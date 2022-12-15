U.S. markets closed

Duck Creek Technologies Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call

Duck Creek Technologies
·2 min read
Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) (“Duck Creek”), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, announced today it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, ended November 30, 2022, after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, Duck Creek will host a conference call on Thursday, January 5, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.duckcreek.com/. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.duckcreek.com/.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR
646-266-1251
brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

Media Contact:
Paul Rechichi
Racepoint Global
617 624 3295
prechichi@racepointglobal.com

Drake Manning
Duck Creek Technologies
860 877 3609
drake.manning@duckcreek.com


