Duck Creek Technologies Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 revenue grew 7% year-over-year
SaaS Annual Recurring Revenue grew 25% year-over-year
BOSTON, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent SaaS solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty ("P&C") insurance, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022.
“Duck Creek continued to demonstrate steady adoption of our industry leading, cloud-based SaaS platform, Duck Creek OnDemand, including an expanded relationship with a major tier one carrier. We are very well positioned with our core systems offerings and pursuing strategic expansion across the industry with the recent announcement of our intent to acquire Prima XL and Prima Compliance in France. This is an important milestone in Duck Creek’s strategic plan. The addition of these solutions will establish Duck Creek as a leader in the reinsurance technology market, accelerate our global expansion, and establish new relationships internationally with a number of top carriers,” said Michael Jackowski, Duck Creek’s chief executive officer.
Jackowski added, “While our updated outlook reflects the near-term uncertainty in the market, we continue to see strong customer engagement and interest in migrating core systems to the cloud, which gives us confidence in our long-term growth opportunity.”
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
Revenue
Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $72.4 million, an increase of 7% from the comparable period in fiscal year 2021. Subscription revenue was $38.0 million, an increase of 13%; professional services revenue was $25.4 million, a decrease of 1%; license revenue was $2.9 million, an increase of 16%; and maintenance and support revenue was $6.0 million, a decrease of 5%.
Profitability
GAAP loss from operations was $4.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with a GAAP loss from operations of $0.5 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2021.
Non-GAAP income from operations was $1.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $4.8 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2021.
GAAP net loss was $5.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with GAAP net loss of $0.4 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2021.
Non-GAAP net income was $0.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with non-GAAP net income of $4.0 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2021.
GAAP net loss per share was $0.04 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, on both a basic and fully diluted basis, compared with a GAAP net loss per share of $0.00 for the comparable period in fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.01 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with a non-GAAP net income per share of $0.03 for the comparable period in the fiscal year 2021. Basic and fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 were approximately 132.5 million shares and 134.0 million shares, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2021.
Liquidity
As of May 31, 2022, Duck Creek had $141.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $223.5 million in short term investments and no debt. Duck Creek had net cash provided by operating activities of $17.4 million and had free cash flow of $16.5 million during the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with $6.9 million in cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow of $6.6 million in the comparable period in fiscal year 2021.
The information presented above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “non-GAAP income from operations,” “adjusted EBITDA,” “non-GAAP net income,” “non-GAAP net income per share,” and “free cash flow.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics” for a discussion of these measures and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Business Outlook
Duck Creek is issuing the following outlook for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2022 based on current expectations as of June 29, 2022:
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022
Full Year Fiscal 2022
Revenue
$72.8 million to $74.8 million
$295.0 million to $297.0 million
Subscription Revenue
$36.7 million to $38.2 million
$150.0 million to $151.5 million
Adjusted EBITDA
$3.0 million to $5.0 million
$20.5 million to $22.5 million
Non-GAAP net income
$1.4 million to $3.4 million
$12.0 million to $14.0 million
Non-GAAP EPS
$0.01 to $0.02
$0.09 to $0.10
Conference Call Information
Duck Creek Technologies will host a conference call today, June 29, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss Duck Creek’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Duck Creek’s website at https://ir.duckcreek.com/. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.duckcreek.com/.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes certain disclosures which contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “expect,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “forecast,” “outlook” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Duck Creek’s expected outlook for fourth quarter fiscal 2022 and full year fiscal 2022, are based on Duck Creek’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Duck Creek’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 29, 2021, as supplemented by Duck Creek’s subsequent public filings. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the impact of pandemics, including the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, on U.S. and global economies, Duck Creek’s business and results and financial condition, its employees, demand for its products, sales and implementation cycles, and the health of its customers’ and partners’ businesses; Duck Creek’s history of losses; changes in Duck Creek’s product revenue mix as it continues to focus on sales of its SaaS solutions, which will cause fluctuations in its results of operations and cash flows between periods; Duck Creek’s reliance on orders and renewals from a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenue, and the substantial negotiating leverage customers have in renewing and expanding their contracts for Duck Creek’s solutions; the success of Duck Creek’s growth strategy focused on SaaS solutions and its ability to develop or sell its solutions into new markets or further penetrate existing markets; Duck Creek’s ability to manage its expanding operations; intense competition in Duck Creek’s market; third parties may assert Duck Creek is infringing or violating their intellectual property rights; U.S. and global market and economic conditions, particularly adverse in the insurance industry; additional complexity, burdens and volatility in connection with Duck Creek’s international sales and operations; the length and variability of Duck Creek’s sales and implementation cycles; data breaches, unauthorized access to customer data or other disruptions of Duck Creek’s solutions; and the significant influence of Duck Creek’s largest shareholders on the composition of its board of directors, its management, business plans, and policies and any conflicts of interests therewith.
Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Duck Creek undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws.
Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, and free cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA excludes provision for income taxes, other (income) expense, interest (income) expense, net, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of contingent earnout liability, and acquisition-related expenses. Non-GAAP income from operations excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent earnout liability, and acquisition-related expenses. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and amortization of capitalized internal-use software. Non-GAAP net income excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent earnout liability and acquisition-related expenses and the tax effect of such adjustments. Free cash flow consists of net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Other metrics include SaaS ARR and SaaS Net Dollar Retention, which are calculated for all SaaS continuing software services, excluding the subscription revenue related to one legacy contract for a service no longer offered separately by Duck Creek. SaaS ARR is calculated by annualizing recurring revenue recorded in the last month of the measurement period. SaaS Net Dollar Retention is a rate calculated by annualizing recurring revenue recorded in the last month of the measurement period for those customers in place throughout the entire measurement period. We divide the result by annualized recurring revenue from the month that is one year prior to the end of the measurement period, for all customers in place at the beginning of the measurement period.
Duck Creek believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Duck Creek’s financial condition and results of operations. Duck Creek’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics to manage its business, make planning decisions, evaluate its performance and allocate resources. Duck Creek believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics help investors and analysts in comparing its results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that Duck Creek does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the analysis of other GAAP financial measures, including net income and cash flows from operating activities.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not universally consistent calculations, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Other companies may calculate similarly titled financial measures differently than Duck Creek does or may not calculate them at all. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP. In order to facilitate a clear understanding of its consolidated historical operating results, readers should examine Duck Creek’s non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with its historical GAAP financial information.
To the extent that Duck Creek provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis, it does not provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for the charges reflected in Duck Creek’s reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, in thousands except share and per share amounts)
May 31,
August 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
141,683
$
185,657
Short-term investments
223,511
191,981
Accounts receivable, net
32,105
34,629
Unbilled revenue
29,380
24,423
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
13,194
14,381
Total current assets
439,873
451,071
Property and equipment, net
12,740
14,305
Operating lease assets
15,783
17,798
Goodwill
272,455
272,455
Intangible assets, net
53,502
65,359
Deferred tax assets
1,398
2,331
Unbilled revenue, net of current portion
916
1,401
Other assets
20,031
19,413
Total assets
$
816,698
$
844,133
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,048
$
2,070
Accrued liabilities
33,814
46,437
Contingent earnout liability
—
5,462
Lease liability
4,072
4,110
Deferred revenue
24,378
29,577
Total current liabilities
63,312
87,656
Lease liability, net of current portion
17,852
21,273
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
49
—
Other long-term liabilities
2,376
4,466
Total liabilities
83,589
113,395
