionaire before but through assets that are opaque and hard to value.

“It’s not about the money for me. I’m just doing it for fun,” Alabbar told Bloomberg in an interview, declining to comment on his net worth. “I don’t even like to wear an expensive watch.”

The billionaire hasn’t decided what he’s going to do with his windfall just yet. “I’m speaking with a bunch of people, but I’m not going to go far away from my traditional businesses,” he said. “I’ll do businesses that I know.”

Alabbar’s fortunes are closely intertwined with Dubai — the city where he was born and helped transform into a major commercial center. His entry into the 10-figure club comes as the economy booms again, drawing in everyone from bankers and hedge funds to crypto enthusiasts.

Read More: Goldman Is Hiring in the Middle East to Tap Deals, Fund Flow

Dubai has become a haven for those escaping the conflict in Ukraine or Covid lockdowns elsewhere. To capitalize on this influx, authorities introduced a raft of measures aimed at making the city more attractive for its traditionally transient expatriate workforce.

The improving outlook has pushed real estate prices to record highs and boosted the tourism industry, with millions of visitors flocking to the emirate’s beaches and cavernous malls. New developments are selling out quickly and revenue at developers, including Emaar Properties PJSC has soared.

Crucially for Alabbar, the Middle East has also emerged as a hub for initial public offerings, buoyed by rising oil prices and investor inflows at the start of the year. More than $20 billion has been raised so far from share sales, putting the region on course for its second-best year on record — eclipsed only by 2019, which saw Aramco’s $29.4 billion IPO, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Read More: Mideast Bucks IPO Slump as Investors Flock to Saudi, UAE Deals

Americana joined this rush, with Alabbar and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund selling a 30% stake. The business has rebounded from the pandemic, generating $2 billion in revenue for the year ended Dec. 2021 — up 8.5% from 2019 — and a profit margin of 9.9%.

In its IPO prospectus, the firm outlined a strategy to double its revenue and grow profitability in the medium term, pointing to rising disposable incomes in its markets and a growing addressable population — over 270 million, 78% under the age of 45.

Diversification

A fan of cigars and endurance horse racing, Alabbar, 66, started his empire with real estate in 1997. He founded Emaar, a firm that arguably kick-started Dubai’s property revolution and whose imprint on the city is visible almost everywhere.

Alongside the world’s tallest tower — the 830-meter high Burj Khalifa, where apartments sell for up to $4 million — Emaar developed vast swathes of residential areas and constructed towers emblazoned with the company’s name. Betting that residents would flock to malls in Dubai’s sweltering summer months, Alabbar also built the world’s biggest mall — complete with a giant aquarium.

Alabbar’s current holding in Emaar Properties is worth about $4.6 million, according to Bloomberg calculations. The Dubai government continues to own a large chunk of the developer, but it’s unclear how much.

Along the way Alabbar diversified away from real estate, which he once called a “dumb business.” In addition to Americana, he set up Noon.com — the region’s answer to Amazon.com Inc. — alongside Saudi Arabia’s PIF.

Noon is currently loss-making, but the billionaire sees room for growth. “The numbers are looking good,” he said. “Provided the world is stable enough perhaps in two years myself and my other shareholders probably could think about an IPO.”

Alabbar owns 50% of Noon and the other half is owned by the Saudi wealth fund. The two have a long-standing partnership, though they aren’t planning any new deals at this stage. “I think with the way the relationship is going we can do more together,” he said.

Sleepy Port Town

Alabbar’s rise to prominence has been a long time in the making. When he was born in 1950s, Dubai was a world away from the skyscraper-studded business hub it is today. A sleepy port town, where many houses lacked running water, its airport — today the world’s busiest for international travel — was yet to be built.

The son of a dhow captain, Alabbar went to college in Seattle, becoming the first from his family to get a university education. He later worked in Singapore, a city widely considered a model for modern Dubai and took on several government roles on his return to the emirate, playing a key role in transforming it into a global hub.

