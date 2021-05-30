U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.11
    +3.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.45
    +64.85 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.44 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.54
    +0.22 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.30
    +2.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    28.07
    +0.05 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2197
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4178
    -0.0012 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,678.13
    +1,062.06 (+3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    914.55
    -83.87 (-8.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.41 (+2.10%)
     

Ductile Iron Pipes Market to grow at an impressive 6.5% CAGR by 2027 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·8 min read

Key companies profiled include AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company (US), U.S. Pipe (US), Saint-Gobain PAM, Tata Metaliks (India), Jindal SAW Ltd (India), McWane, Inc. (US), Duktus (Wetzlar), GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes (China), and Electrosteel Steels Ltd. (India)., among others.

Pune, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise in Drinking Water & Wastewater projects Offers Various Opportunities

The global ductile iron pipes market is growing rapidly, mainly due to increasing smart city projects. Governments across countries worldwide are increasingly taking up water management projects and investing in enhancing the quality of life of people. Besides, the rising need for smart living and evolving waste management technologies are major ductile iron pipes market trends.

The government's smart city projects aim to improve the city's livability by undertaking area-based development by improving clean and safe drinking water access and minimizing exhaustive pollution levels. Adequate and reliable water and sanitation, including affordable housing, wastewater management, and health & sustainable environment, are basic urban life requirements.

Additionally, the ever-increasing population, especially in urban areas, and the rising industrialization worldwide offer significant ductile iron pipes market opportunities. Rising usages of water and wastewater treatment processes due to the increasing global water stress and industrial wastewater disposal in aquatic ecosystems support the market growth.

Resultantly, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the years to come. In this regard, Market Research Future (MRFR) states that the global ductile iron pipes market is projected to touch USD 13.6 Billion by 2027, growing at an impressive 6.5% CAGR during the review period (2020 to 2027).



Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7599



COVID-19 Analysis:

Like most industries, the ductile iron pipes industry also suffered unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, an urban phenomenon impacting the population living in slums and peri-urban lives. Of course, industry players faced several problems ranging from obtaining raw materials and attracting workers from quarantines to delivering end products.

On the other hand, the pandemic created a substantial market demand, bringing forward various urban problems, such as densification and inadequate provision of safe drinking water & sanitation.

The ductile iron pipes market experienced unexpected outages, whipsaw pricing, and wreaked havoc on the supply chains. However, the market is rapidly normalizing with relaxing lockdown mandates in many countries.

Industry Trends

Rising numbers of smart city and infrastructure development projects foster the market demand. Moreover, the rapid economic growth and the rising pressure to improve sanitation in urban areas are directing governments to take up water & wastewater management projects. Additionally, diversified industrial application areas are expected to offer ample market opportunities.

Rapidly spreading awareness for clean and safe drinkable water, increasing technological advances, and improving wastewater management solutions & manufacturing techniques are some of the ductile iron pipes market trends offering significant growth opportunities. Besides, stringent government regulations for wastewater management and agricultural irrigation offer significant opportunities for ductile iron pipes market vendors.

Conversely, price volatility and the demand-supply gap in raw materials required for ductile iron pipe production are major factors impeding the market growth. Also, substantial investments required for establishing pipe production and wastewater treatment plants challenge the growth of the market.

Nevertheless, rising investments in earthquake-resistant piping in many regions would support the market growth throughout the assessment period. Ductile iron pipes are earthquake resistant; they can bend but do not break during earthquakes, ensuring a reliable water supply.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (106 pages) on Ductile Iron Pipes Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ductile-iron-pipes-market-7599



Segments

The ductile iron pipes market analysis is segmented into diameter and application. The diameter segment is sub-segmented into DN 80-300, DN 350-600, DN 700-1000, DN 1200-2000, and DN2000 & above. Of these, the DN 700 - DN 1000 segment holds the largest market share due to the wide uses for water & wastewater applications.

The DN 350-600 pipe segment also witnesses vast uses in large-scale water supply and irrigation plants. These pipes are also extensively used in mining applications due to their extended life and durability in water infrastructure.

The application segment is sub-segmented into irrigation and water & wastewater. Of these, the water and wastewater segment holds the largest market share due to government and non-government initiatives and investments in developing water-related infrastructure and services.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global ductile iron pipes market. The largest market share attributes to the widespread awareness of clean water. Besides, massive demand from the water & wastewater and irrigation sector in the region drives the market growth.

The early uptake of various advanced waste management solutions and the strong presence of notable industry players offering wide product ranges influence the ductile iron pipes market share. The US holds a sizable share in the regional market due to the leading ductile iron pipes market vendors in these countries.

The Asia Pacific region is the second-largest market for ductile iron pipes globally. The region is currently emphasizing smart city projects and infrastructure development, increasing the ductile iron pipes market size. Additionally, improving economic conditions in the region supports market growth. Moreover, the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region boost the ductile iron pipes market demand.