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, 135,183,927 shares issued and 132,547,111 shares outstanding at May 31, 2022, 134,625,379 shares issued and 132,000,317 shares outstanding at August 31, 2021, 300,000,000 shares authorized at May 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021, par value $0.01 per share
1,352
1,346
Preferred stock, 0 shares outstanding, 50,000,000 shares authorized at May 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021, par value $0.01 per share
—
—
Treasury stock, common shares at cost; 2,636,816 shares at May 31, 2022 and
(68,110
)
(67,764
)
Accumulated deficit
(47,216
)
(41,265
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
169
64
Additional paid in capital
846,914
838,357
Total stockholders' equity
733,109
730,738
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
816,698
$
844,133
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
Subscription
$
38,049
$
33,552
$
113,347
$
92,069
License
2,877
2,474
9,438
7,412
Maintenance and support
6,038
6,329
18,519
18,404
Professional services
25,400
25,583
80,899
71,611
Total revenue
72,364
67,938
222,203
189,496
Cost of revenue:
Subscription
14,639
12,045
43,468
33,540
License
441
535
1,098
1,369
Maintenance and support
928
855
2,792
2,556
Professional services
16,061
14,315
47,751
42,857
Total cost of revenue
32,069
27,750
95,109
80,322
Gross margin
40,295
40,188
127,094
109,174
Operating expenses:
Research and development
14,236
12,255
40,873
36,040
Sales and marketing
16,003
13,628
42,741
40,390
General and administrative
14,783
15,238
46,649
44,273
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
(389
)
67
(291
)
Total operating expenses
45,022
40,732
130,330
120,412
Loss from operations
(4,727
)
(544
)
(3,236
)
(11,238
)
Other income (expense), net
(913
)
546
(1,641
)
1,009
Interest income (expense), net
283
(6
)
130
(87
)
Loss before income taxes
(5,357
)
(4
)
(4,747
)
(10,316
)
Provision for income taxes
407
353
1,204
1,056
Net loss
$
(5,764
)
$
(357
)
$
(5,951
)
$
(11,372
)
Net loss per share information
Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.00
)
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.08
)
Weighted average shares of common stock, basic and diluted
132,523,919
131,613,003
132,131,077
130,992,672
Cost of revenue and operating expenses amounts in the Consolidated Statements of Operations include share-based compensation expense as disclosed in the following table:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cost of subscription revenue
$
90
$
90
$
253
$
302
Cost of maintenance and support revenue
9
7
26
22
Cost of services revenue
396
253
649
2,003
Research and development
539
285
1,281
1,505
Sales and marketing
338
199
726
2,493
General and administrative
1,035
863
3,794
2,980
Total share-based compensation expense
$
2,407
$
1,697
$
6,729
$
9,305
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating activities:
Net loss
$
(5,764
)
$
(357
)
$
(5,951
)
$
(11,372
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
623
790
1,987
2,377
Amortization of capitalized software
562
510
1,684
1,506
Amortization of intangible assets
3,936
4,087
11,857
12,262
Amortization of deferred financing fees
36
28
93
85
Share-based compensation expense
2,407
1,697
6,729
9,305
Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability
—
(389
)
67
(291
)
Payment of contingent earnout liability in excess of acquisition date fair value
—
—
(1,650
)
—
Changes to allowance for credit losses
54
654
2,243
664
Deferred taxes
(65
)
(161
)
932
(676
)
Other non-cash items
—
(37
)
—
(37
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
6,906
(3,093
)
281
(8,693
)
Unbilled revenue
307
(100
)
(4,471
)
(3,459
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,825
3,373
1,237
262
Other assets
414
303
(48
)
(376
)
Accounts payable
833
387
(1,006
)
895
Accrued liabilities
2,733
4,269
(9,910
)
(6,402
)
Deferred revenue
217
(1,706
)
(5,150
)
(2,029
)
Operating leases
(296
)
565
(1,444
)
(1,328
)
Cash settlement of vested phantom stock
(732
)
(2,171
)
(1,011
)
(9,075
)
Other long-term liabilities
410
(1,774
)
(2,089
)
164
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
17,406
6,875
(5,620
)
(16,218
)
Investing activities:
Purchase of short-term investments
(223,342
)
—
(223,342
)
(287,912
)
Maturities of short-term investments
—
32,000
191,917
32,000
Capitalized internal-use software
(595
)
(114
)
(1,282
)
(864
)
Purchase of property and equipment
(268
)
(162
)
(841
)
(834
