U.S. markets open in 4 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,084.25
    +17.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,279.00
    +115.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,647.25
    +54.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.80
    +7.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.43
    -0.36 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.70
    +5.10 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    +0.36 (+1.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    +0.0149 (+1.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.42
    -0.19 (-0.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1698
    +0.0111 (+0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7500
    +0.1860 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,180.09
    +554.99 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.86
    +38.26 (+7.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,435.51
    +84.44 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Duck Creek Technologies Launches New Standard for Insurers in the UK Pet Insurance Market

Duck Creek Technologies
·4 min read

London, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, is pleased to announce today the launch of a new standard in pet insurance that delivers cutting edge data and analytics to enable UK pet insurers to stay ahead of the competition, achieve operational efficiencies and capture share in a rapidly growing market.

It is anticipated that the pet insurance industry in the UK will see accelerated growth, with some estimates suggesting that by 2025 the sector could generate £1.5 billion gross premium per year. With a significant majority of household pets currently uninsured, this remains a largely untapped market.

For this expanding class of business, Duck Creek is making a positive difference for insurers and policyholders of pet insurance - underpinned by its core principles of accelerating speed-to-market, improving operational efficiency, and delivering excellent customer experiences across the policy and claims management lifecycle – all of which are vital for this class of business.

“We know from our own research that the pet insurance market in the UK is ripe for transformation but one which presents insurers with a golden opportunity to provide customers with products that are relevant, affordable, transparent, and easy to access and manage throughout the product life cycle,” said Shreyas Vasanthkumar, Managing Director, EMEA, Duck Creek Technologies. “What is very clear is that while price and affordability are key issues – particularly against a backdrop of high inflation and spiraling household bills - customers are not always thinking about or being made aware of other factors in the purchasing process including, for example, a vaccination plan for a pet, the wearing of a smart collar or online veterinary consultations which are as important as simply taking out insurance to cover the costs when a pet needs veterinary treatment.

What consumers want is a holistic, seamless service that covers all eventualities - not multiple products and touch points with their insurance provider. The key to the optimum customer experience is having a ‘single view,’ simple bundled products and seamless interactions with their insurer where the customer can clearly see the value-add and benefits. Insurers need to deliver all of this rapidly and easily through multiple channels of choice”.

Duck Creek has invested in three key areas:

  • Out-of-the-box content - this includes pre-built content for all four standard Pet Insurance plans including lifetime cover, time-limited, accident only and maximum benefit. In addition, the ability to offer embedded coverage for the protection of smart collar devices with predefined dashboards for pet activity and comparison with the benchmark for the same breed to improve renewal underwriting is also available.

  • Renowned partner ecosystem - a well-established partner ecosystem and pre-built integrations to enrich pet-related underwriting and pricing information, real-time pet tracking, together with online veterinary and vaccination support services. This enables straight-through processing and provides a single window of service for policyholders.

  • Intelligent user journeys - seamless customer and agent experience offered with pre-built digital journeys for sales, policy service and claims through digital channels of choice having a mobile-first design.

“For a market that is ripe for disruption, the solution lies in modern, cloud-based, low-code configurable core systems that deliver the agility and data granularity needed to make pet insurance policies more relevant, affordable, transparent and easy to engage with over the lifetime of a pet. Such systems make the policyholder's user experience not only more efficient but also stress-free and streamlined,” said Victoria Mills, Director of International Product, Duck Creek Technologies. “Modern core systems that connect the data dots from the inception of a policy to renewal, add-ons and claims can help deliver the transformation that this market needs. Cloud-based SaaS systems with open API architecture can also give insurers the option to easily tap the insurtech ecosystem and integrate cutting-edge innovations such as AI into underwriting and claims processing to improve profitability, reduce claims costs and make products more easily accessible, affordable and relevant for consumers”.

Further information about Duck Creek’s Pet Solutions offering can be found here

About Duck Creek Technologies 

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter. 

CONTACT: Helen Wright Lysander PR Limited +44 07842 729 579 helen@lysanderpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Euro jumps to 3-week high amid hawkish ECB signals, dollar idles

    The euro jumped to a more than three-week peak versus the dollar on Monday, and sterling rose to the highest this month as European Central Bank officials pushed the case for further aggressive monetary tightening. The greenback idled not far from a two-week low against a basket of peers ahead of key U.S. inflation data this week that might give the Federal Reserve room to slow the pace of rate hikes at its Sept. 21 policy meeting. ECB policymakers see a rising risk that they will have to raise their key interest rate to 2% or more to curb record inflation in the euro zone, sources told Reuters.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Faces This Risk: Elon Musk's New Twitter Move; Warren Buffett Buys More OXY Stock

    The market rally has revived, but watch out for Treasury yields. Elon Musk made a new move vs. Twitter. Warren Buffett bought more OXY stock.

