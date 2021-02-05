U.S. markets open in 1 hour 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,879.25
    +14.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,074.00
    +124.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,580.50
    +33.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,215.60
    +16.20 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    56.69
    +0.46 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.20
    +7.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.48
    +0.25 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1989
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.77
    -1.14 (-4.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3692
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.7350
    +0.2100 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,862.23
    +417.33 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    779.04
    +13.37 (+1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,501.85
    -1.87 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,779.19
    +437.24 (+1.54%)
     
COMING UP:

U.S. employers likely added 105,000 jobs in January; jobless rate likely same at 6.7%

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Dublin's Frontline Ventures raises new $83.8M seed fund for European B2B startups

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Dublin-based Frontline Ventures has released details of its new €70 million ($83.8M) Frontline Seed fund III which will be aimed at European B2B startups. The new fund will bring Frontline's total funds under management to €250 million, deployed out of its offices in London, Dublin and San Francisco. Backers of the fund include the European Investment Fund (EIF), Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) and Irish banking giant AIB, along with 10 tech angels, largely post-exit entrepreneurs, from Europe and the US.

The new fund has already begun to invest in early-stage companies, and is aiming at investing in up to 45 companies over the next four years. Investments will range from €250,000 to €2.5 million. It follows Frontline’s recent new $70m US-based growth-stage fund, Frontline X, which is geared to US startups wanting to expand to Europe and the EU region, given that Ireland is an EU member, and well placed to benefit from the ramifications of Brexit.

William McQuillan, Partner, said the fund would invest about 50 percent of the fund into new early-stage companies. The remaining funds will be delayed for later investments in existing portfolio companies.

It’s McQuillan’s view that, with Europe having 26 percent of all the global B2B software market and the US at 50 to 55 percent, Europe has plenty of growth opportunities.

The new seed fund launches at a time when US VC firms are putting down roots in Europe, such as Sequoia which opened an office in London last year, and more recently General Catalyst. In May of 2020, Frontline invested in Irish HQ’d company Evervault alongside Kleiner Perkins, Index and Sequoia.

Seventy percent of Frontline’s seed portfolio companies have raised capital from US VCs since 2012, and Frontline partners have experience with companies such as Google, Twitter, SurveyMonkey, Airtable, and Yammer.

In a statement, McQuillan said, "When we looked at the data back in 2012 - at the very start of Frontline - it was painfully clear that European entrepreneurs lacked the infrastructure and support to build a global business out of Europe. Today, Europe rightfully finds itself on top-tier US investors’ target list, but global expansion remains an important challenge to solve. As a team, we've pooled all of our experience and resources into helping our founders cross the Atlantic. Seed Fund III will be an extension of our work - to help founders get off the ground - and go global.”

Frontline’s more notable investments include Linked Finance, Clearbanc, and Currencyfair. The Frontline X growth fund has invested in the Series B of TripActions; People.ai’s $100 million Series C; and Clearbanc’s $50 million Series B.

Notable exits include Logentries, which was acquired by Rapid7; Orchestrate, acquired by CenturyLink; and Pointy acquired by Google in 2020.

