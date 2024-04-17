Dubai’s Record Rain Floods Expensive Homes and Halts Flights

Dubai’s Record Rain Floods Expensive Homes and Halts Flights·Bloomberg
Verity Ratcliffe and Kateryna Kadabashy
3 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Dubai flights have been severely disrupted and cars were left stranded on flooded roads after record rainfall over the past day brought the city to a standstill.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The United Arab Emirates experienced its heaviest downpour since records began in 1949, Dubai’s media office said in a statement. It caused chaos for residents as water entered the city’s expensive homes and underground car parks, left some buildings without power and resulted in widespread flooding even a day later.

One person died after being swept away by flash floods in the north of the country, the National newspaper reported. In neighboring Oman, at least 18 people have died in recent days as the heavy rains caused flooding, AP reported, citing a statement from the country’s National Committee for Emergency Management.

Dubai airport, one of the world’s busiest, is suffering from “significant disruption,” it said Wednesday on X. Online departure boards showed most arrivals or departures as canceled or delayed as of 1 p.m. local time. Emirates, the biggest international airline, said it was halting all check-ins for passengers for the day.

The heavy rains across the desert nation came after cloud seeding. The UAE has been carrying out seeding operations since 2002 to address water security issues, but the lack of drainage in many areas can trigger flooding, including in cities such as Dubai that’s a global financial and business center.

The Gulf state’s National Center of Meteorology dispatched at least seven seeding planes from Al Ain airport between Sunday and Monday, the government agency said. That technique involves implanting chemicals and tiny particles — often natural salts such as potassium chloride — into the atmosphere to coax more rain from clouds.

With global warming threatening a surge in heat-related deaths in the UAE, Dubai’s media office on Tuesday dubbed the downpours “rains of goodness,” despite the flooded houses and overflowing swimming pools.

The latest storms followed heavy rains earlier this year that had also caused flooding and traffic snarls. Dubai’s government told its employees to work from home again on Wednesday due to the weather conditions and urged private employers to do the same. Schools have been directed to remain closed.

People took to social media to share updates on the aftermath of the weather. Some videos showed cars being swept off roads, one showed the ceiling of a shop collapsing as water inundated one of Dubai’s most popular malls, while another claimed to have footage of a collapsed road near the eastern city of Al Ain.

There was some rainfall elsewhere in the region as well. Dammam in eastern Saudi Arabia saw the heaviest showers in the country in the past 48 hours. Riyadh was hit with sand and wind storms that at one stage led to near-zero visibility but otherwise faced dry conditions on Tuesday.

Saudi’s flagship carrier Saudia and budget airlines Flynas scrapped two dozen flights between them, according to FlightAware. Some early Wednesday flights from Bahrain’s main airport were canceled but departures resumed mid-morning, according to the Bahrain International Airport website. Qatar’s Hamad International Airport was also operating normally.

(Updates with Saudi, Bahrain weather in the penultimate paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Is Planning Biggest China Job Cuts in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley plans to start cutting about 50 investment-banking jobs in the Asia-Pacific region this week, with at least 80% of the reductions in Hong Kong and China, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?China Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelPowell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesRed Lobste

  • Saudis, UAE Warn of War Dangers as Israel-Iran Tensions Boil

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates called for maximum “self-restraint” in the Middle East to spare the region “from the dangers of war and its dire consequences,” in an unusually frank joint statement Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?China Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelPowell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation Surpris

  • Toshiba to Cut 5,000 Jobs in Latest Bid to Restructure, Nikkei Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. is seeking to cut 5,000 jobs or roughly 10% of its headcount in Japan, the Nikkei reported, underscoring the fading stigma of layoffs in a country grappling with chronic labor shortages.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?China Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelPowell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesRed Lobster Cons

  • Dubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens Flooding

    (Bloomberg) -- Torrential rains across the United Arab Emirates prompted flight cancellations, forced schools to shut and brought traffic to a standstill.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?China Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelPowell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsThe heavy

  • Tesla Delays Cybertruck Deliveries, Leaving Buyers Confused

    Tesla has delayed deliveries of its Cybertruck in recent days, according to buyers, the latest stumble for the automaker facing weakening demand for its electric vehicles. Buyers say Tesla pushed back the scheduled delivery date for the stainless steel pickup truck without giving a reason. Tesla didn’t immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

  • Ioneer moves closer to construction and production at Rhyolite Ridge

    Ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR) managing director Bernard Rowe is with Proactive’s Jonathan Jackson to discuss the latest developments at the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada. Ioneer has reached...

  • Dow CEO: My company is a major plastic producer. We must end plastic pollution

    This month, an intergovernmental meeting convenes in Ottawa in hopes of advancing a legally binding global agreement to end plastic pollution.

  • Bill Gates Says AI Will 'Absolutely' Play A Role In Climate Change By Allowing Scientists To Genetically Modify Beef Cows

    University of Oxford data scientist and researcher Hannah Ritchie discussed environmental challenges and the data-driven pathways to address them during an episode of “Unconfuse Me with Bill Gates.” Promoting her book “Not the End of the World,” Ritchie’s conversation Gates, founder of with Microsoft Corp., ventured beyond the common discourse on climate change, offering a holistic view of environmental science infused with optimism and actionable solutions. Ritchie’s journey from an overwhelmed

  • Mexico’s Sheinbaum Plans to Spend Billions on Gas, Solar Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s leading presidential candidate would spend around $13.6 billion to boost her country’s use of renewable energy while still adding gas-burning power plants, according to a plan she presented to business leaders. Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseTesla Executive Baglino Leaves as Musk Loses

  • Bill Gates Is Raking In Over $1.26 Million Per Day In Dividend Income. Here Are The 5 Stocks Paying Him The Most

    Bill Gates, the eighth richest person in the world, has a well-documented affinity for dividend income. This investment preference is clearly reflected in the staggering $463.2 million his portfolio is expected to pay him this year. Gates's investment strategy, rooted in picking companies with strong dividend yields, showcases his commitment to steady, long-term income streams. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s most recent 13F filing reveals that a significant portion of this income is