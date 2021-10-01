U.S. markets closed

Duck Meat Market to Register Growth of USD 1.60 Bn from 2021 to 2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The duck meat market is set to grow by USD 1.60 billion from 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Duck Meat Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Know about the future growth opportunities in the global duck meat market.
Download Free Sample Report Now!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AJC International Inc., AMI LLC sp.k, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, Gressingham Foods, LuCanard, Maple Leaf Farms Inc., Memphis Meats, and Pepes Ducks Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the health benefits of duck meat and increasing import and export of duck meat will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing popularity of vegan diet will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Duck Meat Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Duck Meat Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

Identify trends impacting the future of the market across each segment. Request a free sample here.

Duck Meat Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our duck meat market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies increasing global production of duck meat as one of the prime reasons driving the duck meat market growth during the next few years.

Duck Meat Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Duck Meat Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Duck Meat Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Access and subscribe to our library of 17,000+ research reports covering over 800 cutting-edge technologies to attain dominant market positions.
Technavio's Subscription Platform

Duck Meat Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist duck meat market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the duck meat market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the duck meat market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of duck meat market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Poultry Meat Market - Global poultry meat market is segmented by Product (Chicken meat, Turkey meat, Duck meat, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Deli Meat Market - Global deli meat market is segmented by Product (Cured deli meat and Uncured deli meat) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Duck Meat Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year:

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:

2.59%

Forecast Period:

2021 to 2025

CAGR:

Accelerating at 2.74%

Historical Data:

2017 to 2021

No. of Pages:

120

Exhibits:

103

Incremental growth:

$ 1.60 Billion

Segments covered:

Product; Geography

By Product

By Region

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duck-meat-market-to-register-growth-of-usd-1-60-bn-from-2021-to-2025--technavio-301387995.html

SOURCE Technavio