Latest Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 200% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s talk about risk and the big picture. It’s an appropriate time, as the big risk – presented by the COVID-19 pandemic – is finally receding thanks to the ongoing vaccination program. COVID is leaving behind an economy that was forced into shutdown one year ago while in the midst of a great expansion, boosted by the deregulation policies. While the new Biden Administration is busy reversing many Trump policies, at least for now the economy is rebounding. And this brings us to risk. A time of economic growth and rebound is a forgiving time to move toward risk investments, as general economic growth tends to lift everything. Two strategists from JPMorgan have recently chimed in, promoting the view that the market’s fundamentals are still sound, and that small- to mid-cap sector is going to keep rising. First, on the general conditions, quant strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote, “Although the recent technical selloff and short squeeze is receiving a lot of attention, we believe the positive macro setup, improving fundamentals and COVID-19 outlook, strength of the US consumer, as well as the reflation theme remain the bigger forces at play. Not only should this drive further equity upside, but it remains favorable for continued rotation into economic reopening…” Building on this, Eduardo Lecubarr, chief of the Small/Mid-Cap Strategy team, sees opportunity for investors now, especially in the smaller value stocks. “We stick to our view that 2021 will be a stockpicker’s paradise with big money-making opportunities if you are willing to go against the grain… Many macro indicators did fall in January but SMid-Caps and equities in general continued to edge higher,” Lecubarr noted. And if you are prone to look at high-risk, small- to mid-cap stocks, you’ll find yourself drawn to penny stocks. The risk involved with these plays scares off the faint hearted as very real problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwinds could be masked by the low share prices. So, how should investors approach a potential penny stock investment? By taking a cue from the analyst community. These experts bring in-depth knowledge of the industries they cover and substantial experience to the table. Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find two compelling penny stocks, according to Wall Street analysts. Both tickers boast a Strong Buy consensus rating and could climb over 200% higher in the year ahead. CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) We will start with CNS Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company with a focus on the treatment of glioblastomas, a class of aggressive tumors that attack the braid and spinal cord. These cancers, while rare, are almost always terminal, and CNS is working a new therapy designed to more effectively cross the blood-brain barrier to attack glioblastoma. Berubicin, CNS’s flagship drug candidate, is an anthracycline, a potent class of chemotherapy drugs derived from the Streptomyces bacteria strains, and used in the treatment of a wide variety of cancers. Berubicin is the first drug in this class to show promise against glioblastoma cancers. The drug candidate has completed its Phase 1 clinical trial, in which 44% of patients showed a clinical response. This number included one patient who showed a ‘Durable Complete Response,’ defined as a demonstrated lack of detectable cancer. Following the success of the Phase 1 study, CNS applied for, and received, FDA approval of its Investigational New Drug application. This gives the company the go-ahead to conduct a Phase 2 study on adult patients, an important next step in the development of the drug. CNS plans to start the mid-stage trial in 1Q21. Based on the potential of the company’s asset in glioblastoma, and with its share price at $2.22, several analysts believe that now is the time to buy. Among the bulls is Brookline’s 5-star analyst Kumaraguru Raja who takes a bullish stance on CNSP shares. “Until now, the inability of anthracyclines to cross the blood brain barrier prevented its use for treatment of brain cancers. Berubicin is the first anthracycline to cross the blood-brain barrier in adults and access brain tumors… Berubicin has promising clinical data in a Phase 1 trial in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) and has Orphan drug designation for treatment of malignant gliomas from the FDA. We model approval of Berubicin for treatment of recurrent glioblastoma in 2025 based on the Phase 2 data with 55% probability of success for approval. We model peak sales of $533 million in 2032,” Raja opined. “CNS pipeline also includes WP1244 (novel DNA binding agent) that is 500x more potent than daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation is expected to enter the clinic in 2021… In vivo testing in orthotopic models of brain cancer showed high uptake of WP1244 by brain and subsequent antitumor activity,” the analyst added. To this end, Raja rates CNSP a Buy, and his $10 price target implies room for a stunning 350% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Raja’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street have to say? 3 Buys and 1 Hold add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the $8.33 average price target, shares could climb ~275% in the year ahead. (See CNSP stock analysis on TipRanks) aTyr Pharma (LIFE) The next stock we’re looking at, aTyr Pharma, has a focus on inflammatory disease. Its leading drug candidate, ATYR1923, is a Neuropilin-2 (NRP2) agonist, working through the receptor proteins expressed by the NRP2 gene. These pathways are important for cardiovascular development and disease, and play a role in the inflammatory lung disease pulmonary sarcoidosis. In December, the company reported that the drug candidate had completed enrollment of 36 patients in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial, testing the drug in the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis. Results of the current study are expected in 3Q21, and will inform further trials of ATYR1923, including against other forms of inflammatory lung disease. On a more immediate note, in early January the company announced top-line results of another Phase 2 clinical involving ATRY1923 – this time in the treatment of patients hospitalized with severe respiratory complications from COVID-19. The results were positive, showing that a single dose of ATYR1923 (at 3 mg/kg) resulted in a 5.5-day median recovery time. Overall, of the patients dosed in this manner, 83% saw recovery in less than one week. Covering LIFE for Roth Capital, 5-star analyst Zegbeh Jallah noted, “We like the risk profile here, with two shots on goal, and updated data details from the COVID study is expected in the coming months. Also announced recently, is that data from aTyr's Pulmonary Sarcoidosis program, will be reported in 3Q21… the success of either of these studies could result in a doubling or more of the market cap as these opportunities appear to barely be accounted for by investors.” In line with his optimistic approach, Jallah gives LIFE shares a Buy rating and his $15 price target suggests an impressive 277% potential upside for the coming year. (To watch Jallah’s track record, click here) Other analysts are on the same page. With 2 additional Buy ratings, the word on the Street is that LIFE is a Strong Buy. On top of this, the average price target is $13.33, suggesting robust growth of ~236% from the current price of $3.97. (See LIFE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The third stimulus check: New $1,400 payment moves closer in the fast lane

    Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats are fast-tracking new aid. When might you get more cash?

