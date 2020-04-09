Dubai tells government agencies to slash spending, freeze hiring over coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: General view of Business Bay area, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai's department of finance has told all government agencies to slash capital expenditure by at least half, cut administrative and general expenses by at least 20% and halt new hiring until further notice, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to an official document seen by Reuters.

The department told all government agencies to postpone all construction projects that have not begun until further notice, and not to allow any spending increases for ongoing construction projects.







