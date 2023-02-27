Duck Creek’s Technologies is named Quadient’s 2022 Americas Partner of the Year

Duck Creek and Quadient are committed to cultivating a partner ecosystem that provides insurance carriers with the best-in-class technology

Boston, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, was named Quadient’s 2022 Americas Partner of the Year during Inspire Days, Quadient’s annual user conference in Orlando, Florida. Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) has two integrations with Duck Creek that help streamline the issuance of core communications through its policy and claims solutions.

“It is an honor for Duck Creek to be recognized as a strategic partner to Quadient, who is a champion of creating a meaningful customer experience and solving customer problems,” said Eugene Van Biert, Chief Operating Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “Duck Creek is a customer-first technology company, and we are proud of our partnership with Quadient, which enables us to deliver timely communications and a personalized experience to our joint customers.”

“Thanks to the integration between Duck Creek and Quadient’s SaaS solutions, global insurance companies are enhancing their ability to send interactive and personalized communications through their customers’ preferred channels, and to monitor and ensure a superior customer experience,” said Chris Hartigan, Chief Solution Officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, Quadient. “Our partnership is enabling insurers to move beyond having one-way transaction interactions with policyholders.”

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Story continues

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT: Carley Bunch Duck Creek Technologies +1 (201) 962-6091 carley.bunch@duckcreek.com



