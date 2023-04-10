Duck meat market size to grow by USD 1.75 billion between 2021 and 2026; AJC International Inc., AMI LLC sp.k, among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The duck meat market size is set to grow by USD 1.75 billion between 2021 and 2026 and register a CAGR of 2.88%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Duck Meat Market 2022-2026

Duck Meat Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

The growth of the fresh duck meat segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing availability of fresh duck meat through supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and other distribution channels will drive the growth of the fresh duck market during the forecast period. The high demand for protein-rich foods and the increasing disposable income are the main drivers of the growth of this segment.

Geography

APAC will account for 73% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing health consciousness, convenience of processed meat, and expansion of fast food chains will increase the demand for duck meat in the region. Moreover, duck meat is a good source of protein and is popular among fitness enthusiasts. The presence of major suppliers, such as Pepes Ducks Ltd. and Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, will drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Duck Meat Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, with the presence of several regional and global vendors. The market includes companies of varying sizes, with some being more specialized than others in terms of product portfolio. These vendors compete based on factors such as price, quality, brand identity, and distribution. In addition, to survive in a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for manufacturers to promote their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. Thus, the market is expected to witness high competition among vendors during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

AJC International Inc.: The company offers breast, necks, wings, and bacon of duck meat.

AMI LLC sp.k: The company offers packaged gourmet duck meat.

BRF SA: The company offers frozen duck meat and magrets.

Cargill Inc.: The company offers duck meat under the brand, Avara Foods.

The report also covers the following areas:

Duck Meat Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the increasing global production of duck meat. The increase in global demand for duck meat can be attributed to the health benefits associated with its consumption. This rise in demand is supported by increased production capacity by major suppliers, which increases the choices available to customers in the market. These factors are directly impacting the growth of the global duck meat market.

Trends - The development of lab-grown meat will fuel the global duck meat market growth. Compared to traditional meat production processes, this eco-friendly process does not require animal slaughter. For instance, Memphis Meats focuses on producing eco-friendly, lab-grown duck meat. The company has attracted investments from Bill Gates, Richard Branson, Tyson Ventures, and others. In March 2017, Memphis Meats launched chicken and duck meat from poultry cells without animal slaughter. Such clean meat product development initiatives will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

Challenge- The increasing popularity of the vegan diet is a major challenge for the global duck meat market growth. A vegan diet offers various health benefits. It is rich in fiber, antioxidants, and healthy plant-based proteins. A vegan diet also contains high concentrations of potassium, magnesium, folic acid, and vitamins A, C, and E. Moreover, it helps reduce obesity. Vegans tend to be leaner and have a lower body mass index (BMI) than non-vegans. Therefore, the growing vegan population is likely to reduce the demand for poultry meat and meat-based products, which may adversely affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Duck Meat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.88% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 2.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 73% Key countries China, Japan, Malaysia, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AJC International Inc., AMI LLC sp.k, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Cooperativacentralaurora, DELPEYRAT, FERME UHARTIA, Gressingham Foods, LE GRENIER DES GASTRONOMES, Lehnherr SA, LuCanard, Maple Leaf Farms Inc., MITMAR SP. Z O.O., NH Foods Ltd., PANNDDU POULTRY FARMS AND HATCHERIES, Pepes Ducks Ltd., Stara Foods B.V., Surabhi Meat Traders, and Upside Foods Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

