Duck Creek Technologies Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Duck Creek Technologies
·21 min read
In this article:
  • DCT
Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies

  • Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 revenue grew 7% year-over-year

  • SaaS Annual Recurring Revenue grew 25% year-over-year

BOSTON, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent SaaS solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty ("P&C") insurance, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022.

“Duck Creek continued to demonstrate steady adoption of our industry leading, cloud-based SaaS platform, Duck Creek OnDemand, including an expanded relationship with a major tier one carrier. We are very well positioned with our core systems offerings and pursuing strategic expansion across the industry with the recent announcement of our intent to acquire Prima XL and Prima Compliance in France. This is an important milestone in Duck Creek’s strategic plan. The addition of these solutions will establish Duck Creek as a leader in the reinsurance technology market, accelerate our global expansion, and establish new relationships internationally with a number of top carriers,” said Michael Jackowski, Duck Creek’s chief executive officer.

Jackowski added, “While our updated outlook reflects the near-term uncertainty in the market, we continue to see strong customer engagement and interest in migrating core systems to the cloud, which gives us confidence in our long-term growth opportunity.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue

  • Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $72.4 million, an increase of 7% from the comparable period in fiscal year 2021. Subscription revenue was $38.0 million, an increase of 13%; professional services revenue was $25.4 million, a decrease of 1%; license revenue was $2.9 million, an increase of 16%; and maintenance and support revenue was $6.0 million, a decrease of 5%.

Profitability

  • GAAP loss from operations was $4.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with a GAAP loss from operations of $0.5 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2021.

  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $1.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $4.8 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2021.

  • GAAP net loss was $5.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with GAAP net loss of $0.4 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2021.

  • Non-GAAP net income was $0.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with non-GAAP net income of $4.0 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2021.

  • GAAP net loss per share was $0.04 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, on both a basic and fully diluted basis, compared with a GAAP net loss per share of $0.00 for the comparable period in fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.01 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with a non-GAAP net income per share of $0.03 for the comparable period in the fiscal year 2021. Basic and fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 were approximately 132.5 million shares and 134.0 million shares, respectively.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2021.

Liquidity

  • As of May 31, 2022, Duck Creek had $141.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $223.5 million in short term investments and no debt. Duck Creek had net cash provided by operating activities of $17.4 million and had free cash flow of $16.5 million during the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with $6.9 million in cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow of $6.6 million in the comparable period in fiscal year 2021.

The information presented above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “non-GAAP income from operations,” “adjusted EBITDA,” “non-GAAP net income,” “non-GAAP net income per share,” and “free cash flow.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics” for a discussion of these measures and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Business Outlook

Duck Creek is issuing the following outlook for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2022 based on current expectations as of June 29, 2022:

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022

Full Year Fiscal 2022

Revenue

$72.8 million to $74.8 million

$295.0 million to $297.0 million

Subscription Revenue

$36.7 million to $38.2 million

$150.0 million to $151.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA

$3.0 million to $5.0 million

$20.5 million to $22.5 million

Non-GAAP net income

$1.4 million to $3.4 million

$12.0 million to $14.0 million

Non-GAAP EPS

$0.01 to $0.02

$0.09 to $0.10

 

 

 

Conference Call Information

Duck Creek Technologies will host a conference call today, June 29, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss Duck Creek’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Duck Creek’s website at https://ir.duckcreek.com/. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.duckcreek.com/.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “expect,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “forecast,” “outlook” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Duck Creek’s expected outlook for fourth quarter fiscal 2022 and full year fiscal 2022, are based on Duck Creek’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Duck Creek’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 29, 2021, as supplemented by Duck Creek’s subsequent public filings. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the impact of pandemics, including the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, on U.S. and global economies, Duck Creek’s business and results and financial condition, its employees, demand for its products, sales and implementation cycles, and the health of its customers’ and partners’ businesses; Duck Creek’s history of losses; changes in Duck Creek’s product revenue mix as it continues to focus on sales of its SaaS solutions, which will cause fluctuations in its results of operations and cash flows between periods; Duck Creek’s reliance on orders and renewals from a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenue, and the substantial negotiating leverage customers have in renewing and expanding their contracts for Duck Creek’s solutions; the success of Duck Creek’s growth strategy focused on SaaS solutions and its ability to develop or sell its solutions into new markets or further penetrate existing markets; Duck Creek’s ability to manage its expanding operations; intense competition in Duck Creek’s market; third parties may assert Duck Creek is infringing or violating their intellectual property rights; U.S. and global market and economic conditions, particularly adverse in the insurance industry; additional complexity, burdens and volatility in connection with Duck Creek’s international sales and operations; the length and variability of Duck Creek’s sales and implementation cycles; data breaches, unauthorized access to customer data or other disruptions of Duck Creek’s solutions; and the significant influence of Duck Creek’s largest shareholders on the composition of its board of directors, its management, business plans, and policies and any conflicts of interests therewith.

Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Duck Creek undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws.

Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, and free cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA excludes provision for income taxes, other (income) expense, interest (income) expense, net, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of contingent earnout liability, and acquisition-related expenses. Non-GAAP income from operations excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent earnout liability, and acquisition-related expenses. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and amortization of capitalized internal-use software. Non-GAAP net income excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent earnout liability and acquisition-related expenses and the tax effect of such adjustments. Free cash flow consists of net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Other metrics include SaaS ARR and SaaS Net Dollar Retention, which are calculated for all SaaS continuing software services, excluding the subscription revenue related to one legacy contract for a service no longer offered separately by Duck Creek. SaaS ARR is calculated by annualizing recurring revenue recorded in the last month of the measurement period. SaaS Net Dollar Retention is a rate calculated by annualizing recurring revenue recorded in the last month of the measurement period for those customers in place throughout the entire measurement period. We divide the result by annualized recurring revenue from the month that is one year prior to the end of the measurement period, for all customers in place at the beginning of the measurement period.

Duck Creek believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Duck Creek’s financial condition and results of operations. Duck Creek’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics to manage its business, make planning decisions, evaluate its performance and allocate resources. Duck Creek believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics help investors and analysts in comparing its results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that Duck Creek does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the analysis of other GAAP financial measures, including net income and cash flows from operating activities.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not universally consistent calculations, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Other companies may calculate similarly titled financial measures differently than Duck Creek does or may not calculate them at all. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP. In order to facilitate a clear understanding of its consolidated historical operating results, readers should examine Duck Creek’s non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with its historical GAAP financial information.

To the extent that Duck Creek provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis, it does not provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for the charges reflected in Duck Creek’s reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

Investor Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR
646-277-1251
Brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

Media Contact:
Paul Rechichi
Racepoint Global
617 624 3295
prechichi@racepointglobal.com

Drake Manning
Duck Creek Technologies
860 877 3609
drake.manning@duckcreek.com


Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, in thousands except share and per share amounts)

 

 

May 31,

 

 

August 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

141,683

 

 

$

185,657

 

Short-term investments

 

 

223,511

 

 

 

191,981

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

32,105

 

 

 

34,629

 

Unbilled revenue

 

 

29,380

 

 

 

24,423

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

13,194

 

 

 

14,381

 

Total current assets

 

 

439,873

 

 

 

451,071

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

12,740

 

 

 

14,305

 

Operating lease assets

 

 

15,783

 

 

 

17,798

 

Goodwill

 

 

272,455

 

 

 

272,455

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

53,502

 

 

 

65,359

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

1,398

 

 

 

2,331

 

Unbilled revenue, net of current portion

 

 

916

 

 

 

1,401

 

Other assets

 

 

20,031

 

 

 

19,413

 

Total assets

 

$

816,698

 

 

$

844,133

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,048

 

 

$

2,070

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

33,814

 

 

 

46,437

 

Contingent earnout liability

 

 

 

 

 

5,462

 

Lease liability

 

 

4,072

 

 

 

4,110

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

24,378

 

 

 

29,577

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

63,312

 

 

 

87,656

 

Lease liability, net of current portion

 

 

17,852

 

 

 

21,273

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

 

49

 

 

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

2,376

 

 

 

4,466

 

Total liabilities

 

 

83,589

 

 

 

113,395

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, 135,183,927 shares issued and 132,547,111 shares outstanding at May 31, 2022, 134,625,379 shares issued and 132,000,317 shares outstanding at August 31, 2021, 300,000,000 shares authorized at May 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021, par value $0.01 per share

 

 

1,352

 

 

