Duck Meat Market to Record 2.88% CAGR, Increasing Global Production of Duck Meat to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Duck Meat Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The duck meat market size is expected to increase by USD 1.75 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.88% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Market Driver

The increasing global production of duck meat is driving the growth of the market. Major market vendors are expanding their production capacities. The demand for duck meat is increasing globally owing to its associated health benefits. APAC is the biggest producer of duck meat in the global duck meat market. Europe is also a key producer. France, the US, China, and Australia are some of the prominent duck meat producers. Such factors will contribute to the growth of the global duck meat market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AJC International Inc., AMI LLC sp.k, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Cooperativacentralaurora, DELPEYRAT, FERME UHARTIA, Gressingham Foods, Lehnherr SA, LE GRENIER DES GASTRONOMES, LuCanard, MITMAR SP. Z O.O., Maple Leaf Farms Inc., NH Foods Ltd., PANNDDU POULTRY FARMS AND HATCHERIES, Stara Foods B.V., Pepes Ducks Ltd., Surabhi Meat Traders, and Upside Foods Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

AJC International Inc. - The company offers breast, necks, wings, and bacon of duck meat.

AMI LLC sp.k - The company offers packaged gourmet duck meat.

BRF SA - The company offers frozen duck meat and magrets.

Cargill Inc. - The company offers duck meat under the brand, Avara Foods.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - The company offers boneless leg, breast, drummet, wings, neck, and cooked parts of duck meat.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their market performance and industry position scores. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players, including growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into fresh duck meat and processed duck meat. The fresh duck meat segment will contribute the largest share of the market growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising availability of fresh duck meat through hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and other distribution channels.

By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market growth. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing global production of duck meat. In addition, this market will grow at a faster rate than other regions. Japan, China, and Malaysia are the key countries for the duck meat market in the region.

Duck Meat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.88% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 73% Key consumer countries China, Japan, Malaysia, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AJC International Inc., AMI LLC sp.k, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Cooperativacentralaurora, DELPEYRAT, FERME UHARTIA, Gressingham Foods, LE GRENIER DES GASTRONOMES, Lehnherr SA, LuCanard, Maple Leaf Farms Inc., MITMAR SP. Z O.O., NH Foods Ltd., PANNDDU POULTRY FARMS AND HATCHERIES, Pepes Ducks Ltd., Stara Foods B.V., Surabhi Meat Traders, and Upside Foods Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