  • Nio Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) is a leading player in China's electric vehicle (EV) market and has sometimes been referred to as the "Chinese Tesla." Should investors treat Nio's big valuation pullback as an opportunity to build a position in the stock, or is the EV company's share price still too high to generate strong returns? Howard Smith: Nio's recently released quarterly earnings report provided a good lesson for investors wanting to log big returns on more speculative, high-growth companies.

  • Trade Alert: The Co-Founder Of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN), Dustin Moskovitz, Has Just Spent US$350m Buying 80% More Shares

    Those following along with Asana, Inc. ( NYSE:ASAN ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by...

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among six high-profile stock splits -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Shopify, DexCom, and Palo Alto Networks -- is a clear-cut bargain, as well as a company with serious red flags.

  • Protect yourself 'from ugliness': These 3 top stocks have hiked their dividends for at least 25 straight years — and Cramer likes them for the rest of 2022

    Feeling bearish? Take shelter — and income.

  • Should I sell my house before prices really crash — or wait for the next big real estate boom?

    The housing market is changing fast. Act accordingly.

  • Warren Buffett Has $71 Billion Invested in These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of our lifetime. Buffett stands out, in part, because he doesn't tend to follow the crowd, doesn't fear market crashes, and has a knack for putting his cash to work when everyone else is fearful. Buffett has explained that he looks to buy quality companies with management teams he likes and that he buys with the intention of holding on to these investments for years or even decades.

  • 3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    In today's volatile market, there's a lot to be said for seeking out boring businesses at cheap prices.

  • Better Bear Market Buy: Nvidia vs. Intel

    The Nasdaq Composite index's level is down roughly 25% year to date, and many semiconductor stocks have seen huge sell-offs across 2022's trading. In addition to concerns about the possibility of a prolonged recession and other macroeconomic pressure affecting the broader market, manufacturing issues and geopolitical risk factors have also caused investors to move out of semiconductor stocks. Nvidia (NASDAQ: INTC) and Intel (NASDAQ: NVDA) are leading chip companies that have seen big sell-offs, and their stocks now trade down roughly 40% and 53% this year, respectively.

  • Govt-Backed Asset Has a 9.62% Yield, Guaranteed

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oppenheimer Says Biotech Stocks Look a Bit Brighter Right Now; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The biotech sector, like most sections of the market, took a sound beating in the year’s first half. Recently, however, the segment’s performance has improved, and that has helped the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) pull ahead of the NASDAQ (Up 13% over the past 3 months vs. the NASDAQ’s 3%). The Oppenheimer biotech team thinks there’s a simple explanation for this: “We believe that much of the recent outperformance has been driven by SMID caps, of which many have risen admirably in the past fe

  • The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

    Building an excellent stock portfolio is a lot like making a fantastic meal. If I only had three stocks to choose from and $50,000 to invest, the following would be my top three stocks to buy: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). The first two are growth plays and Chevron adds value to the portfolio.

  • Don't Time the Market: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Now

    Instead, investors should purchase shares of robust companies that can deliver solid returns over the long run, especially when these companies are encountering challenging times on the stock market and can be purchased at a discount. Let's look at two candidates to consider: Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). The video streaming market is saturated.

  • Can you avoid that 6% mortgage rate? Here’s what pros think will happen next with mortgage rates

    This past week, average 30-year mortgage rates crossed the 6% mark — though many borrowers can still snag lower lower rates than that — after staying below that for most of July and August, Bankrate data revealed. Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate, says the economy will slow faster than inflation so more yo-yo action with rates should be expected in September, but it won’t be huge swings we’re seeing. According to the National Association of Realtors, (NAR), data is showing that mortgage rates have already priced in the upcoming Fed rate hikes.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity to make you a millionaire over the next seven years.

  • Stocks Poised to Open Higher on Monday

    The economic-data highlight of the week will be the Bureau of Labor Statistics' August Consumer Price Index, out Tuesday.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 4%+ Yields for Income Investors

    The disappointing performance of the stock market has a silver lining, which is that dividend yields are rising across the market. Many stocks that had low dividend yields due to their soaring stock prices have seen their dividend yields elevate. The following three large-cap stocks have strong business models, leadership positions in their industry, and have high dividend yields above 4%.

  • Down by Almost 30% in the Last Year, Is CrowdStrike Stock a Buy Yet?

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is undeniably a great story among cybersecurity companies. With the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates and tightening the money supply to combat high inflation, the market has been throwing a tantrum over companies with high revenue growth rates but little to no profitability. The good news about CrowdStrike is that it delivers on both fronts.