 

1,346

 

Preferred stock, 0 shares outstanding, 50,000,000 shares authorized at May 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021, par value $0.01 per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

Treasury stock, common shares at cost; 2,636,816 shares at May 31, 2022 and
2,625,062 shares at August 31, 2021

 

 

(68,110

)

 

 

(67,764

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(47,216

)

 

 

(41,265

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

169

 

 

 

64

 

Additional paid in capital

 

 

846,914

 

 

 

838,357

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

733,109

 

 

 

730,738

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

816,698

 

 

$

844,133

 


Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands except share and per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended
May 31,

 

 

Nine Months Ended
May 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

 

$

38,049

 

 

$

33,552

 

 

$

113,347

 

 

$

92,069

 

License

 

 

2,877

 

 

 

2,474

 

 

 

9,438

 

 

 

7,412

 

Maintenance and support

 

 

6,038

 

 

 

6,329

 

 

 

18,519

 

 

 

18,404

 

Professional services

 

 

25,400

 

 

 

25,583

 

 

 

80,899

 

 

 

71,611

 

Total revenue

 

 

72,364

 

 

 

67,938

 

 

 

222,203

 

 

 

189,496

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

 

 

14,639

 

 

 

12,045

 

 

 

43,468

 

 

 

33,540

 

License

 

 

441

 

 

 

535

 

 

 

1,098

 

 

 

1,369

 

Maintenance and support

 

 

928

 

 

 

855

 

 

 

2,792

 

 

 

2,556

 

Professional services

 

 

16,061

 

 

 

14,315

 

 

 

47,751

 

 

 

42,857

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

32,069

 

 

 

27,750

 

 

 

95,109

 

 

 

80,322

 

Gross margin

 

 

40,295

 

 

 

40,188

 

 

 

127,094

 

 

 

109,174

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

14,236

 

 

 

12,255

 

 

 

40,873

 

 

 

36,040

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

16,003

 

 

 

13,628

 

 

 

42,741

 

 

 

40,390

 

General and administrative

 

 

14,783

 

 

 

15,238

 

 

 

46,649

 

 

 

44,273

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

(389

)

 

 

67

 

 

 

(291

)

Total operating expenses

 

 

45,022

 

 

 

40,732

 

 

 

130,330

 

 

 

120,412

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(4,727

)

 

 

(544

)

 

 

(3,236

)

 

 

(11,238

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

(913

)

 

 

546

 

 

 

(1,641

)

 

 

1,009

 

Interest income (expense), net

 

 

283

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

130

 

 

 

(87

)

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(5,357

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(4,747

)

 

 

(10,316

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

407

 

 

 

353

 

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

1,056

 

Net loss

 

$

(5,764

)

 

$

(357

)

 

$

(5,951

)

 

$

(11,372

)

Net loss per share information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.00

)

 

$

(0.05

)

 

$

(0.08

)

Weighted average shares of common stock, basic and diluted

 

 

132,523,919

 

 

 

131,613,003

 

 

 

132,131,077

 

 

 

130,992,672

 


Cost of revenue and operating expenses amounts in the Consolidated Statements of Operations include share-based compensation expense as disclosed in the following table:

 

 

Three Months Ended
May 31,

 

 

Nine Months Ended
May 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Cost of subscription revenue

 

$

90

 

 

$

90

 

 

$

253

 

 

$

302

 

Cost of maintenance and support revenue

 

 

9

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

22

 

Cost of services revenue

 

 

396

 

 

 

253

 

 

 

649

 

 

 

2,003

 

Research and development

 

 

539

 

 

 

285

 

 

 

1,281

 

 

 

1,505

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

338

 

 

 

199

 

 

 

726

 

 

 

2,493

 

General and administrative

 

 

1,035

 

 

 

863

 

 

 

3,794

 

 

 

2,980

 

Total share-based compensation expense

 

$

2,407

 

 

$

1,697

 

 

$

6,729

 

 

$

9,305

 


Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended
May 31,

 

 

Nine Months Ended
May 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(5,764

)

 

$

(357

)

 

$

(5,951

)

 

$

(11,372

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation of property and equipment

 

 

623

 

 

 

790

 

 

 

1,987

 

 

 

2,377

 

Amortization of capitalized software

 

 

562

 

 

 

510

 