Among initiatives to attract tourists and boost the emirate’s reputation, he set up a shopping festival, a golf tournament and the Dubai World Trade Centre that served as a magnet for international conferences. In doing so, he became one of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s most trusted technocrats.

“In Singapore, everyday there was something on city development (in the newspaper),” he said. Back in Dubai, he raised $300 million to start a development company and when word spread, Sheikh Mohammed called him from a camel race to say the government would invest in the new firm, Emaar.

Biggest Mistake

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing, though.

A decade after Emaar was set up, Dubai and Alabbar faced their biggest challenge when the global financial crisis caught up with the emirate and nearly brought down its real estate market, forcing a bailout from neighboring emirate Abu Dhabi.

“We were reasonable on debt and we managed our cash flow very well,” Alabbar said. “So when the crisis hit 2008 — even though sales were a disaster, profitability was a disaster, we didn’t involve the government at all.”

For a while, it seemed like Alabbar’s fortunes had turned. He was removed from the board of the Investment Corporation of Dubai, the emirate’s main holding company, in 2009, just weeks before Burj Khalifa was inaugurated, and replaced by a new crop of officials.

Meanwhile, Alabbar lost $100 million in a venture into African mining, though he enjoyed traveling across the continent, calling it enriching. “It was going ok without much trouble, but then Ebola hit,” he said. “It destroyed everything.”

And a venture into US property in 2005 — which he calls his biggest mistake — also ended in disaster. “I was emotional about buying in the US and soon after the crisis hit us,” he told Bloomberg.

But as Dubai started to recover, so did Alabbar’s empire. Emaar listed two subsidiaries on the local stock market and in 2016, Alabbar announced one of his most ambitious projects: a tower even taller than the Burj Khalifa.

As often happens with Dubai’s boom-and-bust cycles, lower oil prices meant that Dubai’s star waned again. Trading on the local stock market was lackluster and real estate prices edged lower. Then Covid came and hit Dubai as a trade and tourism hub especially hard.

Emaar’s mall operator was delisted and the plans to build the world’s tallest tower were put on ice. Spending $2.5 billion on a new tower, as a public company at a time of so much political uncertainty in the world is questionable, Alabbar said.

“Waiting for one or two years doesn’t harm us,” he said. “I’m taking my time there even though the market is good in Dubai but I think one has to be careful.”

--With assistance from Devon Pendleton and Shaji Mathew.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Marketmind: 4x50

    A barrage of major central bank decisions and a critical U.S. consumer price inflation reading this week likely clear the decks in what has been an "annus horribilis" for world markets. While expectations are baked in for a downshift in the size of interest rate rises to 50 basis point moves by all four of the main monetary authorities deciding policy this week, markets remain nervy about the U.S. CPI release and signalling on next year's rate trajectory.

  • China Nov new bank loans rise more slowly than expected

    BEIJING (Reuters) -New bank lending in China rebounded less than expected in November from the previous month, as the central bank seeks to bolster slowing growth in the world's second-biggest economy. Chinese banks extended 1.21 trillion yuan ($173.48 billion) in new yuan loans in November, nearly doubling October's 615.2 billion yuan but falling short of analysts' expectations, according to People's Bank of China (PBOC) data released on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would jump to 1.35 trillion yuan in November.

  • This ultra-sonic toothbrush whitens as it cleans — and it's nearly 60% off at Amazon, today only

    The AquaSonic Duo has a UV sanitizing system to kill 99.99% of germs that can build up on brushes.

  • Amgen confirms to acquire Horizon Therapeutics in cash deal valued at about $27.8 billion

    Amgen Inc. said Monday it has agreed to acquire Horizon Therapeutics Plc in an all-cash deal valued at $27.8 billion, confirming earlier reports and a deal that was first mooted in November. Under the terms of the deal, Amgen will pay $116,50 per each Horizon share owned, equal to a 47.9% premium over the stock's closing price on Nov. 29, the day before the deal was first announced. It's equal to a premium of 19.7% over the stock's closing price Friday at $97.29. Amgen will finance the deal via

  • Google refused Hong Kong request over protest anthem - HK official

    Google has refused to change its search results to display China's national anthem, rather than a protest song, when users search for Hong Kong's national anthem, the city's security chief said on Monday, expressing "great regret" at the decision. Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The row comes after Hong Kong police said they would investigate the playing of "Glory to Hong Kong" - the unofficial anthem of Hong Kong's 2019 pro-democracy protests, at the men's final of a sevens rugby tournament in South Korea in November.

