DuckDuckGo launches Mac app in beta

Aliya Chaudhry
·2 min read

DuckDuckGo has launched a beta version of their browser app for Mac and is planning an upcoming launch of a Windows version.

The new Mac app comes with DuckDuckGo's search engine, a built-in password manager, tracker blocking and Smarter Encryption, a tool that accesses the secure, HTTPS version of a webpage (most of the time). DuckDuckGo for Mac protects against cookie pop-ups (currently on half of sites, but DuckDuckGo says this will increase in beta) and also includes email protection, an email forwarding feature that removes trackers from emails. It also allows users to view tracking attempts and delete data stored on different websites.

The company claims that by blocking trackers, its browser runs quickly and minimizes data usage and it also says that it won't have access to data from the app, including passwords and browser history, but that instead, this data will remain on your device.

For those looking to give DuckDuckGo a test run, there is a private waitlist, which you can join through the mobile app by going into Settings, then DuckDuckGo for Desktop, and clicking "Join the Private Waitlist.” Users will receive a notification with an invite code through the app, and DuckDuckGo said it's inviting people from the waitlist in batches.

The Mac app does not yet support extensions -- so if you're using an ad blocker, you won't be able to use it in this browser. DuckDuckGo does come with a tracker blocker, which blocks some ads, but not all. DuckDuckGo says it will open source its Mac browser once it comes out of beta, as it didw with its mobile apps.

Aiming to simplify online privacy, DuckDuckGo started with a secure search engine before releasing a mobile browser app in 2013, before revamping it in 2018. DuckDuckGo counts the downloads, which are now over 150 million, from 2018. They are now bringing that browser to desktops. "Like our mobile app, DuckDuckGo for Mac is an all-in-one privacy solution for everyday browsing with no complicated settings, just a seamless private experience," product director Beah Burger-Lenehan said in a blog post.

On a growth tear, DuckDuckGo reveals it picked up $100M in secondary investment last year

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Customers Decry Cloud Contracts That Sideline Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- The current tide of antitrust scrutiny and regulations focused on big technology companies has conspicuously omitted one company: Microsoft Corp., the software and cloud-computing behemoth that was the notorious target of a landmark U.S. government lawsuit in the 1990s. Microsoft, the thinking goes, was already humbled by years of intense government oversight, and since it largely caters to other companies, instead of consumers, it doesn’t belong in the same category as Facebook,

  • 3 Top Trends to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

    Investing in thematic trends can be a good idea because it usually means putting money into companies that can benefit throughout the economic cycle. In this context, the fourth industrial revolution makes industrial software company PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) attractive. Likewise, the need to reduce carbon emissions in buildings makes Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) a growth stock worth buying.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook warns against antitrust legislation at privacy conference

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Tim Cook’s speech warning against antitrust legislation at IAPP’s 2022 Global Privacy Summit.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Acquisitions Pick Up

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Apple ‘deeply concerned’ about laws undermining user privacy, Tim Cook says

    The Apple chief executive was speaking at a privacy summit in the United States.

  • Boomer couple bilked investors out of $5 million after claiming they had invented software to rival Microsoft that one employee called a ‘heap of junk’

    Michael and Betsy Feinberg took $5 million from investors over 15 years by repeatedly claiming to be on the verge of a breakthrough.

  • Semiconductor Watchlist: Apple, AMD, Onsemi

    While shares in the sector are under pressure, several companies are positioned well for the rest of the year.

  • Want to Own Microsoft Office Forever With No Annual Fee? Here's How

    To say that the company holds the keys to the kingdom for a large chunk of the business community is not an overstatement.

  • Ethereum PoS move is now being tested on a mainnet shadow fork

    A shadow fork of the Ethereum mainnet went live on Tuesday, bringing it a step closer to the transition from proof of work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism for the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade. See related article: Can Ethereum’s proof-of-stake transition save the planet? Fast facts The Ethereum Foundation is currently working on a […]

  • Apple’s Cook on privacy: ‘a data-industrial complex built on surveillance’

    Apple has made privacy a linchpin of its marketing strategy and advocated privacy law while steadfastly warning of the dangers of legislation that goes too far and compromises consumers.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The artificial intelligence (AI) market has grown like a weed in recent years as organizations gather and process more data to make smarter decisions. Nvidia is the world's largest producer of discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) for PCs. It also provides higher-end GPUs for data centers, where they help process complex machine learning and AI tasks more efficiently.

  • How Does TikTok Bring In More Ad Money Than Twitter And Snapchat Combined?

    According to a recent report from Insider Intelligence first dug up by Reuters, TikTok is set to bring in more ad revenue than competitors Twitter and Snapchat combined. Twitter and Snapchat, meanwhile, are at a respective $5.58 and $4.86 billion. TikTok alone is poised to surpass that number by nearly $1 billion but still lags behind behemoths like Google and Meta .

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise Market Outlook Improves

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Tim Cook cautions against antitrust legislation

    Apple CEO Tim Cook warned in a speech at a Washington, D.C., conference Tuesday that antitrust legislation aimed at lessening the monopoly power of app stores could harm users. “We are deeply concerned about regulations that would undermine privacy and security in service of some other aim,” Cook said at the IAPP Global Privacy Summit.…

  • This Cybersecurity Stock Could Just Be Getting Started

    CrowdStrike's Q4 results and forward guidance showcase why the company could be set up for years of long-term growth.

  • Another Feather in Its Cap Validates Datadog's Momentum

    Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), a provider of monitoring and security solutions, announced recently that tech stalwart Microsoft is expanding its partnership with the company -- a big stamp of approval of Datadog's growing capabilities. Datadog has been delivering great results since going public in September 2019, but many investors are still fretting over the company's high valuation and have avoided investing in Datadog. Datadog, with its growing suite of monitoring and security products, provides early warning signs and key insights to detect and proactively address potential technology problems that may otherwise lead to business disruptions.

  • Windmill wants to drag window AC units, kicking and screaming, into 2022

    It's hard to think of a product category that is less sexy than window air conditioning units. Windmill begs to differ, bringing a breath of fresh air to an industry that's been steadfastly clunking away in the corner. The company raised $10 million to make the ubiquitous AC easier to install, smarter and gentler on the environment.

  • Fortnite Maker Epic Gets $2 Billion From Sony, Lego Owner

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. and the owner of the Lego Group invested $2 billion in Epic Games Inc., the maker of Fortnite.Most Read from BloombergMultiple People Shot at Brooklyn’s 36th Street Subway StationU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsU.S. Inflation Quickens to 8.5%, Ratcheting Up Pressure on FedEpic is valued at $31.5 billion after the investme