 

 

1,684

 

 

 

1,506

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

3,936

 

 

 

4,087

 

 

 

11,857

 

 

 

12,262

 

Amortization of deferred financing fees

 

 

36

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

85

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

2,407

 

 

 

1,697

 

 

 

6,729

 

 

 

9,305

 

Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability

 

 

 

 

 

(389

)

 

 

67

 

 

 

(291

)

Payment of contingent earnout liability in excess of acquisition date fair value

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,650

)

 

 

 

Changes to allowance for credit losses

 

 

54

 

 

 

654

 

 

 

2,243

 

 

 

664

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

(65

)

 

 

(161

)

 

 

932

 

 

 

(676

)

Other non-cash items

 

 

 

 

 

(37

)

 

 

 

 

 

(37

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

6,906

 

 

 

(3,093

)

 

 

281

 

 

 

(8,693

)

Unbilled revenue

 

 

307

 

 

 

(100

)

 

 

(4,471

)

 

 

(3,459

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

4,825

 

 

 

3,373

 

 

 

1,237

 

 

 

262

 

Other assets

 

 

414

 

 

 

303

 

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(376

)

Accounts payable

 

 

833

 

 

 

387

 

 

 

(1,006

)

 

 

895

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

2,733

 

 

 

4,269

 

 

 

(9,910

)

 

 

(6,402

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

217

 

 

 

(1,706

)

 

 

(5,150

)

 

 

(2,029

)

Operating leases

 

 

(296

)

 

 

565

 

 

 

(1,444

)

 

 

(1,328

)

Cash settlement of vested phantom stock

 

 

(732

)

 

 

(2,171

)

 

 

(1,011

)

 

 

(9,075

)

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

410

 

 

 

(1,774

)

 

 

(2,089

)

 

 

164

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

17,406

 

 

 

6,875

 

 

 

(5,620

)

 

 

(16,218

)

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of short-term investments

 

 

(223,342

)

 

 

 

 

 

(223,342

)

 

 

(287,912

)

Maturities of short-term investments

 

 

 

 

 

32,000

 

 

 

191,917

 

 

 

32,000

 

Capitalized internal-use software

 

 

(595

)

 

 

(114

)

 

 

(1,282

)

 

 

(864

)

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(268

)

 

 

(162

)

 

 

(841

)

 

 

(834

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

(224,205

)

 

 

31,724

 

 

 

(33,548

)

 

 

(257,610

)

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from follow-on offering, net of issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,452

 

Payment of deferred IPO costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,650

)

Payment of deferred Class E offering costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(192

)

Purchase of treasury stock

 

 

(110

)

 

 

 

 

 

(346

)

 

 

(57

)

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

 

 

 

 

964

 

 

 

132

 

 

 

1,957

 

Payments of contingent earnout liability

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,879

)

 

 

(1,923

)

Payment of deferred financing costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(713

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

(110

)

 

 

964

 

 

 

(4,806

)

 

 

(413

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(206,909

)

 

 

39,563

 

 

 

(43,974

)

 

 

(274,241

)

Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period

 

 

348,592

 

 

 

76,074

 

 

 

185,657

 

 

 

389,878

 

Cash and cash equivalents – end of period

 

$

141,683

 

 

$

115,637

 

 

$

141,683

 

 

$

115,637

 


Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
May 31,

 

 

Nine Months Ended
May 31,

 

($ in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

GAAP Gross margin

 

$

40,295

 

 

$

40,188

 

 

$

127,094

 

 

$

109,174

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

495

 

 

 

350

 

 

 

928

 

 

 

2,327

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

1,084

 

 

 

1,187

 

 

 

3,302

 

 

 

3,559

 

Amortization of capitalized internal-use software

 

 

562

 

 

 

510

 

 

 

1,684

 

 

 

1,506

 

Non-GAAP Gross margin

 

$

42,436

 

 

$

42,235

 

 

$

133,008

 

 

$

116,566

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

Three Months Ended
May 31,

 

 

Nine Months Ended
May 31,

 

($ in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

GAAP Loss from operations

 

$

(4,727

)

 

$

(544

)

 

$

(3,236

)

 

$

(11,238

)

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

2,407

 

 

 

1,697

 

 

 

6,729

 

 

 

9,305

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

3,892

 