  • Robots set their sights on a new job: sewing blue jeans

    Will a robot ever make your blue jeans? There is a quiet effort underway to find out — involving clothing and technology companies, including Germany’s Siemens AG and Levi Strauss & Co. "Clothing is the last trillion-dollar industry that hasn’t been automated," said Eugen Solowjow, who heads a project at a Siemens lab in San Francisco that has worked on automating apparel manufacturing since 2018.

  • Stocks Edge Higher, Week Ahead, Microsoft, Boeing, Amgen - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures edge higher into end-of-year push; Week Ahead: Fed Meeting highlights crucial series of central bank decisions; Boeing shares rise on report of Air India 737 Max deal; Microsoft takes 4% stake in London Stock Exchange Group and Horizon Therapeutics surges on report of $26 billion Amgen takeover.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Buy in 2023

    Plenty of clues suggest the Oracle of Omaha will be piling into these select stocks in the new year.

  • BofA warns hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector to preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • 3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Beat the Market

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has absolutely sizzled this year. The biotech stock has more than doubled, with most of the gain coming in just the last couple of months. It should file for FDA approvals of AXS-07 in treating migraine and AXS-14 in treating fibromyalgia next year as well.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 3 Top-Rated Stocks Could Shine in 2023

    As we head into the final stretch of 2022, with less than three weeks until we turn the page to 2023, the markets and the economy are sending a series of mixed signals. Stocks have leveled out somewhat over the past month, with reduced volatility compared to the previous six months. At the same time, investors must consider the economic signals – especially persistently high inflation and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision this week. It’s a difficult environment for ma

  • Boeing Stock Higher On Air India Aircraft Sale Report, JPMorgan Price Target Boost

    Reports suggest Boeing could close out the year with two major aircraft orders, including a multi-billion deal with Air India.

  • The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

    Investors should always remain aware of their risk tolerance, which becomes increasingly important as your position sizes grow and the stakes become larger. Technology conglomerate Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) dominates the internet; its Google search engine conducts 92% of the world's internet searches, a fantastic stat because it shows that no company on earth has been able to set up a notable competitor in any market. Alphabet generates tons of profitable revenue by selling ads to its internet audience; the company's done $282 billion in revenue over the past year, and $62 billion of that (22%) becomes free cash flow, profits that Alphabet can add to its financial war chest.

  • The Block CEO resigns after reports of undisclosed loans from Alameda Research

    Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto news outlet The Block, resigned after reports revealed that he received undisclosed multi-million dollar loans from Alameda Research.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 That Could Set You Up For Life

    Few companies will have the longevity to deliver strong returns for decades, but these three could be among them.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    A bull market will eventually replace this bear market. While it's a fool's errand to try to time the market, it's still a good idea to prepare for the next upswing by owning stocks that are well-positioned to benefit from a shift in market sentiment and a macroeconomic tailwind. Below are three top stocks that look ready to soar in the next bull market, and I'd feel comfortable owning any of them in an extended bear market as well.

  • The 3 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Before the End of 2022

    This past year has been a fascinating one for the oil market. Despite all that volatility, most oil stocks have surged this year as investors realize that fossil fuels remain vital to fueling the economy. Here's why they think investors should scoop up shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) before the end of this year.

  • How Much Interest Can I Earn On $200,000?

    Investing involves a series of constant tradeoffs and careful planning, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Different investments will provide different potential payouts over time. So when looking at how much interest you can earn with $200,000, the answer is … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can I Earn On $200,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.