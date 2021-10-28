U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,573.00
    -14.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,587.00
    -26.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,664.25
    -100.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,292.90
    -2.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.68
    -0.13 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.60
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    -0.03 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • Vix

    16.53
    -0.45 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6470
    +0.0750 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,814.18
    +2,301.59 (+3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,484.01
    +64.63 (+4.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,621.45
    -198.64 (-0.69%)
     

Dubber September 2021 Quarterly Activities Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) ('Dubber' or 'the Company'), the leading global Unified Call Recording & Voice Intelligence cloud service designed for service providers, government, and businesses of any size, today released an update on the Company's operating focus along with the Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 30 September 2021.

Highlights within the Quarter:

  • Revenue increased by ($700k) to $8.1m (149% pcp)

  • Cash receipts increased by ($2.4m) to $9.1m (231% pcp)

  • Dubber subscribers now exceed 450,000

  • ARR increased ($4.55m) to $43.5m (140% pcp)

  • The Company has more than $126m cash on hand

  • Completed $110m placement (before costs at $2.95 per share)

  • Successful acquisition of Notiv

  • ASX 300 inclusion

Continued growth in all key metrics – Users and ARR

During the September quarter the Company continued to experience substantial growth across all key metrics.

Subscribers continued to grow at a record rate via a combination of 'standard' SaaS and Foundation Partnership subscriptions, where a Dubber service is embedded as a standard feature of every subscription on a network.

The Company's 'standard' SaaS subscriptions grew organically by over 30,000 during the quarter. The overall subscriber base grew significantly more through the addition of 'Dubber Go' subscriptions. As previously noted, the Company continues a current policy of not including Foundation Partner Program subscriptions in its overall numbers yet for reasons of consistency and commercial sensitivity. The Company will re-assess its reporting of these subscriptions on an ongoing basis.

Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew by $4.55m, to approximately $43.5m. The Company's ARR is calculated as the next 12 months of subscription revenue net of any incentives. Revenue for the quarter was $8.1m, an increase of 149% pcp. Revenue for the month of September was $3.2m, illustrating the progressive ramp-up of contracts that are reflected within the Company's ARR.

Customer receipts increased by $2.4m to $9.1m in line with the Company's internal expectations.

Dubber Growth Metrics
Dubber Growth Metrics
Dubber Key Metrics
Dubber Key Metrics

Telecommunications Networks Growth and Yield

During the quarter, the Company continued to expand its footprint of service provider networks along with increasing penetration and revenue yield from its current telecommunication and UC platform partners. Contracted service providers grew to 165 (16% pcp) and billing service providers grew to 108 (24% pcp).

Global Unified Communications Service Providers

The Company is noting a significant increase in activity in the global unified communications (UC and UCaaS) markets with service providers and enterprises (particularly in the financial services sector where compliance requires recording of voice conversations).

These businesses continue to deploy Cisco Webex Calling and Microsoft Teams as core infrastructure for business continuity and to accommodate hybrid workforce models. These services are sold by telecommunications carriers and service providers where Dubber is the embedded recording and voice data capture platform.

In the case of Cisco, Dubber is the embedded solution for Cisco Webex Calling and Cisco UCM Cloud calling platforms and is provided as a standard feature in every subscription. Cisco have indicated strong global growth in Webex Calling Subscriptions. Dubber will continue to be a beneficiary of the growth in these platforms as the services are deployed systematically into Cisco's customer base.

Dubber provides a unique offering for Microsoft Teams service providers in that Dubber is supplied as a single platform service, in the same way as Microsoft Teams operates, without the requirement for the end user to maintain their own cloud infrastructure or manage conversational recording integration.

In additional to compliance requirements within the financial services vertical, Dubber is seeing strong uptake of its services by enterprises and governments to aid in dispute resolution, track and improve customer sentiment and agent/employee coaching, provide for productivity enhancements and integration of voice data with CRM systems, among many other applications.

M&A, Completed Acquisition of Notiv

The acquisition of Notiv in September will enhance options for Dubber's Foundation Partner program, whereby service providers will have the ability to offer AI based note taking services for all calls on their network.

Notiv brings world class AI-driven notetaking and action items to every call and meeting - adding advanced technology capabilities in real-time transcription, artificial intelligence, and advanced natural language processing.

The Company believes that Notiv will bring a unique revenue generating service to existing and future Dubber customers, delivering product capabilities that enrich Dubber Foundation and broader service provider offerings. The Notiv team have been integrated into the Dubber business as a Centre of Excellence for AI, accelerating Dubber's AI programs and expanding Dubber's core offerings. The acquisition comprised consideration in the order of A$6.6m by way of cash and equity.

The Company continues to be active in pursuing additional M&A opportunities which will be accretive to the continued growth plan.

$110m Placement

The Company announced in July that it had completed a placement for $110m (before costs) for the purpose of growing the business in all areas including acquisitions. The placement was aimed at institutional and sophisticated investors and was managed jointly by Shaw and Partners and Barrenjoey Capital Partners. While strategic acquisitions form part of the Company's overall plan, the core strategy remains to expand the organic growth of users via the Dubber platform and, to that end, the Company has filled key employment positions in every sector and geographic region of the business.

Index Inclusions

During the quarter, the Company was admitted to the S&P/ASX 300 and the FTSE Global Small Cap Index, expanding the company's investor base domestically and internationally.

Steve McGovern, CEO, Dubber:

On Notiv acquisition:

"We fundamentally believe that artificial intelligence will play a significant part of every call and conversation in the future. Notiv marks a significant step towards achieving this with clear and well defined use cases for everyone from individuals to the largest of enterprises.

