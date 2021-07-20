U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,314.54
    +56.05 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,473.78
    +511.74 (+1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,450.40
    +175.42 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,188.68
    +58.00 (+2.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.85
    +0.43 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.60
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.88
    -0.27 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2070
    +0.0260 (+2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3604
    -0.0072 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.4420 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,885.03
    -907.28 (-2.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    714.76
    +12.56 (+1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,897.79
    +53.40 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,388.16
    -264.58 (-0.96%)
     

DuckDuckGo tackles email privacy with new tracker-stripping service

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

DuckDuckGo, which is best known for its privacy-focused search engine, has announced a new service that aims to thwart email trackers. Email Protection is now available in beta. It’s a free forwarding service that strips tracking pixels from your emails with the aim of shielding your personal data.

Around 70 percent of emails contain trackers, DuckDuckGo notes. These can be used to tell the sender when you opened an email, the device you accessed it with and even where you are when you read it. The company notes that trackers can be used for ad targeting as well.

To use the Email Protection service, you’ll need to sign up for a nifty, free @duck.com email address. DuckDuckGo will extract any trackers from emails sent to that address and forward the messages to your regular inbox. The company says its systems will never save emails — not even the sender or recipient's email address. When you get the email, you'll be able to see which trackers, if any, DuckDuckGo yanked.

You can also generate randomized addresses to stop companies from tracking you by email. This part of the service is similar to Apple’s Hide My Email option or creating a Gmail alias with the plus sign trick. DuckDuckGo’s approach works across platforms though its app and browser extension.

If you think a site or app might pummel you with spam or share your email address elsewhere, you can create a disposable address. This could come in handy when you're signing up for a free trial, for instance. It will also provide a level of protection if that email address is leaked in a data breach. No one would know what email address you use for other services. DuckDuckGo says it’ll be a cinch to deactivate a Private Duck Address if you want to stop receiving any emails through it.

DuckDuckGo has opened a waitlist for the Email Protection beta and you won’t need to provide any personal information to sign up. You’ll claim your spot in line with a timestamp that’s saved on your device, and you’ll receive a notification when you can snag your @duck.com email address. To register, open the DuckDuckGo iOS or Android app, then go to Settings, Beta Features and Email Protection, then tap the Join the Private Waitlist option.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch Blue Origin’s first crewed spaceflight at 9AM ET

    Jeff Bezos and three other passengers are about to go to space on New Shepard.

  • Roku sale on Amazon knocks the Streambar down to $99

    Amazon knocks $30 off the Roku Streambar and discounts a bunch of other Roku streaming devices.

  • Blue Origin completes its first crewed spaceflight with Bezos onboard

    Blue Origin has successfully completed its first crewed flight, taking Jeff Bezos, Wally Funk and others into space.

  • Chance the Rapper to bring secret concert to the big screen

    When Chance the Rapper filmed a secret concert four years ago, he intended to make a movie for the big screen but ended up shelving the project after not knowing how to edit all the footage. Chance hosted and performed in several virtual concerts including “Chi-Town Christmas” — which he wrote and directed — giving him enough confidence to revisit the idea of making his own film. The concert was filmed in his hometown of Chicago during his Magnificent Coloring World Tour in 2017, shortly after winning three Grammys through his 2016 independent project “Coloring Book," which won best rap album.

  • Casio made a vintage Pac-Man version of its A100 digital watch

    Casio's latest watch is based on the classic F-100 from 1978 and celebrates one of the most famous arcade games of all time: Pac-Man.

  • The Morning After: The best laptops for students going back to school

    Today’s headlines: Warby Parker's vision test app can help renew your glasses prescription PS4 'crypto farm' reportedly used bots to grind in-game FIFA currency, not cryptocurrency and Apple launches iOS 14.7 with support for its new MagSafe Battery Pack.

  • Apple Arcade's upcoming additions include 'Tetris' and 'Monster Hunter' games

    Apple Arcade is adding the rhythm game 'Tetris Beat' as well as the classic RPG 'Monster Hunter Stories.'

  • Sony's latest flagship soundbar offers Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio

    Sony's latest flagship soundbar and a new multi-speaker "home theater system" both offer Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio.

  • Google extends Pixel 4 XL's repair warranty for a year in some regions

    Google will fix your Pixel 4 XL phone for free for up to a year after your warranty expires if you live in one of the eligible countries.

  • Uber expands its grocery delivery service to more than 400 US cities and towns

    The service now covers major markets like San Francisco, New York City and Washington DC.

  • The RadRover 6 Plus is a 'durable' $1,999 e-bike with a 750W motor

    Electric bicycle maker Rad Power Bikes is releasing a redesigned version its flagship e-bike dubbed the RadRover 6 Plus.

  • Amazon one-day-only sale knocks up to 35 percent off Anker charging gadgets

    A power bank bundle is down from $160 to $110.

  • SOS: Stranded and shattered seafarers threaten global supply lines

    LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - "I've seen grown men cry," says Captain Tejinder Singh, who hasn't set foot on dry land in more than seven months and isn't sure when he'll go home. "We are forgotten and taken for granted," he says of the plight facing tens of thousands of seafarers like him, stranded at sea as the Delta variant of the coronavirus wreaks havoc on shore. Singh and most of his 20-strong crew have criss-crossed the globe on an exhausting odyssey: from India to the United States then on to China, where they were stuck off the congested coast for weeks waiting to unload cargo.

  • Amazon's Kindle sale slashes up to 35 percent off its popular e-readers

    If you weren't able to snag an e-reader last month during Prime Day, Amazon has a standalone sale on its base Kindle and Paperwhite models.

  • Apple's latest iPad Airs fall to all-time lows at Amazon

    Amazon is offering the full range of Apple's iPad Air tablets at significant discounts, including the cellular models.

  • Exclusive-How Didi's govt relations team navigated myriad regulators, until IPO dustup

    Didi Global successfully navigated China's regulatory thicket for years, but the ride-hailing giant's 200-plus government affairs team's reliance on personal contacts with officials left it partly exposed to a shock crackdown by Beijing, sources say. The government-relations firepower, which helped keep Didi on the road through safety scandals and lack of operating permits in many cities, failed to fully anticipate how dramatically the regulatory environment was changing as the company ploughed ahead with a $4.4 billion New York listing late last month. As a result, when the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) started a review into Didi's handling of customer data in the middle of its IPO campaign, many in the company believed the team would be able to "convince" watchdog officials, sources familiar with the matter said.

  • Amazon shuts down cloud infrastructure linked to Israeli firm NSO - Vice

    NSO Group's spyware was used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists around the world, according to an investigation by 17 media organizations published on Sunday. NSO denied the report and said its product was intended only for use by government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to fight terrorism and crime. "When we learned of this activity, we acted quickly to shut down the relevant infrastructure and accounts," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

  • Cloud Editions 21.3 Strengthens Information Management in the Cloud at Scale

    OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the release of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3, delivering innovations in the OpenText Cloud that will enable businesses of all sizes to become more intelligent, secure and connected.

  • Zoom Really Gets Back to Business

    The first major acquisition by the videoconferencing star shows its dedication to the enterprise market.

  • UK companies lead expansion in quantum computing

    More than 80% of large companies in Britain are scaling up their quantum computing capabilities, making the country a leader in deploying the nascent technology to solve complex problems, according to research by Accenture. In the past couple of years the technology has started to move from the research realm to commercial applications as businesses seek to harness the potential exponential increase in computing power it offers. Alphabet Inc's Google said in late-2019 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-alphabet-quantum-idUSKBN1X21QW it had used a quantum computer to solve in minutes a complex problem that would take supercomputers thousands of years to crack.