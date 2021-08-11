U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,447.70
    +10.95 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,484.97
    +220.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,765.13
    -22.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.34
    +10.98 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.31
    +0.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.80
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3868
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4240
    +0.0060 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,778.76
    +428.13 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,163.70
    +31.86 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Duck Creek Continues International Expansion with Further Investment in Australian Market

Duck Creek Technologies
·2 min read
In this article:
Sydney, Australia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) announced today that it has invested further in its growth in the Australian market. As part of this investment, Duck Creek has set up a regional product development team to cater to the needs of its current and future customers in the area, as well as releasing numerous regionally-specific software packages and implementation accelerators. The provider cited a belief that localization of its offerings – and their ongoing support – should be its responsibility, rather than something its systems integrator partners or customers should need to handle.

Some of the local offerings Duck Creek has released, available to all its Australian customers on the company’s Content Exchange, include:

“This content, just some of what we have planned for the future, from our regional product development team significantly de-risks our client implementations and shows Duck Creek’s commitment to Australia,” said Shaji Sethu, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Duck Creek Technologies. “Our approach, having a regional product development team in place, is in line with our ethos of helping all of our customers worldwide realize value from our SaaS platform in months, not years.”

“More and more, we’re seeing tremendous confidence in our SaaS solutions in the Australian marketplace,” said Eugene Van Biert, Chief Revenue Officer of Duck Creek. “With the number of insurers opting for SaaS delivery growing daily worldwide, it makes sense for us to augment our presence in the region by offering tools that make it even easier for our customers to do business. This investment represents just one important part of our continued commitment to our customers around the globe”

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit duckcreek.com.

Media Contact:
Paul Rechichi
Racepoint Global
617-624-3295
prechichi@racepointglobal.com

CONTACT: Sam A. Shay Duck Creek Technologies +1 (857) 201-5784 sam.shay@duckcreek.com


