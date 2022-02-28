U.S. markets open in 8 hours 51 minutes

Dubber to supercharge service provider revenues with Notes by Dubber™

·4 min read
  • DUBRF

  • Unveils Notes by Dubber for Service Providers at Mobile World Congress

  • Showcases innovations to enrich note taking on Samsung foldable devices

BARCELONA, Spain and MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile World Congress -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) (Dubber) today announced Notes by Dubber for service providers.

Notes by Dubber seamlessly integrates with mobile and communication networks operated by service providers, plus unified communications services such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet and Cisco Webex. Notes by Dubber unlocks a billion-dollar productivity market opportunity for service providers.

Dubber Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dubber)
Dubber Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dubber)

Notes by Dubber is an application available to Dubber Foundation Partners globally that can provide significant productivity benefits to a large proportion of business customers on service provider networks. The ability to add an embedded Notes by Dubber version into their services creates immediate opportunities for revenue, differentiation and improved customer retention. Customers can upgrade with a click to access valuable functionality that is passively assisting users via artificial intelligence (AI) to take and share notes and track actions, creating a highly attractive and "sticky" source of recurring revenue.

Dubber also unveiled a revolutionary demonstration highlighting the power of Dubber's platform with Notes by Dubber, which can actively take notes for a user's mobile calls and utilise the functionality specific to Samsung devices to enhance the user experience, driving productivity.

"Since the acquisition of Notiv we have been working hard to enrich features and make Notes by Dubber a valuable offering within any service provider network," said James Slaney, COO, Dubber. "The scalability of Dubber's core recording and AI platform means we can deliver Notes by Dubber instantly to millions of devices at a highly attractive price point to service providers, and then through our Foundation Partner model, turn what is a marginal cost into a powerful source of revenue."

"Unlike other freemium offerings that impose limits on customers, our embedded version of Notes by Dubber will deliver immediate value to users and immediate differentiation and customer retention for service providers. This will lead to new sources of revenue that will dramatically enhance a service provider's value proposition with customers and, ultimately, significantly boost ARPU," added Slaney.

Notes by Dubber is a collaborative digital meeting and call organiser, and notetaker. A next generation SaaS offering, it captures conversations across mobile and Unified Communications platforms, generates automatic notes, themes, summaries, and action items, plus provides a workbench for collaboration before, during and after meetings and calls.

Key features of Notes by Dubber for service providers:

  • Network native: no hardware or complex services required to deploy

  • Infinitely scalable: cloud-based delivery just as any service provider service is

  • Integratable: with billing and provisioning services for ease of deployment

  • Service provider grade reliability and support: purpose-built for service providers

  • Integrated: eliminating the cost and complexity of additional cloud services, hardware and infrastructure. Dubber API enables easy connections for full call and conversational recording solutions and third-party applications

  • Unified: more end-points supported than any other product, providing the ability to integrate voice recordings and data, and build richer service offerings

Learn more about Notes by Dubber here.

About Notes by Dubber:

Notes by Dubber (formerly Notiv by Dubber) transforms any call, interaction and meeting into intelligent actions, turns tasks into automated workflows, provides insightful summaries and empowers meaningful collaboration with curated pre-built templates. Dubber Notes is the next-generation productivity and intelligence-based platform built on AI-powered digital signal processing, speech-to-text, natural language processing (NLP) and other technology that empowers you to work smarter and deliver outcomes. Dubber Notes is part of the Dubber suite of infinitely scalable SaaS products that unleash the power of voice AI across all business conversations, embedded on the world's leading service provider networks.

About Dubber:

Dubber is unlocking the potential of voice data from any call or conversation. Dubber is the world's most scalable Unified Call Recording service and Voice Intelligence Cloud adopted as core network infrastructure by multiple global leading telecommunications carriers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Dubber allows service providers to offer conversational recording from virtually any source - turning them into AI-enriched insights for compliance, revenue, customer and people intelligence. Dubber is a disruptive innovator in the multi-billion-dollar call recording industry. Its Software as a Service offering removes the need for on-premise hardware, applications or costly and limited storage.

European/Mobile World Congress Media


Annabel Clementson


annabel@wearetfd.com


+44 7951 786435






A/NZ Investors

A/NZMedia

Simon Hinsley

Terry Alberstein

simon.hinsley@dubber.net

terry@navigatecommunication.com.au

+61 (0) 401 809 653

+61 (0) 458 484 921

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dubber-to-supercharge-service-provider-revenues-with-notes-by-dubber-301491174.html

SOURCE Dubber