  • These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up

    China is attempting to dominate the projected $802 billion electric vehicle market, but America could pull ahead with the help of innovative companies.

  • Four High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can be misleading. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch these five dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age

    Are you putting away enough for retirement? See how your 401(k) savings stacks up against your peers.

  • Investors Have Shunned Utilities Despite Their Steady Dividends. Here Are 6 to Consider for Yield.

    Many utility stocks have remained unloved through much of the pandemic, their attractive yields and reliable dividends notwithstanding.

  • Electric Aircraft Startup Archer to Go Public at Multibillion Dollar Valuation via SPAC – Sources

    By John Jannarone and Jarrett Banks Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation Inc. plans to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, in a deal that will give the company a multibillion dollar valuation, according to people familiar with the matter. The announcement could come as early as next week, these people told IPO […]

  • China's Luckin Coffee seeks U.S. Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection

    The coffee chain said the Chapter 15 petition, which would facilitate the restructuring of its debts, is not expected to materially impact its day-to-day operations, and that its stores remain open. Chapter 15 bankruptcy allows a foreign debtor to shield assets in the United States. Xiamen-based Luckin had positioned itself as an ambitious home-grown challenger to U.S. coffee giant Starbucks Corp , but said last April that as much as 2.2 billion yuan ($340 million) in 2019 sales had been fabricated.

  • Keystone XL’s Collapse Leaves Canada’s Oil Heartland Seeking Payback

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil-rich Canadian province that was hit hard by Joe Biden’s move to kill the Keystone XL pipeline is considering seeking compensation from the U.S. through an old free-trade rule that’s still in place.Alberta, which spent C$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) to help jump start construction of the project, may resort to a North American Free Trade Agreement provision allowing compensation claims for lost investments, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said. While Nafta was replaced by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement during the Trump administration, the rule remains in place during a phase-out period.To “retroactively remove regulatory approval on the basis of which an investment was made is, in my view, a slam dunk case of a claim for damages through Nafta under the investor protection provisions,” Kenney said on a Facebook live Tuesday. “We believe we have a very strong case for damages, and we’ll be continuing to work with TC Energy on that.”The pipeline cancellation dealt another blow to an oil-dependent province that was already reeling from two crude-market crashes since 2014. TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone XL would ship more than 800,000 barrels a day of crude from Alberta’s oil sands to U.S. refineries.The project’s demise prompted TC Energy to let go of about 1,000 union workers on both sides of the border.Biden’s Keystone XL Cutoff Shocks Town Where Population DoubledAfter the U.S. president’s decision on his first day in office, Kenney said that Alberta would consider legal action and urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to impose trade sanctions if the Biden administration didn’t negotiate.In 2016, TC Energy sought $15 billion in compensation under Nafta after President Barack Obama rejected the project the previous year on environmental grounds, but the case was dropped after President Donald Trump approved the project early in his term.(Adds premier Kenney’s comments in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The worst ways people will use their next stimulus check, according to Suze Orman

    The personal finance guru says plan now for the new $1,400 payment that may be coming.

  • The S&P 500 is currently mirroring 2009-2010 to a 'creepy' degree: veteran hedge funder

    The recovery from the coronavirus crash in March 2020 looked similar to 2009 at the time. Now, almost a year later it looks even more similar, says DataTrek's Nicholas Colas.

  • Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody drug generated $145 million in sales in Q4

    Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 3.2% in premarket trading on Friday after the company said its COVID-19 antibody cocktail treatment generated $145.5 million in sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 as part of its earnings. The treatment, which received emergency use authorization in the U.S. in November, generated $185.7 million in sales for the full year. The U.S. government has agreed to buy up to about 1.5 million doses of the therapy, a purchase that brings in roughly $2.6 billion in revenue for Regeneron, the company said Friday. Regeneron's stock has rallied 34.0% over the past 12 months, while the broader S&P 500 is up 17.4%.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is In Buy Zone, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • The 5G Revolution Could Send These 3 Stocks Higher

    We’ve got a full month of 2021 behind us now, and a few trends are coming clearer. The coronavirus crisis may still be with us, but as vaccination programs expand, the end is in sight. With President Trump out of the picture, and the Democrats holding both Houses of Congress and the White House, politics is looking more predictable. And both of those developments bode well for an economic recovery this year. Looking back, at the year that was, we can also see some trends that stayed firm despite the pandemic, the shutdowns, and the supercharged election season. One of the most important is the ongoing rollout of 5G networking technology. These new networks bring with them a fuller realization of the promises inherent in the digital world. Faster connections, lower latency, higher online capacity, clearer signals – all will strongly enhance the capabilities of the networked world. And it won’t just be mundane things like telecommuting or remote offices that will benefit – 5G will allow Internet of Things and autonomous vehicles to further develop their potential. There is even talk of medical applications, of remotely located doctors performing surgery via digitally controlled microsurgical tools. And these are just the possibilities that we can see from now. Who know what the future will really bring? To this end, we pulled up TipRanks’ database to learn more about three exciting plays in the 5G space. According to the Street, we are likely to see further interesting developments in the next few years as this technology takes over. Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) The first 5G name we’re looking at, Skyworks, is a semiconductor chip manufacturer that brought in $3.4 billion in total revenues for FY2020. Skyworks, which is a prime supplier of chips for Apple’s iPhone series, saw a massive 68% year-over-year increase in 1QFY21 revenues – the top line reached $1.51 billion, a company record, and also much higher than analysts had forecast. Much of Skyworks’ fiscal Q1 sales success came after Apple launched the 5G-capable iPhone 12 line. Strong sales in the popular handset device meant that profits trickled down the supply line – and Skyworks channels a disproportionate share of its business to Apple. In fact, Apple orders accounted for 70% of Skyworks’ revenue in the recent quarter. iPhone wasn’t the only 5G handset on the receiving end of Skyworks’ chips, however – the company is also an important supplier to Korea’s Samsung and China’s Xiaomi, and has seen demand rise as these companies also launch 5G-capable smartphones. Finally, Skyworks supplies semiconductor chip components to the wireless infrastructure sector, specifically to the ‘small cell’ transmission units which are important in the propagation network of wireless signals. As the wireless providers switch to 5G transmission, Skyworks has seen orders for its products increase. In his note on Skyworks for Benchmark, 5-star analyst Ruben Roy writes: “SWKS significantly beat consensus estimates and provided March quarter guidance that is also well ahead of consensus estimates as 5G related mobile revenue and broad-based segment revenue continued to accelerate… In addition to continued strength of design win momentum and customer activity, we are encouraged with SWKS confident tone relative to the overall demand environment and content increase opportunities.” In line with his comments, Roy rates SWKS a Buy along with a $215 price target. At current levels, this implies an upside of 20% for the coming year. (To watch Roy’s track record, click here) Roy is broadly in line with the rest of Wall Street, which has assigned SWKS 13 Buy ratings and 7 Holds over the past three month -- and sees the stock growing about 15% over the next 12 months, to a target price of $205.69.(See SWKS stock analysis on TipRanks) Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) Qorvo’s chief products are chipsets used in the construction of radio frequency transmission systems that power wifi and broadband communication networks. The connection of this niche to 5G is clear – as network providers upgrade their RF hardware to 5G, they also upgrade the semiconductor chips that control the systems. This chip maker has a solid niche, but it is not resting on its laurels. Qorvo is actively developing a range of new products specifically for 5G systems and deployment. This 5G radio frequency product portfolio includes phase shifters, switches, and integrated modules, and contains both infrastructure and mobile products. Qorvo posted $3.24 billion in total revenues for fiscal 2020. That revenue represents a 4.8% year-over-year increase – and the company’s sales have been accelerating in fiscal 2021. The most recent quarterly report, for the second fiscal quarter, showed $1.06 billion in revenues, a 31% yoy increase. Rajvindra Gill, 5-star analyst with Needham, is bullish on Qorvo’s prospects, noting: “Qorvo reported strong sales and gross margins as 5G momentum rolls into CY21 on atypical seasonality... The company is planning for 500M 5G handsets to be manufactured in 2021, with an incremental $5-7 of content/unit from 4G to 5G. Management believes that ultra-wideband adoption will be a key growth driver in for smartphones going forward..." To this end, Gill puts a $220 price target on QRVO shares, suggesting room for 31% upside in 2021. Accordingly, he rates the stock a Buy. (To watch Gill’s track record, click here) What do other analysts have to say? 13 Buys and and 6 Holds add up to a Moderate Buy analyst consensus. Given the $192.28 average price target, shares could climb ~15% from current levels. (See QRVO stock analysis on TipRanks) Telefonakiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) From chipsets, we’ll move on to handsets. Ericsson, the Swedish telecom giant has long been a leader in mobile tech, and is well known for its infrastructure and software that make possible IP networking, broadband, cable TV, and other telecom services. Ericsson is the largest European telecom company, and the largest 2G/3G/4G infrastructure provider outside of China. But that is all in the background. Ericsson is also a leader in the rollout of Europe’s growing 5G networks. Ericsson is involved in 5G rollout in 17 countries in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, and its product line includes infrastructure base units and handsets, giving the company an interest in all aspects of the new 5G networks. Ericsson’s revenue performance in 2020 was not notably distressed by the corona crisis. Yes, the top line dipped in Q1, but that was in line with the company’s historical pattern of rising revenue from Q1 through Q4. While the company’s 1H20 revenues showed small yoy declines, the 2H20 gains were higher. In Q3, the $6.48 billion top line was up 8.7% yoy, and Q4’s $8.08 billion revenue was up 17% from the prior year. The company’s shares have also performed well during the ‘corona year,’ and show a 12 month gain of 64%. Raymond James’ 5-star analyst Simon Leopold bluntly assigns Ericsson’s recent gains to its participation in 5G rollouts. “Japan's awaited 5G roll-out has started. Share gains continue as Ericsson benefits from challenges facing its biggest competitors and more operators embrace 5G… it seems obvious that Ericsson should be gaining market share... Competitor Nokia shunned the Chinese 5G projects, citing profitability challenges, yet Ericsson appears to be profiting in the challenging region.” Leopold rates this stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $15 price target implies an upside potential of ~14% for the year ahead. (To watch Leopold’s track record, click here) The Raymond James analyst, while bullish on ERIC, is actually less so than the Wall Street consensus. The stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on a unanimous 5 reviews, and the $16.50 average price target indicates 25% growth potential from the share price of $13.19. (See ERIC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for 5G stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Hot Stock Market Rally Flashes Warning; GameStop Tries To Bounce As Pinterest, Peloton, Snap Lead Earnings Movers

