Dubai Seeks to Raise up to $429 Million in IPO of Public Parking Company

(Bloomberg) -- Dubai is seeking to raise as much as 1.57 billion dirhams ($429 million) from the initial public offering of the city’s public-parking business, the first listing in the United Arab Emirates this year.

The price range for Parkin Co. PJSC was set at 2 dirhams to 2.10 dirhams per share, according to a company advertisement in the Gulf News. The subscription period closes on March 12 for retail investors and a day later for fund managers. The stock is expected to start trading on March 21.

The sale of a 25% stake in Parkin will be the sixth privatization by the Dubai government as part of a plan, unveiled at the end of 2021, to list 10 state-owned companies to boost trading volumes and match similar drives in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh. Regional governments’ listings have propelled an IPO boom in the Persian Gulf, with a number of offerings oversubscribed as investors focus more on the region amid high oil prices.

In December, Dubai raised $315 million from the IPO of the city’s taxi business, which had the highest over-subscription level ever for a listing in the city, according to Dubai Taxi Co.

Parkin expects demand for public parking to grow by 60% by 2033 amid a fast increase in Dubai’s population, which has grown markedly in past years as expats flock there from both Asia and Europe. A slew of reforms including easier long-term residency rules and visas for freelancers and job seekers have helped to attract people, while multinationals relocating employees from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine also contributed to the surge.

The Dubai Investment Fund is selling 749.7 million shares in the IPO. Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc are joint global coordinators for Parkin’s IPO, while Rothschild & Co. is an independent financial adviser.