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(224,205
)
31,724
(33,548
)
(257,610
)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from follow-on offering, net of issuance costs
—
—
—
3,452
Payment of deferred IPO costs
—
—
—
(3,650
)
Payment of deferred Class E offering costs
—
—
—
(192
)
Purchase of treasury stock
(110
)
—
(346
)
(57
)
Proceeds from stock option exercises
—
964
132
1,957
Payments of contingent earnout liability
—
—
(3,879
)
(1,923
)
Payment of deferred financing costs
—
—
(713
)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(110
)
964
(4,806
)
(413
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(206,909
)
39,563
(43,974
)
(274,241
)
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period
348,592
76,074
185,657
389,878
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period
$
141,683
$
115,637
$
141,683
$
115,637
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP Gross margin
$
40,295
$
40,188
$
127,094
$
109,174
Share-based compensation expense
495
350
928
2,327
Amortization of intangible assets
1,084
1,187
3,302
3,559
Amortization of capitalized internal-use software
562
510
1,684
1,506
Non-GAAP Gross margin
$
42,436
$
42,235
$
133,008
$
116,566
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP Loss from operations
$
(4,727
)
$
(544
)
$
(3,236
)
$
(11,238
)
Share-based compensation expense
2,407
1,697
6,729
9,305
Amortization of intangible assets
3,892
3,994
11,725
11,982
Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability
—
(389
)
67
(291
)
Acquisition-related expenses
217
—
217
—
Non-GAAP Income from operations
$
1,789
$
4,758
$
15,502
$
9,758
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP Net loss
$
(5,764
)
$
(357
)
$
(5,951
)
$
(11,372
)
Provision for income taxes
407
353
1,204
1,056
Other income (expense), net
913
(546
)
1,641
(1,009
)
Interest (income) expense, net
(283
)
6
(130
)
87
Depreciation of property and equipment
623
790
1,987
2,377
Amortization of intangible assets
3,892
3,994
11,725
11,982
Share-based compensation expense
2,407
1,697
6,729
9,305
Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability
—
(389
)
67
(291
)
Acquisition-related expenses
217
—
217
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,412
$
5,548
$
17,489
$
12,135
Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of total revenue
3
%
8
%
8
%
6
%
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands)
2022
Per
2021
Per
2022
Per
2021
Per
GAAP Net loss
$
(5,764
)
$
(0.04
)
$
(357
)
$
(0.00
)
$
(5,951
)
$
(0.05
)
$
(11,372
)
$
(0.08
)
Add: GAAP tax provision (1)
407
353
1,204
1,056
GAAP pre-tax loss
(5,357
)
(4
)
(4,747
)
(10,316
)
Share-based compensation expense
2,407
1,697
6,729
9,305
Amortization of intangible assets
3,892
3,994
11,725
11,982
Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability
—
(389
)
67
(291
)
Acquisition-related expenses
217
—
217
—
Non-GAAP pre-tax income
1,159
5,298
13,991
10,680
Non-GAAP tax provision applied at a 24% tax rate (1)
278
1,272
3,358
2,563
Non-GAAP Net Income (1)
$
881
$
0.01
$
4,026
$
0.03
$
10,633
$
0.08
$
8,117
$
0.06
Shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share
GAAP weighted-average shares - basic and diluted
132,523,919
131,613,003
132,131,077
130,992,672
Non-GAAP dilutive shares (using the treasury stock method)
1,505,488
2,405,177
1,505,488
2,405,177
Non-GAAP weighted-average shares - diluted
134,029,407
134,018,180
133,636,565
133,397,849
(1)
Our GAAP tax provision is primarily related to state taxes and income taxes in profitable foreign jurisdictions. We maintain a full valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets in the U.S. For purposes of determining our Non-GAAP Net Income, we have applied a tax rate of 24% which represents our estimated effective tax rate.
(2)
For all periods presented, the Company had a GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income. As such, outstanding potential shares of common stock are only included for the calculation of Non-GAAP earnings per share since these shares would be anti-dilutive for the calculation of GAAP earnings per share.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
17,406
$
6,875
$
(5,620
)
$
(16,218
)
Purchases of property and equipment
(268
)
(162
)
(841
)
(834
)
Capitalized internal-use software
(595
)
(114
)
(1,282
)
(864
)
Free Cash Flow
$
16,543
$
6,599
$
(7,743
)
$
(17,916
)