Europe is a considerable market for ductile iron pipes globally. Rising government programs & funding in clean water projects increase the market size in the region. Simultaneously, increasing smart city projects and elevated investments by governments in the region propel market growth. European countries such as France, Germany, the UK, and Norway account for sizable shares in the regional market due to increased drinking water & wastewater management plans.



Share Your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7599



Competitive Analysis

The portable air purifier market witnesses several strategic partnerships, alongside other strategic approaches such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and service & technology launches. Leading industry players make vast investments in research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

For instance, on Aug. 08, 20220, Welspun Corp. Ltd. announced its plan to foray into new businesses of ductile pipe manufacturing. The Company's entry into the ductile pipes business is at an appropriate time and value through organic and inorganic route. Welspun would involve in manufacturing, trading, marketing of all types of national & international standards of ductile iron pipe, including specialized coating, heat treatment of these products and fitting, valves, gratings, and nodular casting.

Players involved in the market are AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company (US), U.S. Pipe (US), Saint-Gobain PAM, Tata Metaliks (India), Jindal SAW Ltd (India), McWane, Inc. (US), Duktus (Wetzlar), GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes (China), and Electrosteel Steels Ltd. (India).


Discover More Research Reports on Construction Industry, By Market Research Future


Browse Related Reports:

Global Recycled Construction Aggregates Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Crushed Stone, Sand & Gravel, Cement Concrete and Asphalt Pavement Debris), End-Use [Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, and others (Industrial and Monumental)] and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027

Global Metal cladding Market Information: by Type (Aluminum Cladding, Galvanized Steel, Cladding, Zinc Cladding, Copper Cladding, Titanium Cladding, Brass Cladding, and Bronze Cladding), Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027

Global Green Concrete Market Research Report: by End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Infrastructure) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027

Global Plywood Market Research Report: Information By Grade (MR Grade, BWR Grade, Fire Resistant Grade, BWP Grade and Structural Grade), Wood Type (Softwood and Hardwood), Application (Furniture, Flooring & Construction, Automotive Interior, Packaging, Marine and Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) – Forecast till 2027

Global Laminated Veneer Lumber Market Research Report: Information By Product (Cross-Banded Laminated Veneer Lumber and Laminated Strand Lumber (LSL)), Application (Concrete Formwork, House Beams, Purlins, Truss Chords, Scaffold Boards and Others), End-Use (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027

Global Aluminum Doors and Windows Market Research Report: Information By Product (Exterior Door, Patio Door, Sliding Window, Bi-Fold Window and Other), Application (Residential and Commercial) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) – Forecast till 2027

Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market Research Report: By Product (Standard MDF, Moisture Resistant MDF and Fire Resistant MDF), By Application (Cabinet, Flooring, Furniture, Molding, Door and Millwork, Packaging System and Others), By End-user (Residential, Commercial and Institutional) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Composite Insulated Panels Market Research Report: Information by Product [Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Panel, Rigid Polyurethane (PUR) and Rigid Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Panel, Glass Wool Panel and Others], Application (Building Wall, Building Roof and Cold Storage) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Exterior Insulation And Finish System Market Research Report: by Type (Polymer-Based and Polymer Modified), Insulation Material (EPS (Expanded polystyrene), MW (Mineral Wood) and others), Component (Adessives, Insulation Board, Base Coat, Reinforcement, and Finish Coat) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027


About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future (MRFR) Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin is headed toward its worst month since 2011; ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author says that’s ‘great news’

    "Bitcoin crashing. Great news," tweeted “Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki on Sunday, saying it provides a good buying opportunity.

  • Bitcoin's in a slump — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Fourth stimulus check in jeopardy while the last payments keep dwindling

    Will President Biden and Congress provide more relief? It's looking iffy.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    Health insurance is probably one of the most crucial — if not the most crucial — consideration you’ll need to make before you leave your job. You’re 52, which means you have 13 years until you qualify for Medicare. Private health insurance can be quite expensive, so if you don’t have a spouse whose insurance can cover you, the premiums alone could take quite a large chunk of your annual budget.

  • Financial advisers say Biden’s retroactive capital-gains tax hike gives them wiggle room

    For millionaires rushing to take advantage of lower capital-gains tax rates, the Biden administration’s budget proposal says they’ve already missed the boat. On Friday, the Treasury Department’s detailed explanations of President Biden’s $6 trillion budget confirmed the administration is seeking a retroactive effective date on a capital-gains tax rate hike from 20% to 39.6% for the sliver of households making at least $1 million. “This proposal would be effective for gains required to be recognized after the date of announcement,” according to Treasury Department materials released Friday afternoon.

  • ‘I’m still not on the Roth IRA bandwagon’: Have you made these tax blunders?