    Futures rose modestly. The stock market rally is at highs, but extended again. GameStop is trying to bounce early. Pinterest and Snap lead big earnings movers.

  • These 4 Small-Cap EV Stocks Are Soaring. Why Now?

    There are some relatively new reasons for investors to be more bullish on most of these EV stocks. We lay them out.

  • Why Plug Power Is Rising For Fourth Straight Session

    Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares have been on roll this week and are gaining for the fourth consecutive session. Plug Power Shares Northward Bound: Plug Power stock, which began to lose some momentum after it hit an all-time high of $75.49 on Jan. 26, has got its mojo back. After settling the week ended Jan. 29 down about 5.5% at $63.17, the stock started the running week on a firm note. The stock gained a little over 1% Monday and a more modest 0.6% Tuesday. The rally picked up steam Wednesday, with the hydrogen fuel cell energy company adding about 5% in the session. The stock is higher yet again Thursday. The Drivers Behind the Rally: In general, green energy stocks are in favor amid the thrust to move away from non-renewable, pollution-causing fossil fuels. The change of guard at White House, which is pro-green energy only added to the enthusiasm. Related Link: Why Plug Power's Lead In Fuel Cell, Hydrogen Space Could Create 'Outsized Winner' In company-specific news, Plug Power is planning to build a green hydrogen plant in New York's Genesee County, Buffalo News reported Wednesday. The plant will supply to freight transportation and materials handling equipment, the report said. Construction is set to start in March and is expected to be completed by December 2022. The report also said the Western New York Power Proceeds Allocation Board has recommended awarding $1.5 million to support Plug Power's project. Some of the buoyancy in the stock Wednesday may also have to do with Bernstein initiating coverage of Plug Power shares with an Outperform rating and $75 price target. Wall Street analysts, on average, have a Strong Buy rating on Plug Power shares. The average 12-month price target for the shares is $65.65, which incidentally suggests downside from current levels. PLUG Price Action: At last check, Plug Power shares were up 1.37% at $68.30. Related Link: Plug Power CEO Nets .4M In Planned Sale Of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Company's Stock See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPlug Power Shares Pull Back: What Investors Need To KnowPlug Power Resumes Rally After Raising 2021 Gross Billings Guidance© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Clover shares tumble after Hindenburg's attack on tech healthcare company

