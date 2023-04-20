Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX:DUB) Soars 32% But It's A Story Of Risk Vs Reward

Those holding Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX:DUB) shares would be relieved that the share price has rebounded 32% in the last thirty days, but it needs to keep going to repair the recent damage it has caused to investor portfolios. But the last month did very little to improve the 79% share price decline over the last year.

Even after such a large jump in price, it's still not a stretch to say that Dubber's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 3.3x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the Software industry in Australia, where the median P/S ratio is around 2.8x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does Dubber's Recent Performance Look Like?

While the industry has experienced revenue growth lately, Dubber's revenue has gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Dubber's Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Dubber's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 20%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 184% overall rise in revenue, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the revenue growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 121% as estimated by the one analyst watching the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 24%, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

In light of this, it's curious that Dubber's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Dubber's P/S?

Dubber's stock has a lot of momentum behind it lately, which has brought its P/S level with the rest of the industry. While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Despite enticing revenue growth figures that outpace the industry, Dubber's P/S isn't quite what we'd expect. There could be some risks that the market is pricing in, which is preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Dubber (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Dubber, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