With Notiv, Dubber and our service provider partners, will be able to automatically take notes and create action items for every call and meeting. We are confident that our service provider partners will see enormous potential for revenue-generating, value-added services for their customers at scale."

On Quarterly performance:

"We were very pleased with our quarterly performance and remain focussed on deploying our resources to deliver quarterly growth in all of our key metrics - supported by our strong balance sheet. There continues to be considerable demand for our industry-leading conversational recording services which will enhance our underlying growth trajectory.

Additionally, we see an accelerating trend towards the importance of enhanced voice data capability beyond just that required for compliance purposes. This trend is being observed by our service provider partners, allowing us to expand engagements with existing partners and attract new service providers through initiatives such as the Foundation Partner program.

We remain focused on deploying Dubber natively via mobile networks, creating the capability where subscribers can capture and unify conversational data across multiple service and solution provider networks and manage any and all conversations through a 'single window' on the Dubber platform.

Together, these trends, paired with our focus, position Dubber incredibly well to become the de facto global provider of conversational voice capture and data through its unique cloud platform, partnered with the world's leading service and cloud communications and collaboration providers."

As required by LR 4.7C.1 to 4.7C.3, expenditure amounts for the quarter ended 30 September 2021 on the Company's activities on R&D, operations, advertising and marketing, personnel and administration are as contained in the Appendix 4C accompanying this report. The amount disclosed in section 6.1 of the Appendix 4C is for executive and non-executive director remuneration for the quarter, including superannuation.

This ASX release has been approved for release to ASX by Steve McGovern, CEO & Managing Director.

About Dubber:

Dubber is unlocking the potential of voice data from any call or conversation. Dubber is the world's most scalable Unified Call Recording service and Voice Intelligence Cloud adopted as core network infrastructure by multiple global leading telecommunications carriers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Dubber allows service providers to offer call recording for compliance, business intelligence, sentiment analysis, AI and more on any phone. Dubber is a disruptive innovator in the multi-billion-dollar call recording industry, its Software as a Service offering removes the need for on-premise hardware, applications or costly and limited storage.

For more information, please contact:

Investors
Simon Hinsley
simon.hinsley@dubber.net
+61 (0) 401 809 653

Media
Terry Alberstein
terry@navigatecommunication.com.au
+61 (0) 458 484 921

(PRNewsfoto/Dubber)
(PRNewsfoto/Dubber)

SOURCE Dubber

Recommended Stories

  • Apple stock falls after missing Q4 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides the key numbers from Apple's Q4 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Apple says supply constraints worse than expected in Q4

    Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple's earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Clean Energy Fuels Stocks Rocketed Today

    Hydrogen stocks made big moves Thursday as investors bid the clean energy stocks higher after big news from the industry hit the headlines even as President Joe Biden presented a watered-down infrastructure bill at Capitol Hill. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) were trading up 11.6%, 8.3%, and 8.5%, respectively. Aviation firm ZeroAvia just announced that it's developing a 19-seater aircraft that'll fly "entirely on hydrogen," with the first such commercial passenger flight expected to fly between the U.K. and Netherlands by 2024.

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • Canadian oil producer Suncor sees dividend doubling as sustainable

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -Suncor Energy Inc's strategy of returning cash to shareholders and repaying debt with its soaring profits is sustainable even if surging crude prices pull back, the company's chief executive said on Thursday. The stock of Canada’s second-biggest oil producer climbed as much as 10% after it said late on Wednesday that it would double its dividend, reversing a cut made last year when lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered fuel demand. Suncor also said it would buy back more shares than it previously planned and repay debt faster, just a year and a half after the pandemic's spread reduced travel and generated losses for oil producers.

  • Apple Stock Tumbles After a Rare Sales Miss. Investors Aren’t Happy.

    Sales of iPhones, iPads, and wearables were all lower than expected in Apple's latest quarter. Supply constraints cost the company roughly $6 billion in revenue.

  • U.S. Steel Stock Is Jumping — and Not Just Because It Crushed Earnings

    U.S. Steel reported $5.36 in adjusted per-share earnings for the third quarter. Wall Street was projecting about $4.87 a share. The company is also raising its dividend payment.

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • Positive Earnings Pushed Teladoc Health Shares Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are rising sharply in response to the company's third-quarter earnings call. Teladoc didn't raise the top end of its full-year revenue outlook, but the company did tighten up the expected range. Teladoc Health lost $84.3 million during the third quarter, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • How Gilead's Covid Drug Carried Its Third-Quarter Beat — And Why Shares Fell

    A big beat from Gilead's Covid treatment, Veklury, offset mixed sales for its other products, an analyst said Thursday as GILD stock toppled.

  • Ford Stock Breaks Out As Auto Giant Resumes Dividend, Hikes Outlook

    Ford Motor joined General Motors with a mixed report for the third quarter Wednesday. But Ford hiked full-year guidance and reinstated its dividend, after GM guided toward the "high end" of its 2021 earnings forecast.

  • Why Upwork Stock Dropped 12.4% on Thursday

    Shares of freelance marketplace Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell as much as 12.4% in trading on Thursday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. To make matters worse, Upwork is seeing a sharp slowdown in growth. The freelance marketplace business isn't growing nearly as quickly as it was during the depths of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean that the growth story is over.

  • 3 Can't-Miss Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 1.8% to 7.4%, are the perfect place for investors to put their money to work during a downturn.

  • 3 Reasons Investors Should Watch Intel Stock Despite an Earnings Disappointment

    Earnings season always garners the attention of investors and can lead to significant shifts in a company's stock. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) temporarily lost, the stock plunged on Friday following its third-quarter earnings release on Oct. 21. Investors sold their shares in the Silicon Valley-based chip giant as the company failed to meet expectations in a few areas.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Integra LifeSciences The Trade