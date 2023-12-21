Duck Donuts announces East Brunswick grand opening

Duck Donuts is opening its eighth shop in New Jersey, the first location in East Brunswick, at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Duck Donuts at Mid-State Mall on Route 18 is family-owned and operated by Ramesh, Bharti, and Miten Patel.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first guest in line on Saturday will receive one free dozen donuts per month for a year. The next 50 guests will receive the Sprinkling Happiness Package, two dozen donuts and a bucket of coffee, for a future visit.

“We are extremely delighted and proud to be opening in the East Brunswick community,” Miten Patel said in a statement. “We look forward to connecting with the East Brunswick community and surrounding neighborhoods. We know our warm donuts will sprinkle happiness and deliver smiles all around."

The 1,500 square-foot retail shop the franchise’s iconic beach theme and family-friendly atmosphere with indoor seating. In addition to donuts, the township location serves Duck Donuts’ signature coffee blends, espresso beverages, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, frozen beverages, milkshakes, select retail items and more.

Duck Donuts is known for its "warm, delicious, made to order" donuts "customized before your eyes."

Miten Patel was born and raised in New Jersey. An avid Rutgers sports fan. Patel immediately fell in love with Duck Donuts after his first bite. He did not hesitate to become a franchise owner when he found out that Duck Donuts offered franchising opportunities.

Donuts will be made fresh to order seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.