    First, as explained immediately below, Roth IRAs have two big advantages over other tax-favored retirement accounts. Second, waiting until next year to do a Roth conversion could result in a higher conversion tax bill. You can take federal-income-tax-free Roth withdrawals after reaching age 59½ as long as you’ve had at least one Roth account open for more than five years.

  • The Chip Shortage Is Creating an Opportunity for These 2 Stocks

    As U.S. companies search for scarce chips, investors have an easier task: find the arms dealers tasked with helping the industry catch up.

  • ’Contagious unemployment’ — a controversial theory why companies have difficulty hiring workers

    ‘Unemployed workers send over 10 times as many job applications in a month as their employed peers, but are less than half as likely per application to make a move.’

  • It really is different this time — a new era for stocks is just getting started

    Financial markets periodically undergo profound sea changes that have little similarity to what came before. Bryan Taylor, chief economist at Global Financial Data, believes we currently are undergoing another of these sea changes. The table also reports for each era the amount by which stocks beat bonds — the so-called equity premium.

  • Insurers are cutting off homeowners in hurricane zones — what if that's you?

    Here's why more than 50,000 homeowners are losing their policies.

  • Stock Splits Are Back. So Is the Debate Over Whether They Matter

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits are back in vogue among big U.S. companies, reviving a debate about whether the practice that had fallen out of favor for years is worth the fuss.Last week, Nvidia Corp. became the eighth company in the S&P 500 Index to announce a split in the past year, joining big names like Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. That’s the most over a comparable period in six years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The surge in splits comes amid a rally that’s pushed share prices of almost 600 stocks in the Russell 3000 Index above $100. Yet that has done little to settle the age-old-argument among investors about whether such stock-price engineering has any bearing on performance. In fact, recent developments such as soaring retail trading and fractional share ownership have only heated things up.“Arithmetically, there’s no merit to the notion that stock splits work,” said Mark Lehmann, chief executive officer of JMP Securities LLC. “But there is an optical hesitancy for certain stocks at certain prices and there is a segment of the investing public where that will never change.”The primary motivation cited by companies doing splits is simple: to make each share cheaper to buy. Nvidia, whose share price has more than quadrupled since the start of 2019 to reach almost $650, said in a statement announcing its 4-for-1 stock-split plan that its aim was to “make stock ownership more accessible to investors and employees.” A representative for the chipmaker declined to comment further.Once a reliable hallmark of bull-market exuberance, the practice had until recently fallen out of favor. In 2006 and 2007, when stocks were again setting records, there were 47 splits in the S&P 500. Three companies -- Nvidia, Paccar Inc. and Cummins Inc. -- even split twice. In 2019, there were only two.For Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG, it’s harder to make the case for splitting a stock these days because of the rise of commission-free trading and brokerages offering fractional shares. Those developments “have largely rendered irrelevant the dollar value of a company’s share price,” he said in an interview.Brokerages like Robinhood now let investors buy a slice of a share for as little as $1 rather than forking over, say, more than $2,300 for a single share of Google-parent Alphabet Inc.Limited Benefits A look at the data backs up the case against splits providing long-term benefits to stock performance. The shares of companies that have split outperformed the S&P 500 on average in four of the last five years in the year the split was announced, according to Bloomberg data. The calendar year following the move, however, those same shares underperformed four of the five years.The recent rash of stock splits has sparked speculation that other large technology companies like Amazon.com Inc. that boast four-digit share prices may be next. Amazon split its stock three times in 1998 and 1999 and hasn’t done one since. Shares of the e-commerce giant trade around $3,200 and have gained more than 5,000% since its last split.Regardless of what the historical-performance record shows, the surge in retail trading over the past year may be altering the calculus for companies when it comes to evaluating splits.U.S. retail investors are now second in share trading only to market makers and independent high-frequency traders, according to Larry Tabb, director of market structure research at Bloomberg Intelligence. The retail segment is now larger than quantitative investors, hedge funds and traditional long-only participants, said Tabb.“A lot of investing is driven by psychology,” said Kevin Walkush, a portfolio manager with Jensen Investment Management. “Now, rather than a retail investor facing the challenge of buying a fractional share, a stock split means they can buy it outright. It just opens up the market that much more for retail investors.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This Time Is Different: Outside OPEC+, Oil Growth Stalls