    Clover Health Investments (CLOV) and the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Chamath Palihapitiya that took the tech-focused healthcare company public in January came under attack on Thursday based on claims by Hindenburg Research.

  • There Are Still 16 Meme Stocks With at Least 100% Gains in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- While it may seem that the “meme stock” mania is dissipating following GameStop Corp.’s $27 billion wipe-out, there are still 16 companies whose shares are up triple digits this year.Of the 50 stocks that Robinhood originally put on its restricted list, roughly a third have doubled or more in price in 2021, while only six are lower year-to-date. Leading the pack is Naked Brand Group Ltd., whose shares are 546% higher this year. Koss Corp. is up 528% while GameStop shares are still hanging onto a gain of 317%.It’s a reminder that the wild ride may be far from over for these stocks. While $164 billion in value has been wiped from those 50 companies in a matter of days, data compiled by Bloomberg show, that came after $276 billion in market cap was added from the start of the year through the height of the frenzy.“There’s still a huge appetite for this type of trading,” said Chris O’Keefe, managing director at Logan Capital Management. “There’s still a lot of energy to continue to speculate on the stock market.”Over the past 24 hours, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Churchill Capital Corp., GameStop and Sundial Growers Inc. were the four most-frequently mentioned stocks on Stocktwits -- which bills itself as the largest community for investors and traders -- according to data compiled by Bloomberg. All four were among the 50 stocks curbed by Robinhood last week, and all four are up at least 150% in 2021.It’s likely that any unwind is going to take weeks, rather than days, due to the fact that professional investors have gotten involved too, according to Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. For example, hedge fund Mudrick Capital Management gained almost $200 million from its stakes in stocks including AMC and GameStop.“This trend, or the unwind of the crazy short squeeze, likely is going to take a little bit longer than a couple of days,” Hogan said. “The fundamental driver behind that taking longer has to do with the players -- it’s not all a bunch of guys sitting in their mom’s basement.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sundial Growers Closes $74.5M Offering After Being Targeted By WallStreetBets

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) closed a share offering valued at roughly $74.5 million this week. The Calgary, Canada-based company currently has some $610 million in cash, in addition to marketable securities and loans receivable of approximately $61 million, and approximately 1.56 billion common shares outstanding. Deal Breakdown Sundial unveiled a registered offering of 60.5 million Series A Units sold at a price of about $1 each. Some 14 million Series B Units were sold at a price of $1 each, minus $0.0001. The remaining exercise price of each Series B Warrant is equal to US$0.0001 per common share, according to a release. The exercise price of the company's Series A Warrants is equal to $1.10 per common share. A warrant gives the stock holder the right to buy a company's stock at a specific price and at a specific date. Sundial's Week Sundial shares closed nearly 48.5% higher on Monday, dipped Tuesday, but spiked 16% on Wednesday. By Thursday, the company's shares opened at $1.25 each. By 3:20 p.m. EST, they hovered $1.17 per share. The company was once dubbed a "unicorn" due to its valuation, which at one point hovered at $1 billion. These days, Sundial is among a list of so-called “meme stocks” in the crosshairs of Reddit investor group r/WallStreetBets investors, as compiled by Swaggy Stocks. The r/WallStreetBets group has over 8 million members and recently grabbed headlines for buying shares of companies such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), which are similarly heavily shorted. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCbdMD To Donate Up To 0K From Sales To Portnoy's Barstool FundPetalfast CEO: THC-Infused Aperitif Is A No-Brainer© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.