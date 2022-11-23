Ducks Unlimited Canada partners with Irving Oil, University of Toronto Scarborough and other top Canadian academics to advance climate research and reduce greenhouse gas emissions

New project will measure the ability of wetlands in agricultural landscapes to store carbon



SAINT JOHN, NB, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - A new partnership between industry, academia and conservation organizations is quantifying the role of wetlands as nature-based climate solutions and will help inform national and regional carbon protocols. By supporting Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC), the University of Toronto Scarborough and a group of other top Canadian academic institutions, Irving Oil is contributing to a pioneering research project that will measure the ability of wetlands in agricultural landscapes to store carbon.

The project, funded in part by the Government of Canada's Climate Action and Awareness Fund, will provide scientific evidence to support wetlands as a nature-based climate solution. It will also provide important information to guide the protection, conservation, restoration and management of these valuable ecosystems.

"We are proud to continue to grow and evolve our long-standing partnership with Ducks Unlimited Canada as we work together to advance the understanding of nature-based carbon solutions and the tools needed to estimate greenhouse gas emission reductions through wetland conservation, restoration and management," says Ian Whitcomb, president of Irving Oil. "At Irving Oil, we are committed to a 30 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, as well as actively working towards a net-zero objective by 2050. This partnership is an important part of continuing to find solutions for a more sustainable future."

DUC has a long history of partnering with industry and academia to advance conservation science and deliver results. The Beaubassin Research Station, located on the New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border, is a prime example. Here, thanks to a partnership between DUC, Irving Oil and academia, students and researchers are collaborating on issues of the utmost significance to our past, present and future.

"The benefits of conserving wetlands for wildlife and recreation have long been established, but this research will examine the use of wetlands as a climate mitigation tool," says Pascal Badiou, research scientist for DUC. "We believe there is great potential for wetlands to function as nature-based solutions while supporting a thriving agricultural sector. It's exciting to be part of this unique partnership that's combining the expertise of academics, government and on-the-ground conservation organizations in a national effort."

Researchers at the University of Toronto Scarborough are taking a lead role among academic institutions, delivering work that will help inform national and regional carbon protocols.

"There's an assumption that nature is storing carbon to a certain degree, but we need stronger evidence to truly know how effective these nature-based climate solutions are," says U of T Scarborough professor Irena Creed, the academic lead on the research partnership. "Frankly, we're running out of time to be able to act on climate change and we need to be smart about what we do and the types of climate solutions we invest in. I'm proud of this partnership because we are developing a national network that will provide the evidence Canadians need to help inform climate change policy."

Multiple flux towers will be deployed in freshwater mineral wetlands across Canada. The towers will measure how much carbon, methane and other greenhouse gases the ecosystems are both storing and releasing. Results will populate the first-of-its kind wetland database for agricultural landscapes in Canada.

The Climate Action and Awareness Fund is investing up to $206 million over five years to support Canadian-made projects that help to reduce Canada's greenhouse gas emissions. To meet Canada's climate goals, government, science and industry must work together. This project is a shining example of partnerships that are helping reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions.

Learn more about this project and other research initiatives being undertaken by DUC and its partners at www.ducks.ca/caaf

About Ducks Unlimited Canada: Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca

About University of Toronto Scarborough: Founded in 1964, the University of Toronto Scarborough is an anchor institution in the eastern GTA. Situated in one of Toronto's most diverse and multicultural neighbourhoods, the campus fosters a vibrant culture of community engagement where students cross academic as well as geographic boundaries in their pursuit of knowledge. As a part of the University of Toronto, Canada's top university, it has a long history of challenging the impossible and transforming society through the ingenuity and resolve of its faculty, students, alumni and supporters. We are proud to be part of one of the world's top research-intensive universities, bringing together top minds from every conceivable background and discipline to collaborate on the world's most pressing challenges. Together, we continue to defy gravity by taking on what might seem unattainable today and generating the ideas and talent needed to build a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous future.

About Irving Oil: Irving Oil is a family-owned and privately held international energy company. For nearly 100 years, our commitment to doing good business has been grounded in our commitment to people – to our employees, customers, communities and partners. Founded in 1924, our mission is focused on our continued evolution to meet the changing needs of our customers. Specializing in the refining and marketing of finished energy products, we operate Canada's largest refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick, and Ireland's only refinery located in the village of Whitegate. We proudly serve customers with more than 1,000 fuelling locations and a network of distribution terminals spanning Eastern Canada, New England and in Ireland, operating under the Top brand. We are on a continuous journey of sustainable development, working to reduce our environmental footprint while continuing to provide safe and reliable energy to our customers. Named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for seven consecutive years, we are proud of our team and our longstanding commitment to our customers and our communities. Learn more at www.irvingoil.com

