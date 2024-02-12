Dublin passenger rail? Suburbs and small towns seek to be part of Ohio's Amtrak expansion

Dublin hopes to be on the route for any expansion of Amtrak passenger rail in Columbus. A CSX Transportation track passes through the western portion of Dublin, where the city owns 100 acres near state Route 161 and Houchard Road.

While many in Columbus and Ohio's other large cities are pushing for new Amtrak service for their communities, so are smaller and suburban cities who believe they stand to benefit from riders and jobs generated.

"We're aggressively trying to support it. We think it's going to provide jobs," said David Zak, president and CEO of the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development. The village of Crestline sits in Crawford County about 12 miles west of Mansfield in north-central Ohio, and is aiming for a stop on the proposed line between Cincinnati, Dayton Columbus and Cleveland.

"It's going to be good for residents as well as tourism," Zak said.

"This is not just about the village," Crestline Mayor Linda Horning-Pitt said. "This is about the area."

Map of Ohio's proposed rail lines

Another proposed Amtrak route would connect Pittsburgh and Chicago through Columbus. It's that route that the city of Dublin wants to be on. A CSX Transportation track passes through the western portion of Dublin, where the city owns 100 acres near state Route 161 and Houchard Road.

"Dublin has been very supportive of Amtrak coming to central Ohio," said Jeannie Willis, Dublin's director of transportation and mobility. So much so that City Manager Megan O'Callahan sent a letter in March 2023 to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

"The Midwest Connect Corridor would provide access to major economic opportunities for small and large businesses and strengthen the region’s service, manufacturing, and tourism industries while protecting the environment from increased vehicular energy consumption and emissions," O'Callahan wrote.

In December, the Federal Railroad Administration said Ohio is in line for Amtrak service expansion, with officials studying four corridors:

Cincinnati-Dayton-Columbus-Cleveland

Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus-Pittsburgh, including Lima, Kenton, Marysville, Newark, Coshocton, Newcomerstown, Uhrichsville and Steubenville.

Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit

Increasing Amtrak's current route frequency to Cincinnati from New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago

The federal government provided $500,000 for planning for each route.

An economic impact study on the Cincinnati-Dayton-Columbus-Cleveland route that the rail-advocacy group All Aboard Ohio released in January found that the initial investment in the Columbus region would generate between $36 million and $48 million, with $22 million to $29 million in wages for local workers.

Service isn't expected to come to Columbus until 2030 at the earliest.

But planning continues to prepare cost estimates to see what state and local governments would have to come up with to match federal funds in future planning rounds.

Suburban stations are nothing new for Amtrak.

"We have suburban stops in Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City," said Marc Magliari, a Chicago-based Amtrak spokesman.

A community will decide on a site and suggest it to Amtrak, he said.

"Sometimes we wind up with historic station locations, other times we don’t," he said. "Other stations are long gone. But it’s a process. There's no cookie cutter. It really depends on where the community thinks it's best."

Crestline's historic one-story brick Pennsylvania Railroad station sat where two rail lines crossed. But Horning-Pitt, Crestline's mayor, said she was told that freight haulers will not allow a depot near a junction.

She said that she hopes an Amtrak stop would boost development nearby. "Places to eat, things like that, other quaint shops that would be put up as well," she said.

Erin Rosiello, All Aboard Ohio's chair, said her group has scheduled a "whistle stop" event to discuss the potential new service and benefits at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at The Hub at Village Square, 311 N. Seltzer St., in Crestline. She said more than 170 have already signed up to attend. Her group met with state legislators this past Wednesday.

For Dublin, Willis said that passenger rail contains significant economic benefits, perhaps attracting more commercial and residential development.

"Given the location to where we are as a job center, it gives us a definite advantage," Willis said.

"In Dublin we have received very nice support from our residents. They are excited about the potential and possibility," she said.

Willis mentioned the Central Ohio Transit Authority's short-range plan for a crosstown route connecting Dublin to New Albany and the burgeoning Intel site. She wondered if that could be connected to a Dublin Amtrak station.

Magliari said there's an Amtrak station in Milwaukee adjacent to General Mitchell International Airport there, with a free bus shuttling passengers between the train station and airport. There's a similar setup between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and the Amtrak station a mile away.

