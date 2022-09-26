U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,655.04
    -38.19 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,260.81
    -329.60 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,802.92
    -65.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,655.88
    -23.71 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.77
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,633.30
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.39
    -0.09 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9614
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    +0.1810 (+4.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0728
    +0.0045 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5560
    -0.1240 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,208.62
    +435.52 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.96
    +5.86 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Duck Meat Market to Record 2.88% CAGR, Increasing Global Production of Duck Meat to Drive Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Duck Meat Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The duck meat market size is expected to increase by USD 1.75 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.88% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Duck Meat Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Duck Meat Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Market Driver

The increasing global production of duck meat is driving the growth of the market. Major market vendors are expanding their production capacities. The demand for duck meat is increasing globally owing to its associated health benefits. APAC is the biggest producer of duck meat in the global duck meat market. Europe is also a key producer. France, the US, China, and Australia are some of the prominent duck meat producers. Such factors will contribute to the growth of the global duck meat market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AJC International Inc., AMI LLC sp.k, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Cooperativacentralaurora, DELPEYRAT, FERME UHARTIA, Gressingham Foods, Lehnherr SA, LE GRENIER DES GASTRONOMES, LuCanard, MITMAR SP. Z O.O., Maple Leaf Farms Inc., NH Foods Ltd., PANNDDU POULTRY FARMS AND HATCHERIES, Stara Foods B.V., Pepes Ducks Ltd., Surabhi Meat Traders, and Upside Foods Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • AJC International Inc. - The company offers breast, necks, wings, and bacon of duck meat.

  • AMI LLC sp.k - The company offers packaged gourmet duck meat.

  • BRF SA - The company offers frozen duck meat and magrets.

  • Cargill Inc. - The company offers duck meat under the brand, Avara Foods.

  • Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - The company offers boneless leg, breast, drummet, wings, neck, and cooked parts of duck meat.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their market performance and industry position scores. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players, including growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market is classified into fresh duck meat and processed duck meat. The fresh duck meat segment will contribute the largest share of the market growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising availability of fresh duck meat through hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and other distribution channels.

  • By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market growth. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing global production of duck meat. In addition, this market will grow at a faster rate than other regions. Japan, China, and Malaysia are the key countries for the duck meat market in the region.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Camel Meat Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The camel meat market share is expected to increase by USD 74.5 million from 2021 to 2026.

Processed Red Meat Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The processed red meat market share is expected to increase by USD 159.98 billion from 2021 to 2026

Duck Meat Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.88%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.75 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.28

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 73%

Key consumer countries

China, Japan, Malaysia, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AJC International Inc., AMI LLC sp.k, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Cooperativacentralaurora, DELPEYRAT, FERME UHARTIA, Gressingham Foods, LE GRENIER DES GASTRONOMES, Lehnherr SA, LuCanard, Maple Leaf Farms Inc., MITMAR SP. Z O.O., NH Foods Ltd., PANNDDU POULTRY FARMS AND HATCHERIES, Pepes Ducks Ltd., Stara Foods B.V., Surabhi Meat Traders, and Upside Foods Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Fresh duck meat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Processed duck meat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AJC International Inc.

  • 10.4 AMI LLC sp.k

  • 10.5 BRF SA

  • 10.6 Cargill Inc.

  • 10.7 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

  • 10.8 Gressingham Foods

  • 10.9 LuCanard

  • 10.10 Maple Leaf Farms Inc.

  • 10.11 Pepes Ducks Ltd.

  • 10.12 Upside Foods Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Duck Meat Market 2022-2026
Global Duck Meat Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duck-meat-market-to-record-2-88-cagr-increasing-global-production-of-duck-meat-to-drive-growth---technavio-301631866.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Costco stock: Analyst estimates next membership fee hike and resulting 'windfall'

    Costco's last membership fee increase kicked in on June 1, 2017.

  • Russian Crude Is Slowly Being Squeezed Out of Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports to Europe are being compressed, with the bloc’s sanctions only about two months away. Shipments in recent weeks have been little more than half pre-invasion levels and will come under increasing pressure as the import ban nears.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yi

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • Oil prices: Expect a 'few years of pain' after 2022, analyst says

    Energy in the next few years is biased “towards higher prices," says one oil analyst.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • Ford Asks for New Trial After $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict in Truck Rollover Lawsuit

    Ford is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Is a Dead Retailer Walking

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Rackspace names interim CEO as Kevin Jones steps down

    San Antonio-based Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXT) announced Monday morning that CEO Kevin Jones is stepping down, effective immediately. Amar Maletira, the company's president and chief financial officer since November 2020, has taken on Jones' responsibilities. Before joining Rackspace, Maletira was CFO at Viavi Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: VIAV).

  • SIGA Announces $16M Procurement Orders For Its Monkeypox Treatment

    SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SIGA) received approximately $16 million in international procurement orders for oral TPOXX (tecovirimat) in August and early September. The orders include an approximate $10 million order by the European Commission and approximately $6 million of orders from two countries in the Asia Pacific region, one of which is a new customer. The order from the European Commission is for emergency short-term stockpiling and/or deployment of oral TPOXX (tecovirimat) in connect

  • FedEx Pilots Hold a Protest at a Surprising Location

    FedEx pilots protest a lack of a new pilot contract with the peak shipping season is just weeks away.

  • Kroger executives break down grocery giant's fresh advantage

    Fresh products are a big deal for supermarkets because they’re a big deal for consumers. And Kroger Co. leaders say they have an edge in that key category.

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Suncor to Buy Back Debt After Oil Drop, Ratings Downgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Suncor Energy Inc. is pushing ahead with a bond buyback as oil prices near this year’s lows amid recession worries.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysCalgary-based Suncor plans to buy up to C

  • 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Growth Potential You Can't Miss

    These companies face near-term risk coming from a slowing economy, but they are all transforming their businesses for long-term growth.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 14% to 28% to Buy and Hold Forever

    Let's examine two stocks worth keeping in this challenging market and beyond: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Abbott Laboratories focuses on medical devices, although it has a diversified business with multiple segments that allow it to navigate difficult times. For instance, when the company's medical devices segment took a hit during the pandemic, its diagnostics unit picked up the slack.

  • Google's India policy head Gulati resigns - sources

    Google's head of public policy for India has resigned just five months after taking the job, two sources told Reuters, at a potentially critical time for the U.S. tech giant as it awaits the outcome of at least two antitrust cases in the country. The reasons for Archana Gulati's resignation were not immediately clear. Gulati, who previously worked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal think-tank, declined to comment.

  • Hurricane Ian Looms, But Oil Prices Fall to January Levels

    Crude oil prices slide further as the U.S. dollar strengthens while Hurricane Ian could impact some refiners.

  • Byron Allen sues McDonald's for a whopping $10 billion over "intentional discrimination"

    Byron Allen said Mcdonald's only spends $5 million of its $1.6 billion advertising budget on black-owned media.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.