Duckweed Market to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 188.2 Million by the end of 2032 Owing to its High Protein Content | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Europe is expected to account for a market share of 1.8% of the global duckweed market. North America is accounting for a market share of 15.1% of the global duckweed market

NEWARK, Del, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global duckweed market is projected to create phenomenal growth opportunities over the evaluation period from 2022 to 2032 by exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6% throughout the forecast period. The global market reached a valuation of around US$ 68.7 Million in 2022, with total global sales of around US$ 188.2 Million by the end of 2032. The growth of the market is attributed to the expanding nutritional value and wide range of applications by the end-use industries globally.

Duckweed is a plant known for its small round leaves that glide on the water's surface. In nutrient-rich water, it has the fastest growth and is most commonly found in garden ponds. In addition to that, duckweed, like various other plant species, thrives in hot weather. This weed is so dense that it resembles garden lawns as it doubles every two or three days in summer. Ducks, as the name implies, eat duckweed.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5519

Duckweed is a plant-based platform that is unlikely to sustain the proliferation of bacteria, viruses, or prions, so it provides a higher level of product safety than an animal-based platform. Duckweed is also consumed by humans and other animal species.

Report Highlights

One of the most crucial drivers of the duckweed market is its excessive usage in the animal feed industry, aquaculture, and burgeoning products for humans. It is known as a rich and nutritional food with decent amounts of protein ranging from 25% to 45%. The amount of protein available in duckweed is far superior to soybean meals which usually comprise of 36% protein content.

Duckweed grows more than double in 36 hours under ideal conditions. This makes it ideal for rapid propagation to meet potential demand. Furthermore, duckweed meal can also be utilized in place of soybean meal. It is usually fed to Indian carp, channel catfish, and grass carp. Duckweed is genetically modified so that it can be used to synthesize insulin and other compounds.

Recent Developments

Duckweed rapidly grows on the surface of the water, covering the entire area, preventing sunlight and oxygen supply on one hand while saving excess water from vaporization on the other. Duckweed is also a cost-effective renewable energy source because it is a biofuel, making it ideal for industries.

There are numerous key properties of duckweed and are used in food, animal and aquatic feed, wastewater treatment, and fertilizers among many others. It also comprises medicinal properties being an effective mosquito repellent and heavy metal removal from water. Duckweed, as a ruminant food, has emerged as an alternative to industrial corn and other similar food items.

When there is no sunlight available, large duckweed mats are likely to ingest rather than produce oxygen. The amount consumed may exceed the amount of oxygen produced, resulting in a dangerous shortage. This may limit the growth of the duckweed market.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5519

Competitive Landscape

Primary players operating in the global duckweed market include Parabel, Green Orchid Nursery & Garden Center, Australian Aquatic Solutions, etc. These leading duckweed device manufacturers are focusing on adopting various strategies such as new product launches and approvals, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, etc. to increase their sales and gain a competitive edge in the global duckweed market.

In August 2019, Parabel USA Inc. introduced pure protein hydrolysate made from duckweed and designed to be an allergen-free substitute for various plant proteins such as pea and soy. This new addition to Parabel's Lentein product line is highly functional, with a complete amino acid profile and 65% to 70% hydrolyzed protein. This new product is expected to find widespread application in meat analogs.

Released in February 2022 Aquatic Technologies' Duckweed Skimmers make quick work of removing free-floating aquatic weeds. It also provides immediate results and keeps the water body clear and healthy.

More Insights into the Duckweed Market

Various countries such as the United States are actively conducting scientific research in order to determine whether duckweed can be utilized as a source of economic, clean renewable energy, thereby attempting to boost the duckweed market.

Attributing to the increased consumption of plant-based protein, the United States is expected to account for more than 77% of the North American market. North America is accounting for a market share of 15.1% of the global duckweed market.

Ask to Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5519

Key segments

By Form:

  • Powder

  • Oil

  • Paste

By End Use:

  • Household

  • HoReCa

  • Food & Beverages

  • Aquaculture Industry

  • Pharmaceutical Industry

  • Others

By Application:

  • Food

  • Animal & Aquatic Feed

  • Dietary/Health Supplements

  • Biofertilizers

  • Biofuels

  • Water Treatment

By Product Type:

  • Little Duckweed (Lemna Minor)

  • Thick Duckweed (Lemna Gibbs)

  • Cross Duckweed (Lemna Priscila)

  • Great Duckweed (Lemna Polyuria)

Purchase Report now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5519

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/duckweed-market

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Duckweed Protein Market Value: The global duckweed protein market is forecast to reach a market valuation of US$ 87.7 million in 2023, and further register a growth rate of 8.9% CAGR over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. Overall duckweed protein sales are likely to be valued at US$ 205.8 million by the end of 2033.

Europe Duckweed Protein Market Share: The global duckweed protein market size is estimated to be US$ 62.9 Mn and is forecast to grow at a 9.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2026.

Seaweed Protein Market Size: The global seaweed protein market size is valued at USD 456.2 Mn in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Seaweeds Market Trends: The global seaweeds market is expected to be valued at US$ 7.79 billion in 2023. The seaweeds market size is projected to reach US$ 19.66 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 9.7% during 2023 to 2033.

Algae Proteins Market Outlook: The algae protein market generated a total revenue of US$ 750 million in 2022. The industry is anticipated to rise at a healthy CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, to attain a market revenue of US$ 1,351.57 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


