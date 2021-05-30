Ductile Iron Pipes Market to grow at an impressive 6.5% CAGR by 2027 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Key companies profiled include AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company (US), U.S. Pipe (US), Saint-Gobain PAM, Tata Metaliks (India), Jindal SAW Ltd (India), McWane, Inc. (US), Duktus (Wetzlar), GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes (China), and Electrosteel Steels Ltd. (India)., among others.

Pune, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise in Drinking Water & Wastewater projects Offers Various Opportunities

The global ductile iron pipes market is growing rapidly , mainly due to increasing smart city projects. Governments across countries worldwide are increasingly taking up water management projects and investing in enhancing the quality of life of people. Besides, the rising need for smart living and evolving waste management technologies are major ductile iron pipes market trends.

The government's smart city projects aim to improve the city's livability by undertaking area-based development by improving clean and safe drinking water access and minimizing exhaustive pollution levels. Adequate and reliable water and sanitation, including affordable housing, wastewater management, and health & sustainable environment, are basic urban life requirements.

Additionally, the ever-increasing population, especially in urban areas, and the rising industrialization worldwide offer significant ductile iron pipes market opportunities. Rising usages of water and wastewater treatment processes due to the increasing global water stress and industrial wastewater disposal in aquatic ecosystems support the market growth.

Resultantly, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the years to come. In this regard, Market Research Future (MRFR) states that the global ductile iron pipes market is projected to touch USD 13.6 Billion by 2027 , growing at an impressive 6.5% CAGR during the review period (2020 to 2027).





COVID-19 Analysis:

Like most industries, the ductile iron pipes industry also suffered unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, an urban phenomenon impacting the population living in slums and peri-urban lives. Of course, industry players faced several problems ranging from obtaining raw materials and attracting workers from quarantines to delivering end products.

On the other hand, the pandemic created a substantial market demand, bringing forward various urban problems, such as densification and inadequate provision of safe drinking water & sanitation.

The ductile iron pipes market experienced unexpected outages, whipsaw pricing, and wreaked havoc on the supply chains. However, the market is rapidly normalizing with relaxing lockdown mandates in many countries.

Industry Trends

Rising numbers of smart city and infrastructure development projects foster the market demand. Moreover, the rapid economic growth and the rising pressure to improve sanitation in urban areas are directing governments to take up water & wastewater management projects. Additionally, diversified industrial application areas are expected to offer ample market opportunities.

Rapidly spreading awareness for clean and safe drinkable water, increasing technological advances, and improving wastewater management solutions & manufacturing techniques are some of the ductile iron pipes market trends offering significant growth opportunities. Besides, stringent government regulations for wastewater management and agricultural irrigation offer significant opportunities for ductile iron pipes market vendors.

Conversely, price volatility and the demand-supply gap in raw materials required for ductile iron pipe production are major factors impeding the market growth. Also, substantial investments required for establishing pipe production and wastewater treatment plants challenge the growth of the market.

Nevertheless, rising investments in earthquake-resistant piping in many regions would support the market growth throughout the assessment period. Ductile iron pipes are earthquake resistant; they can bend but do not break during earthquakes, ensuring a reliable water supply.





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (106 pages) on Ductile Iron Pipes Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ductile-iron-pipes-market-7599







Segments

The ductile iron pipes market analysis is segmented into diameter and application. The diameter segment is sub-segmented into DN 80-300, DN 350-600, DN 700-1000, DN 1200-2000, and DN2000 & above. Of these, the DN 700 - DN 1000 segment holds the largest market share due to the wide uses for water & wastewater applications.

The DN 350-600 pipe segment also witnesses vast uses in large-scale water supply and irrigation plants. These pipes are also extensively used in mining applications due to their extended life and durability in water infrastructure.

The application segment is sub-segmented into irrigation and water & wastewater. Of these, the water and wastewater segment holds the largest market share due to government and non-government initiatives and investments in developing water-related infrastructure and services.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global ductile iron pipes market. The largest market share attributes to the widespread awareness of clean water. Besides, massive demand from the water & wastewater and irrigation sector in the region drives the market growth.

The early uptake of various advanced waste management solutions and the strong presence of notable industry players offering wide product ranges influence the ductile iron pipes market share. The US holds a sizable share in the regional market due to the leading ductile iron pipes market vendors in these countries.

The Asia Pacific region is the second-largest market for ductile iron pipes globally. The region is currently emphasizing smart city projects and infrastructure development, increasing the ductile iron pipes market size. Additionally, improving economic conditions in the region supports market growth. Moreover, the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region boost the ductile iron pipes market demand.

Europe is a considerable market for ductile iron pipes globally. Rising government programs & funding in clean water projects increase the market size in the region. Simultaneously, increasing smart city projects and elevated investments by governments in the region propel market growth. European countries such as France, Germany, the UK, and Norway account for sizable shares in the regional market due to increased drinking water & wastewater management plans.





Competitive Analysis

The portable air purifier market witnesses several strategic partnerships, alongside other strategic approaches such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and service & technology launches. Leading industry players make vast investments in research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

For instance, on Aug. 08, 20220, Welspun Corp. Ltd. announced its plan to foray into new businesses of ductile pipe manufacturing. The Company's entry into the ductile pipes business is at an appropriate time and value through organic and inorganic route. Welspun would involve in manufacturing, trading, marketing of all types of national & international standards of ductile iron pipe, including specialized coating, heat treatment of these products and fitting, valves, gratings, and nodular casting.

Players involved in the market are AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company (US), U.S. Pipe (US), Saint-Gobain PAM, Tata Metaliks (India), Jindal SAW Ltd (India), McWane, Inc. (US), Duktus (Wetzlar), GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes (China), and Electrosteel Steels Ltd. (India).