    (Bloomberg) -- “This time is different” may be the most dangerous words in business: billions of dollars have been lost betting that history won’t repeat itself. And yet now, in the oil world, it looks like this time really will be.For the first time in decades, oil companies aren’t rushing to increase production to chase rising oil prices as Brent crude approaches $70. Even in the Permian, the prolific shale basin at the center of the U.S. energy boom, drillers are resisting their traditional boom-and-bust cycle of spending.The oil industry is on the ropes, constrained by Wall Street investors demanding that companies spend less on drilling and instead return more money to shareholders, and climate change activists pushing against fossil fuels. Exxon Mobil Corp. is paradigmatic of the trend, after its humiliating defeat at the hands of a tiny activist elbowing itself onto the board.The dramatic events in the industry last week only add to what is emerging as an opportunity for the producers of OPEC+, giving the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia more room for maneuver to bring back their own production. As non-OPEC output fails to rebound as fast as many expected -- or feared based on past experience -- the cartel is likely to continue adding more supply when it meets on June 1.‘Criminalization’Shareholders are asking Exxon to drill less and focus on returning money to investors. “They have been throwing money down the drill hole like crazy,” Christopher Ailman, chief investment officer for CalSTRS. “We really saw that company just heading down the hole, not surviving into the future, unless they change and adapt. And now they have to.”Exxon is unlikely to be alone. Royal Dutch Shell Plc lost a landmark legal battle last week when a Dutch court told it to cut emissions significantly by 2030 -- something that would require less oil production. Many in the industry fear a wave of lawsuits elsewhere, with western oil majors more immediate targets than the state-owned oil companies that make up much of OPEC production.“We see a shift from stigmatization toward criminalization of investing in higher oil production,” said Bob McNally, president of consultant Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House official.While it’s true that non-OPEC+ output is creeping back from the crash of 2020 -- and the ultra-depressed levels of April and May last year -- it’s far from a full recovery. Overall, non-OPEC+ output will grow this year by 620,000 barrels a day, less than half the 1.3 million barrels a day it fell in 2020. The supply growth forecast through the rest of this year “comes nowhere close to matching” the expected increase in demand, according to the International Energy Agency.Beyond 2021, oil output is likely to rise in a handful of nations, including the U.S., Brazil, Canada and new oil-producer Guyana. But production will decline elsewhere, from the U.K. to Colombia, Malaysia and Argentina.As non-OPEC+ production increases less than global oil demand, the cartel will be in control of the market, executives and traders said. It’s a major break with the past, when oil companies responded to higher prices by rushing to invest again, boosting non-OPEC output and leaving the ministers led by Saudi Arabia’s Abdulaziz bin Salman with a much more difficult balancing act.Drilling DownSo far, the lack of non-OPEC+ oil production growth isn’t registering much in the market. After all, the coronavirus pandemic continues to constrain global oil demand. It may be more noticeable later this year and into 2022. By then, vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 are likely to be bearing fruit, and the world will need more oil. The expected return of Iran into the market will provide some of that, but there will likely be a need for more.When that happens, it will be largely up to OPEC to plug the gap. One signal of how the recovery will be different this time is the U.S. drilling count: It is gradually increasing, but the recovery is slower than it was after the last big oil price crash in 2008-09. Shale companies are sticking to their commitment to return more money to shareholders via dividends. While before the pandemic shale companies re-used 70-90% of their cash flow into further drilling, they are now keeping that metric at around 50%.The result is that U.S. crude production has flat-lined at around 11 million barrels a day since July 2020. Outside the U.S. and Canada, the outlook is even more somber: at the end of April, the ex-North America oil rig count stood at 523, lower than it was a year ago, and nearly 40% below the same month two years earlier, according to data from Baker Hughes Co.When Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz predicted earlier this year that “‘drill, baby, drill’ is gone for ever,” it sounded like a bold call. As ministers meet this week, they may dare to hope he’s right.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for June 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for June.

  • Mortgage rates dip beneath 3% again, offering new refinance savings

    Over 14 million mortgage holders can qualify to save on a refi, new data shows.

  • Pros and Cons of a Passive Buy and Hold Strategy

    Forget market timing: we look at the pros and cons of the tried, tested, and true strategy of buying and holding stocks for the long-term.

  • A Loophole Makes ‘529’ Plans Good Wealth Transfer Tools. Here’s How to Use Them.

    Looking for a way to transfer wealth to the next generation but still want the option of yanking it back if you change your mind? Consider a “529” education-savings plan, financial pros say.

  • China’s Regulators Are Targeting Internet Giants. These 7 China Funds Aren’t Loaded Up in These Stocks.

    Barron’s screened Morningstar Direct for China-focused funds with less than a third of assets in six big internet companies.

  • Huge Pension Cuts AT&T Stake. It Bought Tesla, McDonald’s, and One Chinese Stock.

    A Canadian pension more than halved its AT&T stake in the first quarter. It also bought more Tesla, McDonald’s, and NIO shares.

  • Are stimulus checks paving the way for a universal basic income?

    Some officials say guaranteed income should continue even after the pandemic ends.

  • Tax Hikes Alone Won’t Pay for Biden’s Budget Plan. The Bond Market Will Need to Pick Up the Slack.

    If passed, the administration’s $6 trillion budget could overheat the economy, threatening to boost historically low interest rates.