 

 

3,994

 

 

 

11,725

 

 

 

11,982

 

Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability

 

 

 

 

 

(389

)

 

 

67

 

 

 

(291

)

Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

217

 

 

 

 

 

 

217

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Income from operations

 

$

1,789

 

 

$

4,758

 

 

$

15,502

 

 

$

9,758

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

Three Months Ended
May 31,

 

 

Nine Months Ended
May 31,

 

($ in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

GAAP Net loss

 

$

(5,764

)

 

$

(357

)

 

$

(5,951

)

 

$

(11,372

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

407

 

 

 

353

 

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

1,056

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

913

 

 

 

(546

)

 

 

1,641

 

 

 

(1,009

)

Interest (income) expense, net

 

 

(283

)

 

 

6

 

 

 

(130

)

 

 

87

 

Depreciation of property and equipment

 

 

623

 

 

 

790

 

 

 

1,987

 

 

 

2,377

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

3,892

 

 

 

3,994

 

 

 

11,725

 

 

 

11,982

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

2,407

 

 

 

1,697

 

 

 

6,729

 

 

 

9,305

 

Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability

 

 

 

 

 

(389

)

 

 

67

 

 

 

(291

)

Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

217

 

 

 

 

 

 

217

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

2,412

 

 

$

5,548

 

 

$

17,489

 

 

$

12,135

 

Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of total revenue

 

 

3

%

 

 

8

%

 

 

8

%

 

 

6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

Three Months Ended
May 31,

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended
May 31,

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

Per
Share

 

 

2021

 

 

Per
Share

 

2022

 

 

Per
Share

 

 

2021

 

 

Per
Share

 

GAAP Net loss

 

$

(5,764

)

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(357

)

 

$

(0.00

)

$

(5,951

)

 

$

(0.05

)

 

$

(11,372

)

 

$

(0.08

)

Add: GAAP tax provision (1)

 

 

407

 

 

 

 

 

 

353

 

 

 

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,056

 

 

 

 

GAAP pre-tax loss

 

 

(5,357

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

(4,747

)

 

 

 

 

 

(10,316

)

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

2,407

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,697

 

 

 

 

 

6,729

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,305

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

3,892

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,994

 

 

 

 

 

11,725

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,982

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(389

)

 

 

 

 

67

 

 

 

 

 

 

(291

)

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

217

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

217

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP pre-tax income

 

 

1,159

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,298

 

 

 

 

 

13,991

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,680

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP tax provision applied at a 24% tax rate (1)

 

 

278

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,272

 

 

 

 

 

3,358

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,563

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Net Income (1)

 

$

881

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

4,026

 

 

$

0.03

 

$

10,633

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

8,117

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share
amounts (2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP weighted-average shares - basic and diluted

 

 

132,523,919

 

 

 

 

 

 

131,613,003

 

 

 

 

 

132,131,077

 

 

 

 

 

 

130,992,672

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP dilutive shares (using the treasury stock method)

 

 

1,505,488

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,405,177

 

 

 

 

 

1,505,488

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,405,177

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP weighted-average shares - diluted

 

 

134,029,407

 

 

 

 

 

 

134,018,180

 

 

 

 

 

133,636,565

 

 

 

 

 

 

133,397,849

 

 

 

 


(1)

Our GAAP tax provision is primarily related to state taxes and income taxes in profitable foreign jurisdictions. We maintain a full valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets in the U.S. For purposes of determining our Non-GAAP Net Income, we have applied a tax rate of 24% which represents our estimated effective tax rate.

(2)

For all periods presented, the Company had a GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income. As such, outstanding potential shares of common stock are only included for the calculation of Non-GAAP earnings per share since these shares would be anti-dilutive for the calculation of GAAP earnings per share.

 

 


 

 

Three Months Ended
May 31,

 

 

Nine Months Ended
May 31,

 

($ in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

$

17,406

 

 

$

6,875

 

 

$

(5,620

)

 

$

(16,218

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(268

)

 

 

(162

)

 

 

(841

)

 

 

(834

)

Capitalized internal-use software

 

 

(595

)

 

 

(114

)

 

 

(1,282

)

 

 

(864

)

Free Cash Flow

 

$

16,543

 

 

$

6,599

 

 

$

(7,743

)

 

$

(17,916

)


